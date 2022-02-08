Sports Record for Feb. 8

BASEBALL
College
Southeastern Oklahoma 8, Northeastern State 6
GOLF
College: Women
Texas State Invitational - Final Round
Team Standings: 1. BYU, 2970295-290-882; 2. Tulsa, 295-298-298-891; 3. Incarnate Word, 299-303-292-894
TU Individual Scores: 2. Lilly Thomas, 73-71-70-214; T18. Lorena Tseng, 73-75-79-227; T18. Haley Greb, 75-76-76-227; T18. Lovisa Gunnar, 72-81-74-227; 26. Sydney Seigel, 80-77-73-230; 65. Sophie Johnson, 74-76-WD
Local
Forest Ridge Senior Scramble
1. Ralph Fagin, Gary Woods, Don Tyler, Jerry Mabry, 60; 2. Gary Risner, Hardy Thomas, Dave Hansen, 64; 3. George Corneau, Joe Allison, Al Amacher, David Wing, 66; Closest to the Hole: 3. Jerry Mabry; 15. Gary Risner
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Randy Craig, Joe Strain, Frank Wright, Hank Wright, 60; 2. Ray Martin, Dennis Cavenah, Ed Horton, Bob Hunt, 61; 3. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, 61; 4. Bill Erwin, Mike Griffin, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 62; 5. Paul Steenson, Quentin, Maxwell, Bailey Jackson, Doyle Williams, 62; 6. Mike Hill, Ron Warren, George Mills, Jerry Reed, 62; 7. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Braden Warner, David Shouse, 65; 8. Wayne Johnson, Lee Benest, Jim Herron, Ken Rentz, 65; 9. Will Cleveland, Mark Nelson, Craig Crowder, Stella Zuniga, 65; 10. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bill Summers, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Henshaw, 66; 11. Randy Rice, Dean Wiehl, Mel Gilbertson, Herman Henderson, 66; 12. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Ron Taber, Ken Kuge, 67
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
MWC Carl Albert 75, Lawton 45
Madill 66, Lone Grove 46
Cashion 47, Crescent 18 – Monday
Cashion;9;17;9;12;--;47
Crescent4;1;8;5;--;18
Cashion: Shafer 15, Lamb 15, Jenkins 7, Shelly 5, Suntken 3, Williams 2.
Crescent: Cummings 7, Lovett 5, Counts 2, Bell 2, Noonan 2.
Sperry 36, Perkins-Tryon 22
Perkins-Tryon;3;7;12;0;--;22
Sperry;11;6;12;7;--;36
Perkins-Tryon: Jones 10, Marshall 8, Smith 2, Larson 2.
Sperry: Reed 11, Winton 7, Travis 5, Edmondson 4, Wash 4, Reimer 3, Delk 2.
Lincoln Christian 46, Rejoice Christian 21
Rejoice;2;9;2;8;--;21
Lincoln Christian;14;15;13;4;--46
Rejoice: Limerick 6, Henson 5, Engleel 5, Price 3, Cavenaugh 2.
Lincoln Christian: Roberts 12, Brueggmann 10, Murphy 9, Hopkins 8, Talley 4, Rickey 2, Faulkner 1.
Bishop Kelley 73, Hale 15
Bishop Kelley;29;15;13;16;--;73
Hale;0;4;9;2;--;15
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 20, Ames 8, Roy 8, Stoia 8, Barton 7, Strandmark 7, Harrison 4, Livingston 4, Kelley 3, Evans 2, King 2.
Hale: Randolph 9, Patty 3, Taylor 3.
Sapulpa 61, Owasso 39
Owasso;8;12;12;7;--;39
Sapulpa;10;14;23;14;--;61
Owasso: Zumwalt 8, Stocksen 8, Stover 8, Rose 6, Morrill 5, Wilson 2, Yokley 2.
Sapulpa: S. Heard 19, T. Heard 15, Bilby 11, Berry 7, Rossman 5, Misquito 2, Hall 2.
Collinsville 45, Coweta 36
Collinsville;9;9;13;14;--;45
Cowata;10;8;7;11;--;36
Collinsville: Sm9th 14, Stamford 7, Henley 6, Thomas 6, Meadows 5, C. White 4, Wickman 3.
Coweta: Hilton 16, Matthews 9, Schauffler 5, Messinger 4, Stanfill 1, Addington 1.
Holland Hall 50, Metro Christian 30
Metro Christian;7;9;3;11;--;30
Holland Hall;14;18;10;8;--;50
Metro Christian: Mershon 9, Reed 7, Tull 7, Sanders 4, Etheridge 2, Compton 1.
Holland Hall: Johnson 11, Davis 8, Hill 8, Regalado 8, Fugate l7, Greer 6, Smith 2.
Sand Springs 53, Jenks 50
Jenks;16;13;12;9;--;50
Sand Springs;14;12;20;7--;53
Jenks: Twiehaus 15, Forgione 15, Simpson 9, Luciano 5, Brown 4, Johnson 2.
Sand Springs: Jackson 19, Armstead 16, Wilson 6, Kirkendoll 6, Y. Morris 5, L. Morris 1.
