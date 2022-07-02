Sports Record for July 2

GOLF
Local
MEADOWBROOK
Pick-A-Partner
Gross: 1. Matt Ramage/Dan Brafford, 63 -8. T2. Preston Wilkins/John Harding; Brian Cook/Tita McCoy; Dan Brafford/Stephen Siegenthaler, 68 -3.
Net: 1. John Halligan/Nick Framel, 59 -12. 2. Floyd Vandagriff/David Lange, 61 -10. T3. Sean Dickson/Andrew Locke; Floyd Vandagriff/Mike Cescon; Steve Barrett/Dave Herndon; Brian Cook/Tita McCoy, 62 -9. T7. John Halligan/Andrew Locke; Mark Higgins/Victor Wetmore;
Joey Ragsdale/Corinne Bangs, 64 -7.
Shoots age or better
ADAMS: Wendell Price, 73, shot 69; Gary Reheis, 78, shot 77.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 80, shot 76.