Sports record for Jan. 23

Golf
Hole in one
Shangri-La: Larry Callison, No. 2 Legends, 182 yards, 5-iron.
Shoots age or better
South Lakes: John Scott, 74, shot 72
Golf Club of Oklahoma: Ed Heffern, 79, shot 79
College: Women
Rapsodo Match in the Desert
At Superstition Mountain, Ariz.
First round
Team top 3: 1. Arizona State 278, 2. Oklahoma State 281, 3. Denver 285
OSU: 2. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 67, T10. Isabella Fierro 71, T10. Clemence Martin 71, T18. Caley McGinty 72, T18. Hailey Jones 72.
Basketball
High school: Boys
From Saturday
Roper Invitational
Central 56, Southeast 25
Championship
Memorial 56, Rogers 53
Pryor Invitational
Seventh place: Berryhill 51, Skiatook 41
Fifth place: Pryor 67, Ketchum 41
Third place: Vinita 53, Oologah 45
Championship: Claremore Sequoyah 50, Sallisaw 41
County Line Tournament
Championship
Dale;10;13;8;17;--;48
Cashion;7;10;5;12;--;34
Dale: Forsythe 17, Higdon 13, Jones 6, Edmondson 5, Kelly 5, Chambers 2.
Cashion: Raney 18, LaGasse 9, Tichenor 3, Vandruff 2, Frazier 2.
Third place
OCS;20;15;9;24;--;68
Clinton;13;13;17;16--;59
OCS: McKee 19, Gray 19, Creed 6, Madison 5, Melton 5, Metheny 4, Hudson 4, Roberts 4, Levings 2.
Clinton: Powell 26, T. Crummley 14, H. Crummley 13, Jones 4, Burke 2.
High school: Girls
From Saturday
Roper Invitational
Central 71, Bixby JV 40
Bixby 76, Rogers 64
Championship
Trinity Leadership 62, NW Classen 60
Pryor Invitational
Seventh place: Skiatook 38, Ketchum 30
Fifth place: Vinita 44, Sallisaw 31
Third place: Oologah 56, Berryhill 50
Championship: Pryor 40, Claremore Sequoyah 32
County Line Tournament
Championship
Perry;14;8;10;6;--;38
Dale;7;13;4;12;--;36
Perry: Dale 11, West 10, Hight 7, Shields 9, Dohman 1.
Dale: Rutland 13, Herman 8, Gill 8, Wright 7.
Third place
Clinton;15;15;7;13;--;50
Bethel;18;10;14;10;--;52
Wrestling
College
Oklahoma 34, Northern Illinois 3
At Dekalb, Ill.
125 pounds: No. 32 Joey Prata (OU) over Lucian Brink (NIU) (Dec. 4-0); 133: No. 14 Tony Madrigal (OU) over Mikey Kaminski (NIU) (MD 12-4); 141: Jaivon Jones (NIU) over Jacob Butler (OU) (Dec. 1-0); 149: Willie McDougald (OU) over Dillon Nichols (NIU) (MD 15-2); 157: No. 16 Justin Thomas (OU) over Anthony Gibson (NIU) (MD 12-4); 165: Troy Mantanona (OU) over Alec Rees (NIU) (Dec. 4-2); 174: No. 32 Anthony Mantanona (OU) over No. 20 Mason Kauffman (NIU) (Dec. 6-4); 184: No. 26 Darrien Roberts (OU) over (NIU) (For.); 197: No. 12 Jake Woodley (OU) over Tristin Guaman (NIU) (MD 14-4); 285: No. 29 Josh Heindselman (OU) over Terrese Aaron (NIU) (Dec. 2-0)