Oologah 66, Miami 40
Miami;12;9;3;16;--;40
Oologah;19;18;12;17;--;66
Miami: Forrester 10, Jinks 10, Hammans 8, Lemonds 7, Payton 5.
Oologah: Martin 24, Dixon 14, Hogue 14, Davis 9, Kohler 4, McKee 1.
Liberty 47, Mounds 29
Mounds;7;5;6;11;--;29
Liberty;8;11;17;11;--;47
Mounds: Green 8, Helms 8, Carner 7, Boydson 4, Abbott 2.
Liberty: Boone 20, Cargil 10, Plummer 7, Estrada 6, Johnson 4.
Verdigris 56, Vinita 27
Vinita;4;4;6;13;--;27
Verdigris;11;7;20;18;--;56
Vinita: Chaney 12, Wattenbarger 10, Lofgren 5.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 18, Daniels 15, Stout 5, Daniel 4, Wiginton 3, Fugate 3, E. Jones 2, Young 2, B. Jones 2, Shanholtzer 2.
Inola 57, Kansas 51
Kansas;10;15;17;9;--;51
Inola;16;15;12;14;--;57
Kansas: Ortiz 20, Davis 15, Glass 5, Stanley 4, Claxton 4, Proctor 3.
Inola: Mootry 15, Weast 14, Moore 10, Walker 6, Eaves 4, Catron 4, Morgan 4.
Wagoner 59, Catoosa 50
Catoosa;2;10;20;18;--50
Wagoner;7;16;19;17;--; 59
Catoosa (9-12): B.R. Wigginton 14, B.A. Wiggington 13, Brown 12, Benson 4, Beach 3. Jeremiah 2, West 2.
Wagoner (10-10): Pawpa 18, E. Bryant 16, Burckhartdmeyer 7, Riggers 7, Austin 5, Bruce 4, Fourkiller 2.
Okarche 65, Cashion 47
Cashion;17;10;10;10;--;47
Okarche;15;17;21;12;--;65
Cashion: Shafer 13, Lamb 13, Shelly 8, Jenkins 7, Wakefield 3, Williams 2, Suntken 1.
Okarche: Vandendrieke 15, Arms 10, Rother 10, Stover 9, Rother 8, Wittrock 7, Enders 6.
High School: Boys
Drumright 77, Olive 19 – Monday
Salina 57, Chouteau 54
Madill 43, Lone Grove 29
Cashion 56, Crescent 35 – Monday
Cashion;11;15;16;14;--;56
Crescent;16;3;10;6;--;35
Cashion: Raney 14, Jenkins 13, Frazier 10, Tichenor 6, Manning 4, Vandruff 3, LaGasse 2, Nabavi 2, Burke 2.
Crescent: Wilson 10, Johnson 10, Smith 8, Varner 5, Watson 2.
Central 59, McLain 58 – Monday
Central;7;13;11;28;--;59
McLain;13;11;19;15;--;58
Central: Goff-Brown 18, Edmundson 12, Guess 10, Stewart 8, R. Williams 5, C. Williams 3, Penny 2, Davis 1.
McLain: Nichols 17, Galloway 15, Williams 13, Silas 6, Nolan 4, Jordan 2, Taylor 1.
Tahlequah 61, Pryor 48
Tahlequah;22;8;15;16;--;61
Pryor;13;11;14;10;--;48
Tahlequah: H. Smith 13, Joice 13, Guerero 9, McDowell 8, Yourl 6, B. Smith 5, Matlock 2, D. Smith 2, Stickles 2, Mashawn 1.
Pryor: Gore 16, Elza 9, McCutcheon 8, Lewis 5, Propst 5, Henry 2, Irvin 2, Sawney 1.
Holland Hall 45, Metro Christian 41
Metro Christian;8;6;8;19;--;41
Holland Hall;13;6;16;10;--;45
Metro Christian: Darrington 19, Powell 9, Cox 4, Marcoux 4, Sowards 3, Muller 2.
Holland Hall: Mullendore 18, Tarver 8, Roush 6, Benton 5, Heldebrand 4, Cool 3, Taber 1.
Regent Prep 50, Cascia Hall 28
Cascia Hall;2;7;9;10;--;28
Regent;8;10;19;13;--;50
Cascia Hall: Shiflet 9, Kirz 6, Hicks 5, Sites 4, Gaberino 2, Mires 2.
Regent: D. Boshoff 17, E. Boshoff 12, Roller 10, Smith 6, Haney 5.
Jenks 78, Sand Springs 41
Jenks;16;14;26;22;--;78
Sand Springs;11;14;4;12;--;41
Jenks: Martin 20, Everett 17, Golightly 14, Tata 9, Wilkins 4, Mundy 3, Hart 3, Trice 3, Coffey 2, Lymber 2, Simmons 1.
Sand Springs: Clark 11, Dixon 10, Kelly 6, Roper 4, Askew 3, Brockman 3, Hendrix 2, Hayes 2.
Verdigris 64, Vinita 52
Vinita;8;12;15;17;--;52
Verdigris;11;12;18;23;--;64
Vinita: Glasscock 18, Martin 10, Winfrey 7, Downing 6, Anderson 6, Ramsey 3, Rise 2.
