Sports record for Jan. 23
agate

  • Updated
Golf

Hole in one

Shangri-La: Larry Callison, No. 2 Legends, 182 yards, 5-iron.

Shoots age or better

South Lakes: John Scott, 74, shot 72

Golf Club of Oklahoma: Ed Heffern, 79, shot 79

College: Women

Rapsodo Match in the Desert

At Superstition Mountain, Ariz.

First round

Team top 3: 1. Arizona State 278, 2. Oklahoma State 281, 3. Denver 285

OSU: 2. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 67, T10. Isabella Fierro 71, T10. Clemence Martin 71, T18. Caley McGinty 72, T18. Hailey Jones 72.

Basketball

High school: Boys

From Saturday

Roper Invitational

Central 56, Southeast 25

Championship

Memorial 56, Rogers 53

Pryor Invitational

Seventh place: Berryhill 51, Skiatook 41

Fifth place: Pryor 67, Ketchum 41

Third place: Vinita 53, Oologah 45

Championship: Claremore Sequoyah 50, Sallisaw 41

County Line Tournament

Championship

Dale;10;13;8;17;--;48

Cashion;7;10;5;12;--;34

Dale: Forsythe 17, Higdon 13, Jones 6, Edmondson 5, Kelly 5, Chambers 2.

Cashion: Raney 18, LaGasse 9, Tichenor 3, Vandruff 2, Frazier 2.

Third place

OCS;20;15;9;24;--;68

Clinton;13;13;17;16--;59

OCS: McKee 19, Gray 19, Creed 6, Madison 5, Melton 5, Metheny 4, Hudson 4, Roberts 4, Levings 2.

Clinton: Powell 26, T. Crummley 14, H. Crummley 13, Jones 4, Burke 2.

High school: Girls

From Saturday

Roper Invitational 

Central 71, Bixby JV 40

Bixby 76, Rogers 64

Championship

Trinity Leadership 62, NW Classen 60

Pryor Invitational

Seventh place: Skiatook 38, Ketchum 30

Fifth place: Vinita 44, Sallisaw 31

Third place: Oologah 56, Berryhill 50

Championship: Pryor 40, Claremore Sequoyah 32

County Line Tournament

Championship

Perry;14;8;10;6;--;38

Dale;7;13;4;12;--;36

Perry: Dale 11, West 10, Hight 7, Shields 9, Dohman 1.

Dale: Rutland 13, Herman 8, Gill 8, Wright 7.

Third place

Clinton;15;15;7;13;--;50

Bethel;18;10;14;10;--;52

Wrestling

College

Oklahoma 34, Northern Illinois 3

At Dekalb, Ill.

125 pounds: No. 32 Joey Prata (OU) over Lucian Brink (NIU) (Dec. 4-0); 133: No. 14 Tony Madrigal (OU) over Mikey Kaminski (NIU) (MD 12-4); 141: Jaivon Jones (NIU) over Jacob Butler (OU) (Dec. 1-0); 149: Willie McDougald (OU) over Dillon Nichols (NIU) (MD 15-2); 157: No. 16 Justin Thomas (OU) over Anthony Gibson (NIU) (MD 12-4); 165: Troy Mantanona (OU) over Alec Rees (NIU) (Dec. 4-2); 174: No. 32 Anthony Mantanona (OU) over No. 20 Mason Kauffman (NIU) (Dec. 6-4); 184: No. 26 Darrien Roberts (OU) over (NIU) (For.); 197: No. 12 Jake Woodley (OU) over Tristin Guaman (NIU) (MD 14-4); 285: No. 29 Josh Heindselman (OU) over Terrese Aaron (NIU) (Dec. 2-0)

