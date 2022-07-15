 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for July 15

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

WGA Results – Wednesday

Flight A: Low Gross: 1. Tita McCoy; 2. Pat Richard. Low Net: 1. Monte Faires; 2. Gina Butefish. Flight B: Low Gross: 1. Monta Downs; 2. Leslie Elzo. Low Net: 1. Kitty Nicholson; 2. Marilyn DallaRosa.

Hole-in-one

ADAMS: Bob Wilson, No. 16, 126 yards, 7-iron

HERITAGE HILLS: Gary Waul, No. 11, 161 yards, 7-iron

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 85, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 80

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Jack Istnick, 79, shot 73; David Miller, 74, shot 72

OWASSO: Gary Upton, 82, shot 75

PATRICIA ISLAND: Bill Frizzell, 80, shot 77; Wayne Wiley, 89, shot 87

PATRIOT: Terry McDonald, 75, shot 73

STONE CREEK: Junior Blevins, 82, shot 81 (Wednesday)

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85

