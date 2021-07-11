Sports record for July 11

Golf
Local
MeadowBrook Country Club
Club Championship
Championship Flight: 1. Preston Wilkins 69-67-66 202, 2. Brady Richardson 75-70-67 212, 3. Matt Ramage 71-71-74 216, 4. Greg Anderson 72-72-73 217, 5. Jay Hubbell 78-72-72 222
Presidents Flight: 1. Stephen Siegenthaler 70-72 142, 2. Jeremy Hensley 70-75 145, 3. Gideon Wilkens 73-77 150
1st Flight: 1. Ty Gunter, 2. Rob Jezek, 3. Tom Hess
2nd Flight: 1. Blake Jared, 2. Ken McCoy, 3. John Halligan
3rd Flight: 1. Floyd Vandagriff, 2. Charlie Crouse, 3. Rod Waters
4th Flight: T1. Jim DeWinter. T1. Todd Hofmann, 3. Matt King
5th Flight: 1. Ron Herwig, 2. Scott Ethridge, 3. Steve Barrett
6th Flight: 1. Marc Labonte, 2. Steve Knapp, 3. Jean Louis Gabriel
7th Flight: 1. Royce Crawford, 2. Marty Howerton, 3. Harold Belote
8th Flight: 1. Dave Thomas, 2. Bob Flynn, 3. Dan Rankins
Senior Championship
1st Overall: Greg Anderson
Ages 50-59: 1. Kevin Ramsey, 2. Brian Cook, 3. Rob Jezek, 4. John Halligan, 5. Scott Ethridge
Ages 60-69: 1. Tom Hess, 2. Blake Jared, 3. Ken McCoy, 4. Randy Allison, 5. Rod Waters
Ages 70-79: 1. Ron Herwig, 2. Floyd Vandagriff, 3. Charlie Crouse, 4. Marc Labonte, 5. Royce Crawford
Junior Club Championship: 1. Harrison Shaw, 2. Aiden White
Cedar Ridge Country Club
MGA Fourball
Stroke Play Championship
Championship Flight: 1. Tyler Hunt & Robbie Laird 135, 2. Frank Billings & Ryan Henry 140
President’s Flight: 1. Kirk Fryer & Craig Loseke 129, 2. Jason Flegler & Jeff Moeller 131, 3. Ken Kee & Mark Allert 133
1st Flight: 1. Ezequiel Demario & Mir Khezri 125, T2. David Freet & Marc McKee 128, T2. Tim Baker & Mark Cochran 128
2nd Flight: 1. Jim Arnold & Bert Henry 127, 2. Mark Marra & Rickey Smith 132, 3. Doug Hillin & Bob Hurley 133
3rd Flight: 1. Bryan Shelton & Mark Wilmoth 124, 2. John Cole & Bob Mogelnicki 126, 3. Randy Rhines & Kevin Brown 127
Peoria Ridge Golf Course (Miami, OK)
Tulsa Sandblaster Stroke Play
A Flight: 1. Jordan Blackmon, 67; 2. Robert Schlomann, 73; 3. Nate Caughman, 74
B Flight: 1. Ty Patterson, 63; 2. Steve Dane, 68; 3. Mike Silva, 70
C Flight: 1. Josh Cranor, 68; 2. Steve Schneider, 71; 3. Keith Keirsey, 71
D Flight: 1. Jim Collier, 76; 2. Dean Robinson, 76; 3. Jim Laster, 77
The Club at Indian Springs
Couples Golf Association
Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain & Levi and Sheri Maples, 61; 2. Mark and Kendra Robinson & Randy and Pam Robinson, 61; 3. Justin and Heather Agnew & Pete Upton and Kerri Prammanasudh, 62.
Flight 2: 1. Tom and Renee Mills & Bryan and Dana Rehm, 64; 2. Mike and Charlene Donley & Brad Johnson and Jeanette Johnson, 66; 3. Mike Earnest and Diana Pelts & Robert and Dawne Stafford, 66.
Flight 3: 1. Matt and Denise Robinson & Jimmy Niafeh and Kelley Niafeh , 61; 2. Brit and Dawn Mayberry & Steve and Gayla Sherment, 64; 3. John and Cindy Gladd & Julie McFarlin and Trey Purdom 65.
Flight 4: 1. Tim and Teresa Leger & Randy and Kim Rutherford, 67; 2. Dan and Debi Dyer & Tim and Janet Wright, 67; 3. Pat and Debbie Donica & Scott and Cheri Ward, 67.