Verdigris: Layton 17, C. Lechlider 15, L. Lechlider 13, Teague 6, Buntin 5, Willis 5, Repschlaeger 3.
Owasso 73, Sapulpa 36
Owasso;20;10;23;20;--;73
Sapulpa;5;11;11;9;--;36
Owasso: Fry 16, Pennington 11, McLemore 11, Lewis 8, Leslie 8, Harbaugh 6, W. Mann 6, Nanitos 3, B. Mann 2, Manuel 2.
Sapulpa: Read 11, Edwards 10, Abbage 9, Lindsey 4, Williams 2.
Inola 66, Kansas 42
Kansas;8;8;16;10;--;42
Inola;15;10;23;18;--;66
Kansas: Stele 11, Noe 8, Sands 7, Glass 5, Blaine 4, Carrol 3, Graham 2, Hix 2.
Inola: Ford 12, Maner 10, Welch 8, Riggs 8, Thomas 6, Jones 6, Miller 6, Groff 4, Hayes 4, Troyer 2.
Central 69, East Central 59
Central;28;12;14;15;--;69
East Central;19;8;23;9;--;59
Central: Goff-Brown 28, Edmundson 20, Stewart 8, Williams 5, Johnson 3, R. Willliams 3, Penny 2
East Central: Wallace 30, Massey 11, Anderson 9, Heath 2, Sims 2, Delosier 2, Brown 2, Elliott 1.
Broken Arrow 77, Bartlesville 65
Broken Arrow;24;18;14;21;--;77
Bartlesville;17;17;13;18;--;65
Broken Arrow: Dow 20, Ellison 17, Cook 16, Allen 13, Howell 4, Nibbelink 3, B. Johnson 2, A. Johnson 2.
Bartlesville: Castillo 31, Girard 17, Ayyappan 9, Gilkey 4, Davis 2, Carter 2.
Cushing 40, Mannford 35
Mannford;9;10;2;14;--;35
Cushing;6;9;9;16;--;40
Mannford: Thurman 9, Day 8, Moore 8, T. Danfield 6, Owens 4.
Cushing: Cooks 11, Jones 11, Hilligoss 10, Yuant 6, Guerrero 2.
Liberty 68, Mounds 46
Mounds;9;13;17;7;--;46
Liberty;15;15;19;19;--;68
Mounds: Nail 9, McDonald 8, Cooper 8, Anderson 8, Wind 6, Clay 4, Rogers 3.
Liberty: Thompson 22, Brown 15, Wheeler 12, Aguayo 7, Byrd 7, Cornwell 3, Sutter 2.
Cleveland 53, Bristow 43
Cleveland;19;11;11;12;--;53
Bristow;11;11;6;15;--;43
Cleveland: Buerker 16, Kauk 14, McEntire 11, Baker 5, Curtis 3, Thoma 3, Sizemore 1.
Bristow: Winter 18, Titsworth 10, Campbell 7, Scruggs 5, Goodwin 3.
Cashion 63, Okarche 49
Cashion;18;22;10;13;--;63
Okarche;12;10;9;18;--;49
Cashion: LaGasse 20, Jenkins 14, Frazier 13, Raney 11, Nabavi 3, Tichenor 2.
Okarche: Stover 13, Mueggenborg 10, Neiderer 9, Harris 7, Scheiber 4, Pinkerton 3, Bomhoff 3.
Alva 45, Woodward 36
Woodward;10;9;8;9;--;36
Alva;4;18;7;16;--;45
Woodward: Shipley 15, Mead 11, Chavez 6, Cano 4.
Alva: Penco 24, Reed 5, Feely 5, Malone 5, Shelite 2, Hofen 2, Randall 2.
Lincoln Christian 71, Rejoice Christian 48
Rejoice Christian;16;15;7;10;--;48
Lincoln Christian;19;18;15;19;--;71
Rejoice Christian: Wilson 11, Foote 9, Tallen 8, Gage 6, Hensley 3, Volz 3, Auschwitz 3, Dimik 3, Price 2.
Lincoln Christian: Mar 17, Isbell 10, Wilson 9, Reimer 9, Rogers 9, Kruse 7, Hampton 4, Stokes 3, Martocci 3.
Memorial 86, Rogers 55
Rogers;11;13;11;20;--;55
Memorial;24;25;18;19;--;86
Rogers (9-7): Morrow 13, Lacy 12, Johnson 9, Hunter 9, Pruitt 7, Thomas 2, Billey 2, Anderson 1.
Memorial (18-1): Frierson 20, Hubbard 17, Spellman 12, Turner 11, Ingram 11, Collins 5, Pratt 3, Guy 3, Jamerson 3, Green 1.
Drumright 89, Olive 23
Drumright;28;30;10;21;--;89
Olive;7;8;5;3;--;23
Drumright: Bray 25, Chavez 14, Lovin 12, Lafayette 10, Bolton 8, Turner 6, Gregory 5, Snell 4, Gooch 3, Kelley 2.
Olive: Johnson 9, Hutchison 6, Montgomery 4, Sandersen 2, WInford 2.