Sports Record for July 2

GOLF

Local

MEADOWBROOK

Pick-A-Partner

Gross: 1. Matt Ramage/Dan Brafford, 63 -8. T2. Preston Wilkins/John Harding; Brian Cook/Tita McCoy; Dan Brafford/Stephen Siegenthaler, 68 -3. 

Net: 1. John Halligan/Nick Framel, 59 -12. 2. Floyd Vandagriff/David Lange, 61 -10. T3. Sean Dickson/Andrew Locke; Floyd Vandagriff/Mike Cescon; Steve Barrett/Dave Herndon; Brian Cook/Tita McCoy, 62 -9. T7. John Halligan/Andrew Locke; Mark Higgins/Victor Wetmore; 

Joey Ragsdale/Corinne Bangs, 64 -7. 

Shoots age or better

ADAMS: Wendell Price, 73, shot 69; Gary Reheis, 78, shot 77.

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72.

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 80, shot 76.

