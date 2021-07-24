Sports record for July 24

Golf
Local
Oaks CC
Horserace results
Horserace No. 1: 1. Paul Steenson-JT Boynton, 2. Bob Sullivan-Scott Willis, 3. Joe Joe Birdwell-Michael Trupia
Horserace No. 2: Jackie Dodgin-Marc Short, 2. Colin Scarsdale-Garrett Thomas, 3. David Flynn-Ryan Yates
South Lakes
S.L.A.M. 2-man sixes
Titleist Flight: 1. Tim Tiger & Lee Inman, 60; 2. Gabe Bonham & Billy Ray Young, 63; 3. Terry White & Jackson White, 65* (Won Scorecard Playoff); 4. Berry Britton & Tyler Jones, 65
FootJoy Flight: 1. Adam Barbee & Travis Phelan, 57.5; 2. Jason Gulley & Jonathan Musgrove, 63; 3. Larry Lunger & Bryan Lunger, 63.5
Vokey Flight: 1. Arthur Richey & Brian Garcia, 61.5; 2. Brent Bridges & Kyle Dyer, 62.5; 3. Harry Lowery & Lloyd Conn, 64.5
Pinnacle Flight: 1. Chris York & Jim Hopkins, 57.5; 2. Rooks Kirk & Scott Foster, 62.5* (Won Scorecard Playoff); 3. LD House & Terry Stahlman, 62.5
Battle Creek
Tournament Series
2-person scramble
A Flight: 1. Bob Thompson-Walt Pitts 62, 2. Will Gahagan-Tyler Burgess 63, 3. Greg Gibbs-Jeff Gill 65; B Flight: 1. Keith Owens-Scott Robinson 65, 2. Keith Bergman-Anthony Richardson 66; 3. Matt Wasinger-Dustin McCalmant 68; C Flight: 1. Marvin Jones-Larry Stokes 68, 2. George Kastelic-Lowell Ghosey 68, 3. Ray Allen-Tyler Allen 68. Closest to the Pin No. 3: Jeff Gill; Closest to the Pin No. 11: Bob Thompson
Patricia Island (Grove)
Tulsa Sandblaster Stroke Play
"A" Flight: 1.) Mike Silva, 65 2.) Brent Adams, 68 3.) Jay Bridgeman, 69
"B" Flight: 1.) Billy McNack, 65 2.) Mike Wilson, 66 3.) Rod Hazlett, 70
"C" Flight: 1.) Mike Maddox, 64 2.) Drew Highberger, 65 3.) Craig Keirsey, 67
"D" Flight: 1.) Chad Crawford, 65 2.) David Sixkiller, 66 3.) Jim Laster, 67
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Saturday Net Classic: 1. Bob Curry 71, 2. Jim West 72, 3. Don Jernigan 73, 4. Russ Weidner 75, 5. Bill McKamey 76
Hole in One
Battle Creek: Bob Thompson, No. 11, 82 yards, gap wedge