TGA Stroke Play Championship
LaFortune Park
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1. Brett Wilcoxen 69-69-138 (playoff winner); 2. Austin Hannah 68-70-138; 3. Mike Gotcher 70-69-139; 4. Harley Abrams 70-70-140; 5. Colby Cox 72-69-141, tie Delbert Brooks 72-69-141; 7. Brandon Strathe 72-71-143; 8. Cole Stephenson 71-73-144; 9. Patrick West 74-71-145; 10. Matt Davis 74-74-148; 11. Spencer McLaughlin 74-75-149, tie Jack Gero 76-73-149, tie Matt Willingham 77-72-149; 14. Edward Halverson 74-76-150, tie Bo Robbins 76-74-150; 16. Freddie Wilson 76-75-151; 17. Brett Tyndall 77-76-153; 18. Samuel James Bonaroba 75-79-154, tie Andy Proctor 80-74-154; 20. Jon Shackelford 74-81-155, tie Ben Thionnet 78-77- 155, tie Jake Brown79-76-155; 23. Garrett Griggs 81-77-158; 24. Blaine Bacon 80-79-159; 25. Ben Keller 79-83-162; 26. Scott Rossman 84-82-166; 27. Tiegh Thomas 94-84-178
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1. Jason Gulley 72-68-140; 2. Todd Raffensperger 69-73-142; 3. Jerry Nick 69-74-143; 4. Marty Edwards 72-72-144; 5. Scott McGhee 73-74-147; 6. Nick Sidorakis 78-75-153, tie Lee Inman 74-79-153, tie Steve Hughes 74-79-153; 9. Don Daniels 71-84-155, tie Tony Woods 76-79-155; 11. Andrew Allen 81-75-156; 12. Stuart Erickson 81-79-160; 13. Derek Dierker 82-85-167; 14. Tim Lucas 89-81-170
OPEN DIVISION A FLIGHT: 1. Andy Matson 79-77-156; 2. Richard Woods 79-81-160; 3. Kenroy Smith 78-85-163
OPEN DIVISION B FLIGHT: 1. Mark Mogelnicki 81-81-162; 2. Jason Marks 81-82-163; 3. Caleb Wehunt 83-84-167; 4. Joey Mogelnicki 80-90-170; 5. Luke Pack 81-91-172
OPEN DIVISION C FLIGHT: 1. Jeff Stephens 91-89-180
SENIOR OPEN DIVISION A FLIGHT: 1. Richard Hunt 72-73-145, tie Joe Tuttle 70-75-145; 3. Pat Trowbridge 75-75-150; 4. Ken MacLeod 72-80-152; 5. Marshall Kottler 75-81-156
SENIOR OPEN DIVISION B FLIGHT: 1. John Blackmon 76-76-152, tie Mike Fenner 77-75-152; 3. Merlin Kilbury 77-79-156, tie Chris Benge 78-78-156; 5. George Coen 78-82-160; 6. Scott Crane 78-81-159
SENIOR OPEN DIVISION C FLIGHT: 1. Wayne York 79-76-155; 2. Richard Townley 84-72-156, tie Larry Shackelford 80-76-156; 4. Burch Williams 80-81-161; 5. Kurt Enkelmann 81-82-163; 6. Rick Stringer 79-86-165; 7. Don Naifeh 81-88-169
SENIOR OPEN DIVISION D FLIGHT: 1. Jim Lowell 82-81-163; 2. Jock Lucas 82-82-164; 3. Hugh Dunagan 84-81-165; 4. Dan Duerson 85-87-172; 5. Mark Kinney 85-95-180
SENIOR OPEN DIVISION E FLIGHT: 1. Bill Bacon 86-77-163; 2. Eddie Hathcoat 88-79-167; 3. Matt Warwick 86-85=171; 4. Paul Babb 90-82-172
AJGA UHY St. Louis Junior
T2. Sam Morris, Tulsa, 69-71-213.
Hole in One
Oaks: Steve Curtis, No. 6, 112 yards, pitching wedge
Page Belcher (Stone Creek): Dustin Kidd, No. 2, 115 yards, pitching wedge
The Club at Indian Springs: Bo Hurt, No. 13, 139 yards, 7-iron
Shoots Age or Better
The Club at Indian Springs (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 77, shot 74
Mohawk Park (Pecan Valley): Jake Heard, 75, shot 74
Mohawk Park (Woodbine): Charles Pringer, 78, shot 72
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 79
Soccer
Local
Tulsa Athletic 3, Reign FK 0
Tulsa goals: Romulo Bosqueiro (assisted by Joe Ruiz), :20; Juan Arias, :23; Jonathan Harris (Aboubakr Diallo), :36.
Note: Tulsa Athletic will face OKC 1889 FC at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Heartland Conference semifinal match at Titan Sports and Performance Center