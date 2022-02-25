 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports record for Feb. 25
agate

Basketball

High school: Boys

All-Verdigris Valley Conference

North

Winner: Verdigris

MVP: Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris

Jay: Kadan Kingfisher; Miami: Keaton Jinks; Oologah: Jacob Mader, Josh Garrison; Verdigris: Brant Teague, Cody Lechlider; Vinita: Cain Anderson, Kyron Downing, Paul Glasscock.

South

Winner: Fort Gibson

MVP: Jaxon Blunt, Fort Gibson

Catoosa: Greyson Lewallen, Titus Miller; Fort Gibson - Jaiden Graves, Seth Rowan; Hilldale: Brayson Lawson, Ty O’Neal; Locust Grove - David Fogelman; Wagoner: Corbin Marsey, Jack Southern.

Baseball

College

Northwestern State 4, Oklahoma 2

At Arlington, Texas

NWSU;000;000;130;--;4;6;1

OU;001;000;100;--;2;7;0

Carver, Flowers (7), Taylor (7), Cossio (8) and Willis; Bennett, Sundloff (7), Campbell (8), Atwood (8), Godman (8), Abram (9) and Crooks. W: Taylor (1-0). L: Atwood (1-1). S: Cossio (1). 

Records: OU 3-2, Northwestern State 3-1

Softball

College

Oklahoma State 9, Tennessee State 0

At College Station, Texas

OSU;242;10;--;9;10;0

TSU;000;00;--;0;2;1

Day and Tuck; Manus, Loveless (3) and Mothershed; W: Day (1-1). L: Manus (2-1). HR: OSU, Naomi (1), Cottrill (3).

Oklahoma State 1, Texas A&M 0

OSU;100;000;0;--;1;5;1

A&M;000;000;0;--;0;1;0

Maxwell and Cottrill; Herzog and Allen. W: Maxwell (4-0). L: Herzog (4-1). 

Records: OSU 8-4, Texas A&M 11-1, Tennessee State 5-5

Oklahoma 10, Cal-State Fullerton 0 (6)

At Cathedral City, Calif.

OU;150;004;--;10;11;0

CSF;000;000;--;0;0;1

Bahl and Hansen; Chambers, Zellien (2), Miranda (5), Silvas (6) and Alcala. W: Bahl (5-0). L: Chambers (3-1). HR: Jennings 2, Elam, Coleman.

Note: Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl pitched a six-inning perfect game, striking out 11 of the 18 batters she faced.

Oklahoma 11, Long Beach State 3 (5) 

OU;510;41;--;11;10;1

LBSU;003;00;--;3;6;1

Trautwein, May (3) and Elam; Frutoz, Quinlan (2), Kostrenrich (4), Fowler (5) and Briones. W:May (4-0). L: Frutoz (0-2). HR: OU, Lyons, Johns; LBSU, Bickar.

Records: OU 12-0, Cal State-Fullerton 9-4, Long Beach State 2-8

Track

College

AAC Indoor Championships 

At Birmingham, Ala.

Tulsa top-5 results (Finals only)

MEN

5,000-meter run: 1. Scott Beattie, 14:14.16; 2. Cormac Dalton, 14:15.59; 3. Peter Lynch, 14:18.63; Distance medley relay: 1. TU (Shay McEvoy, Henry Visser, Isaac Akers, Michael Power), 9:39.90 (meet record).

WOMEN

5,000-meter run: 1. Chloe Hershenow, 16:42.31; 2. Caroline Miller, 16:43.10; Distance medley relay: 3. TU (Chloe McEachern, Jayda Gibson, Layla Roebke, Katharina Pesendorfer), 11:40.52.

