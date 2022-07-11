Sports Record for July 11

GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Jerry's Gang: 1. Don Ingram, Bob Paine, Bob Pennick, Mike Geubell, Rick King, 57; 2. Jeff Rogers, Jim Marrujo, Fred Russell, Jack Beggs, 58; 3. Mike McKinney, Jerry Shupe, Stan Stanfield, Danny McKee, 60.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Don Liland 67; 1. Mike Hayes 67; 3. Bill Kusleika 69; 4. Dick Tullis 71; 4. B.J. Barnhart 71; 4. Mike Brannon 71; 4. Duane Dunham 71; 8. Bob Bell 73; 9. Bill French 75; 10. Gilbert York 76; 10. Mel Hayes 76; 10. Ken Hayes 76; 13. Gary Jones 76; 14. Mark Clemons 79; 15. Frank Prentice 80.
Shoots age or better
LAFORTUNE PARK: Bob Nash, 83, shot 76, 78.
LAKESIDE: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74.
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 81.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 81, shot 81.