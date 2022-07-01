Sports Record for July 1

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Larry Rader, 61; 2. Bill Kusleika, 66; T3. Don Garrison, 68; T3. Hank Prideaux, 68; T3. Gary Jones, 68; 6. Craig Hobbs, 70; T7. Dick Tullis, 71; T7. Duane Dunham, 71; T9. Bill French, 72; T9. Ken Hayes, 72; T11. Bob Bell, 73; T11. Mel Hayes, 73; T11. Dave Hohensee, 73; 14. Jim Laster, 74; 15. Ed Hendrix, 76; 16. Mike Hayes, 78; 17. Mark Clemons, 79; 18. Darrell Hathcock, 80
Holes-in-one
ADAMS: Michael Colaw, No. 16, 122 yards, gap wedge
BAILEY RANCH: Jerry Vess, No. 13, 141 yards, 7-iron
INDIAN SPRINGS (LAKES COURSE): Jason Strickland, No. 17, 129 yards, PW
SOUTHERN HILLS: Andy Levinson, No. 6, 135 yards, 6-iron
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 85, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Ray White, 86, shot 78
BROKEN ARROW: Jim Mainer, 82, shot 75
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 80, shot 80
MEADOWBROOK: Charlie Brown, 85, shot 82
PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 79, shot 77; Dick Tullis, 81, shot 81
SOUTH LAKES: Gary Sharp, 75, shot 75
WOODBINE: Charles Danley, 87, shot 86; Joe Reeves, 86, shot 83