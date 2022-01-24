 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Jan. 24
  • Updated
GOLF

College: Women

Rapsodo Match in the Desert – Final Round

Superstition Mountain, AZ

Team Standings: 1. Arizona State, 278-280-558; 2. Oklahoma State, 281-282-563; 3. Ole Miss, 289-285-574

OSU Individuals: 1. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, 67-67-134; 5. Caley McGinty, 72-69-141; 10. Clemence Martin, 71-72-143; 17. Hailey Jones, 72-74-146; 26. Isabella Fierro, 71-77-148

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

T1. Gilbert York, 67; T1. Mark Clemons, 67; 3. Darrell Wood, 69; T4. Bob Bell, 71; T4. Hank Prideaux, 71; T4. Frank Prentice, 71; T7. Ed Hendrix, 72; T7. Ken Hayes, 72; 9. Ron Cagle, 73; 10. Duane Dunham, 74; T11. Don Garrison, 75; T11. B.J. Barnhart, 75; T13. Dick Tullis, 76; T13. Mel Hayes, 76; T13. Mike Hayes, 76; 17. Jerry Henderson, 77; 18. Bill Kusleika, 80; 19. Darrell Hathcock, 81

Shoots Age or Better

PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 88, shot 88; Darrell Wood, 80, shot 78; Gilbert York, 80, shot 74

SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 85, shot 80; Vince Nerio, 82, shot 77; Burch Williams, 74, shot 73

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Olive 43, Riverfield 40

Olive;10;10;9;14;--;43

Riverfield;2;12;13;13;--;40

Olive (1-9): Rush 19, Smith 9, Edwards 8, Carter 3, Smythe 2, Mills 2.

Riverfield (2-13): Coutant 12, Cagle 11, Barnard 10, Flinton 4, Anderson 3.

High School: Boys

Riverfield 62, Olive 6

Olive;0;0;0;6;--;6

Riverfield;29;10;10;13;--;62

Olive: Sanderson 3, Cohen 3.

Riverfield: Thomas 10, D. Clinton 8, Harper 7, Kesselring 7, Carson 6, B. Clinton 5, Snell 5, Rutterford 4, Shupper 4, Luels 3, Walton 3.

