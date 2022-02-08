 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Feb. 8
agate

BASEBALL

College

Southeastern Oklahoma 8, Northeastern State 6

GOLF

College: Women

Texas State Invitational - Final Round

Team Standings: 1. BYU, 2970295-290-882; 2. Tulsa, 295-298-298-891; 3. Incarnate Word, 299-303-292-894

TU Individual Scores: 2. Lilly Thomas, 73-71-70-214; T18. Lorena Tseng, 73-75-79-227; T18. Haley Greb, 75-76-76-227; T18. Lovisa Gunnar, 72-81-74-227; 26. Sydney Seigel, 80-77-73-230; 65. Sophie Johnson, 74-76-WD

Local

Forest Ridge Senior Scramble

1. Ralph Fagin, Gary Woods, Don Tyler, Jerry Mabry, 60; 2. Gary Risner, Hardy Thomas, Dave Hansen, 64; 3. George Corneau, Joe Allison, Al Amacher, David Wing, 66; Closest to the Hole: 3. Jerry Mabry; 15. Gary Risner

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Randy Craig, Joe Strain, Frank Wright, Hank Wright, 60; 2. Ray Martin, Dennis Cavenah, Ed Horton, Bob Hunt, 61; 3. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, 61; 4. Bill Erwin, Mike Griffin, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 62; 5. Paul Steenson, Quentin, Maxwell, Bailey Jackson, Doyle Williams, 62; 6. Mike Hill, Ron Warren, George Mills, Jerry Reed, 62; 7. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Braden Warner, David Shouse, 65; 8. Wayne Johnson, Lee Benest, Jim Herron, Ken Rentz, 65; 9. Will Cleveland, Mark Nelson, Craig Crowder, Stella Zuniga, 65; 10. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bill Summers, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Henshaw, 66; 11. Randy Rice, Dean Wiehl, Mel Gilbertson, Herman Henderson, 66; 12. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Ron Taber, Ken Kuge, 67

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

MWC Carl Albert 75, Lawton 45

Madill 66, Lone Grove 46

Cashion 47, Crescent 18 – Monday

Cashion;9;17;9;12;--;47

Crescent4;1;8;5;--;18

Cashion: Shafer 15, Lamb 15, Jenkins 7, Shelly 5, Suntken 3, Williams 2.

Crescent: Cummings 7, Lovett 5, Counts 2, Bell 2, Noonan 2.

Sperry 36, Perkins-Tryon 22

Perkins-Tryon;3;7;12;0;--;22

Sperry;11;6;12;7;--;36

Perkins-Tryon: Jones 10, Marshall 8, Smith 2, Larson 2.

Sperry: Reed 11, Winton 7, Travis 5, Edmondson 4, Wash 4, Reimer 3, Delk 2.

Lincoln Christian 46, Rejoice Christian 21

Rejoice;2;9;2;8;--;21

Lincoln Christian;14;15;13;4;--46

Rejoice: Limerick 6, Henson 5, Engleel 5, Price 3, Cavenaugh 2.

Lincoln Christian: Roberts 12, Brueggmann 10, Murphy 9, Hopkins 8, Talley 4, Rickey 2, Faulkner 1.

Bishop Kelley 73, Hale 15

Bishop Kelley;29;15;13;16;--;73

Hale;0;4;9;2;--;15

Bishop Kelley: Avedon 20, Ames 8, Roy 8, Stoia 8, Barton 7, Strandmark 7, Harrison 4, Livingston 4, Kelley 3, Evans 2, King 2.

Hale: Randolph 9, Patty 3, Taylor 3.

Sapulpa 61, Owasso 39

Owasso;8;12;12;7;--;39

Sapulpa;10;14;23;14;--;61

Owasso: Zumwalt 8, Stocksen 8, Stover 8, Rose 6, Morrill 5, Wilson 2, Yokley 2.

Sapulpa: S. Heard 19, T. Heard 15, Bilby 11, Berry 7, Rossman 5, Misquito 2, Hall 2.

Collinsville 45, Coweta 36

Collinsville;9;9;13;14;--;45

Cowata;10;8;7;11;--;36

Collinsville: Sm9th 14, Stamford 7, Henley 6, Thomas 6, Meadows 5, C. White 4, Wickman 3.

Coweta: Hilton 16, Matthews 9, Schauffler 5, Messinger 4, Stanfill 1, Addington 1.

Holland Hall 50, Metro Christian 30

Metro Christian;7;9;3;11;--;30

Holland Hall;14;18;10;8;--;50

Metro Christian: Mershon 9, Reed 7, Tull 7, Sanders 4, Etheridge 2, Compton 1.

Holland Hall: Johnson 11, Davis 8, Hill 8, Regalado 8, Fugate l7, Greer 6, Smith 2.

Sand Springs 53, Jenks 50

Jenks;16;13;12;9;--;50

Sand Springs;14;12;20;7--;53

Jenks: Twiehaus 15, Forgione 15, Simpson 9, Luciano 5, Brown 4, Johnson 2.

Sand Springs: Jackson 19, Armstead 16, Wilson 6, Kirkendoll 6, Y. Morris 5, L. Morris 1.

