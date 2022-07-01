 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood
agate

Sports Record for July 1

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Larry Rader, 61; 2. Bill Kusleika, 66; T3. Don Garrison, 68; T3. Hank Prideaux, 68; T3. Gary Jones, 68; 6. Craig Hobbs, 70; T7. Dick Tullis, 71; T7. Duane Dunham, 71; T9. Bill French, 72; T9. Ken Hayes, 72; T11. Bob Bell, 73; T11. Mel Hayes, 73; T11. Dave Hohensee, 73; 14. Jim Laster, 74; 15. Ed Hendrix, 76; 16. Mike Hayes, 78; 17. Mark Clemons, 79; 18. Darrell Hathcock, 80

Holes-in-one

ADAMS: Michael Colaw, No. 16, 122 yards, gap wedge

BAILEY RANCH: Jerry Vess, No. 13, 141 yards, 7-iron

INDIAN SPRINGS (LAKES COURSE): Jason Strickland, No. 17, 129 yards, PW

SOUTHERN HILLS: Andy Levinson, No. 6, 135 yards, 6-iron

Shoots age or better

People are also reading…

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 85, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Ray White, 86, shot 78

BROKEN ARROW: Jim Mainer, 82, shot 75

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 80, shot 80

MEADOWBROOK: Charlie Brown, 85, shot 82

PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 79, shot 77; Dick Tullis, 81, shot 81

SOUTH LAKES: Gary Sharp, 75, shot 75

WOODBINE: Charles Danley, 87, shot 86; Joe Reeves, 86, shot 83

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sports talk: We'll all adjust eventually, but right now it's hard to digest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert