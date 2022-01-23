Sports record for Jan. 23

125 pounds: No. 32 Joey Prata (OU) over Lucian Brink (NIU) (Dec. 4-0); 133: No. 14 Tony Madrigal (OU) over Mikey Kaminski (NIU) (MD 12-4); 141: Jaivon Jones (NIU) over Jacob Butler (OU) (Dec. 1-0); 149: Willie McDougald (OU) over Dillon Nichols (NIU) (MD 15-2); 157: No. 16 Justin Thomas (OU) over Anthony Gibson (NIU) (MD 12-4); 165: Troy Mantanona (OU) over Alec Rees (NIU) (Dec. 4-2); 174: No. 32 Anthony Mantanona (OU) over No. 20 Mason Kauffman (NIU) (Dec. 6-4); 184: No. 26 Darrien Roberts (OU) over (NIU) (For.); 197: No. 12 Jake Woodley (OU) over Tristin Guaman (NIU) (MD 14-4); 285: No. 29 Josh Heindselman (OU) over Terrese Aaron (NIU) (Dec. 2-0)