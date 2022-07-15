Sports Record for July 15

GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
WGA Results – Wednesday
Flight A: Low Gross: 1. Tita McCoy; 2. Pat Richard. Low Net: 1. Monte Faires; 2. Gina Butefish. Flight B: Low Gross: 1. Monta Downs; 2. Leslie Elzo. Low Net: 1. Kitty Nicholson; 2. Marilyn DallaRosa.
Hole-in-one
ADAMS: Bob Wilson, No. 16, 126 yards, 7-iron
HERITAGE HILLS: Gary Waul, No. 11, 161 yards, 7-iron
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 85, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 80
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Jack Istnick, 79, shot 73; David Miller, 74, shot 72
People are also reading…
OWASSO: Gary Upton, 82, shot 75
PATRICIA ISLAND: Bill Frizzell, 80, shot 77; Wayne Wiley, 89, shot 87
PATRIOT: Terry McDonald, 75, shot 73
STONE CREEK: Junior Blevins, 82, shot 81 (Wednesday)
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85