Oologah 66, Miami 40

Miami;12;9;3;16;--;40

Oologah;19;18;12;17;--;66

Miami: Forrester 10, Jinks 10, Hammans 8, Lemonds 7, Payton 5.

Oologah: Martin 24, Dixon 14, Hogue 14, Davis 9, Kohler 4, McKee 1.

Liberty 47, Mounds 29

Mounds;7;5;6;11;--;29

Liberty;8;11;17;11;--;47

Mounds: Green 8, Helms 8, Carner 7, Boydson 4, Abbott 2.

Liberty: Boone 20, Cargil 10, Plummer 7, Estrada 6, Johnson 4.

Verdigris 56, Vinita 27

Vinita;4;4;6;13;--;27

Verdigris;11;7;20;18;--;56

Vinita: Chaney 12, Wattenbarger 10, Lofgren 5.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 18, Daniels 15, Stout 5, Daniel 4, Wiginton 3, Fugate 3, E. Jones 2, Young 2, B. Jones 2, Shanholtzer 2.

Inola 57, Kansas 51

Kansas;10;15;17;9;--;51

Inola;16;15;12;14;--;57

Kansas: Ortiz 20, Davis 15, Glass 5, Stanley 4, Claxton 4, Proctor 3.

Inola: Mootry 15, Weast 14, Moore 10, Walker 6, Eaves 4, Catron 4, Morgan 4.

Wagoner 59, Catoosa 50

Catoosa;2;10;20;18;--50

Wagoner;7;16;19;17;--; 59

Catoosa (9-12): B.R. Wigginton 14, B.A. Wiggington 13, Brown 12, Benson 4, Beach 3. Jeremiah 2, West 2.

Wagoner (10-10): Pawpa 18, E. Bryant 16, Burckhartdmeyer 7, Riggers 7, Austin 5, Bruce 4, Fourkiller 2.

Okarche 65, Cashion 47

Cashion;17;10;10;10;--;47

Okarche;15;17;21;12;--;65

Cashion: Shafer 13, Lamb 13, Shelly 8, Jenkins 7, Wakefield 3, Williams 2, Suntken 1.

Okarche: Vandendrieke 15, Arms 10, Rother 10, Stover 9, Rother 8, Wittrock 7, Enders 6.

High School: Boys

Drumright 77, Olive 19 – Monday

Salina 57, Chouteau 54

Madill 43, Lone Grove 29

Cashion 56, Crescent 35 – Monday

Cashion;11;15;16;14;--;56

Crescent;16;3;10;6;--;35

Cashion: Raney 14, Jenkins 13, Frazier 10, Tichenor 6, Manning 4, Vandruff 3, LaGasse 2, Nabavi 2, Burke 2.

Crescent: Wilson 10, Johnson 10, Smith 8, Varner 5, Watson 2.

Central 59, McLain 58 – Monday

Central;7;13;11;28;--;59

McLain;13;11;19;15;--;58

Central: Goff-Brown 18, Edmundson 12, Guess 10, Stewart 8, R. Williams 5, C. Williams 3, Penny 2, Davis 1.

McLain: Nichols 17, Galloway 15, Williams 13, Silas 6, Nolan 4, Jordan 2, Taylor 1.

Tahlequah 61, Pryor 48

Tahlequah;22;8;15;16;--;61

Pryor;13;11;14;10;--;48

Tahlequah: H. Smith 13, Joice 13, Guerero 9, McDowell 8, Yourl 6, B. Smith 5, Matlock 2, D. Smith 2, Stickles 2, Mashawn 1.

Pryor: Gore 16, Elza 9, McCutcheon 8, Lewis 5, Propst 5, Henry 2, Irvin 2, Sawney 1.

Holland Hall 45, Metro Christian 41

Metro Christian;8;6;8;19;--;41

Holland Hall;13;6;16;10;--;45

Metro Christian: Darrington 19, Powell 9, Cox 4, Marcoux 4, Sowards 3, Muller 2.

Holland Hall: Mullendore 18, Tarver 8, Roush 6, Benton 5, Heldebrand 4, Cool 3, Taber 1.

Regent Prep 50, Cascia Hall 28

Cascia Hall;2;7;9;10;--;28

Regent;8;10;19;13;--;50

Cascia Hall: Shiflet 9, Kirz 6, Hicks 5, Sites 4, Gaberino 2, Mires 2.

Regent: D. Boshoff 17, E. Boshoff 12, Roller 10, Smith 6, Haney 5.

Jenks 78, Sand Springs 41

Jenks;16;14;26;22;--;78

Sand Springs;11;14;4;12;--;41

Jenks: Martin 20, Everett 17, Golightly 14, Tata 9, Wilkins 4, Mundy 3, Hart 3, Trice 3, Coffey 2, Lymber 2, Simmons 1.

Sand Springs: Clark 11, Dixon 10, Kelly 6, Roper 4, Askew 3, Brockman 3, Hendrix 2, Hayes 2.

Verdigris 64, Vinita 52

Vinita;8;12;15;17;--;52

Verdigris;11;12;18;23;--;64

Vinita: Glasscock 18, Martin 10, Winfrey 7, Downing 6, Anderson 6, Ramsey 3, Rise 2.

