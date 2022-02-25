Sports record for Feb. 25

Basketball
High school: Boys
All-Verdigris Valley Conference
North
Winner: Verdigris
MVP: Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris
Jay: Kadan Kingfisher; Miami: Keaton Jinks; Oologah: Jacob Mader, Josh Garrison; Verdigris: Brant Teague, Cody Lechlider; Vinita: Cain Anderson, Kyron Downing, Paul Glasscock.
South
Winner: Fort Gibson
MVP: Jaxon Blunt, Fort Gibson
Catoosa: Greyson Lewallen, Titus Miller; Fort Gibson - Jaiden Graves, Seth Rowan; Hilldale: Brayson Lawson, Ty O’Neal; Locust Grove - David Fogelman; Wagoner: Corbin Marsey, Jack Southern.
Baseball
College
Northwestern State 4, Oklahoma 2
At Arlington, Texas
NWSU;000;000;130;--;4;6;1
OU;001;000;100;--;2;7;0
Carver, Flowers (7), Taylor (7), Cossio (8) and Willis; Bennett, Sundloff (7), Campbell (8), Atwood (8), Godman (8), Abram (9) and Crooks. W: Taylor (1-0). L: Atwood (1-1). S: Cossio (1).
Records: OU 3-2, Northwestern State 3-1
Softball
College
Oklahoma State 9, Tennessee State 0
At College Station, Texas
OSU;242;10;--;9;10;0
TSU;000;00;--;0;2;1
Day and Tuck; Manus, Loveless (3) and Mothershed; W: Day (1-1). L: Manus (2-1). HR: OSU, Naomi (1), Cottrill (3).
Oklahoma State 1, Texas A&M 0
OSU;100;000;0;--;1;5;1
A&M;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
Maxwell and Cottrill; Herzog and Allen. W: Maxwell (4-0). L: Herzog (4-1).
Records: OSU 8-4, Texas A&M 11-1, Tennessee State 5-5
Oklahoma 10, Cal-State Fullerton 0 (6)
At Cathedral City, Calif.
OU;150;004;--;10;11;0
CSF;000;000;--;0;0;1
Bahl and Hansen; Chambers, Zellien (2), Miranda (5), Silvas (6) and Alcala. W: Bahl (5-0). L: Chambers (3-1). HR: Jennings 2, Elam, Coleman.
Note: Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl pitched a six-inning perfect game, striking out 11 of the 18 batters she faced.
Oklahoma 11, Long Beach State 3 (5)
OU;510;41;--;11;10;1
LBSU;003;00;--;3;6;1
Trautwein, May (3) and Elam; Frutoz, Quinlan (2), Kostrenrich (4), Fowler (5) and Briones. W:May (4-0). L: Frutoz (0-2). HR: OU, Lyons, Johns; LBSU, Bickar.
Records: OU 12-0, Cal State-Fullerton 9-4, Long Beach State 2-8
Track
College
AAC Indoor Championships
At Birmingham, Ala.
Tulsa top-5 results (Finals only)
MEN
5,000-meter run: 1. Scott Beattie, 14:14.16; 2. Cormac Dalton, 14:15.59; 3. Peter Lynch, 14:18.63; Distance medley relay: 1. TU (Shay McEvoy, Henry Visser, Isaac Akers, Michael Power), 9:39.90 (meet record).