Verdigris: Layton 17, C. Lechlider 15, L. Lechlider 13, Teague 6, Buntin 5, Willis 5, Repschlaeger 3.

Owasso 73, Sapulpa 36

Owasso;20;10;23;20;--;73

Sapulpa;5;11;11;9;--;36

Owasso: Fry 16, Pennington 11, McLemore 11, Lewis 8, Leslie 8, Harbaugh 6, W. Mann 6, Nanitos 3, B. Mann 2, Manuel 2.

Sapulpa: Read 11, Edwards 10, Abbage 9, Lindsey 4, Williams 2.

Inola 66, Kansas 42

Kansas;8;8;16;10;--;42

Inola;15;10;23;18;--;66

Kansas: Stele 11, Noe 8, Sands 7, Glass 5, Blaine 4, Carrol 3, Graham 2, Hix 2.

Inola: Ford 12, Maner 10, Welch 8, Riggs 8, Thomas 6, Jones 6, Miller 6, Groff 4, Hayes 4, Troyer 2.

Central 69, East Central 59

Central;28;12;14;15;--;69

East Central;19;8;23;9;--;59

Central: Goff-Brown 28, Edmundson 20, Stewart 8, Williams 5, Johnson 3, R. Willliams 3, Penny 2

East Central: Wallace 30, Massey 11, Anderson 9, Heath 2, Sims 2, Delosier 2, Brown 2, Elliott 1.

Broken Arrow 77, Bartlesville 65

Broken Arrow;24;18;14;21;--;77

Bartlesville;17;17;13;18;--;65

Broken Arrow: Dow 20, Ellison 17, Cook 16, Allen 13, Howell 4, Nibbelink 3, B. Johnson 2, A. Johnson 2.

Bartlesville: Castillo 31, Girard 17, Ayyappan 9, Gilkey 4, Davis 2, Carter 2.

Cushing 40, Mannford 35

Mannford;9;10;2;14;--;35

Cushing;6;9;9;16;--;40

Mannford: Thurman 9, Day 8, Moore 8, T. Danfield 6, Owens 4.

Cushing: Cooks 11, Jones 11, Hilligoss 10, Yuant 6, Guerrero 2.

Liberty 68, Mounds 46

Mounds;9;13;17;7;--;46

Liberty;15;15;19;19;--;68

Mounds: Nail 9, McDonald 8, Cooper 8, Anderson 8, Wind 6, Clay 4, Rogers 3.

Liberty: Thompson 22, Brown 15, Wheeler 12, Aguayo 7, Byrd 7, Cornwell 3, Sutter 2.

Cleveland 53, Bristow 43

Cleveland;19;11;11;12;--;53

Bristow;11;11;6;15;--;43

Cleveland: Buerker 16, Kauk 14, McEntire 11, Baker 5, Curtis 3, Thoma 3, Sizemore 1.

Bristow: Winter 18, Titsworth 10, Campbell 7, Scruggs 5, Goodwin 3.

Cashion 63, Okarche 49

Cashion;18;22;10;13;--;63

Okarche;12;10;9;18;--;49

Cashion: LaGasse 20, Jenkins 14, Frazier 13, Raney 11, Nabavi 3, Tichenor 2.

Okarche: Stover 13, Mueggenborg 10, Neiderer 9, Harris 7, Scheiber 4, Pinkerton 3, Bomhoff 3.

Alva 45, Woodward 36

Woodward;10;9;8;9;--;36

Alva;4;18;7;16;--;45

Woodward: Shipley 15, Mead 11, Chavez 6, Cano 4.

Alva: Penco 24, Reed 5, Feely 5, Malone 5, Shelite 2, Hofen 2, Randall 2.

Lincoln Christian 71, Rejoice Christian 48

Rejoice Christian;16;15;7;10;--;48

Lincoln Christian;19;18;15;19;--;71

Rejoice Christian: Wilson 11, Foote 9, Tallen 8, Gage 6, Hensley 3, Volz 3, Auschwitz 3, Dimik 3, Price 2.

Lincoln Christian: Mar 17, Isbell 10, Wilson 9, Reimer 9, Rogers 9, Kruse 7, Hampton 4, Stokes 3, Martocci 3.

Memorial 86, Rogers 55

Rogers;11;13;11;20;--;55

Memorial;24;25;18;19;--;86

Rogers (9-7): Morrow 13, Lacy 12, Johnson 9, Hunter 9, Pruitt 7, Thomas 2, Billey 2, Anderson 1.

Memorial (18-1): Frierson 20, Hubbard 17, Spellman 12, Turner 11, Ingram 11, Collins 5, Pratt 3, Guy 3, Jamerson 3, Green 1.

Drumright 89, Olive 23

Drumright;28;30;10;21;--;89

Olive;7;8;5;3;--;23

Drumright: Bray 25, Chavez 14, Lovin 12, Lafayette 10, Bolton 8, Turner 6, Gregory 5, Snell 4, Gooch 3, Kelley 2.

Olive: Johnson 9, Hutchison 6, Montgomery 4, Sandersen 2, WInford 2.

