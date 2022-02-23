Sports record for Feb. 23

Basketball
High school
Class 6A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Monday.
Region 1 at Bixby: Stillwater vs. B.T. Washington, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Bixby, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Union: Westmoore vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks vs. Union, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam West: Owasso vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Bartlesville vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Sand Springs: Putnam North vs. Ponca City, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Muskogee, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 6A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Monday.
Region 1 at Edmond North: Edmond Santa Fe vs. Yukon, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Southmoore: Lawton vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Southmoore vs. Norman North, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Mustang: Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 6:30 p.m.; Mustang vs. NW Classen, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Choctaw: Moore vs. Putnam City, 6:30 p.m.; Choctaw vs, OKC Grant, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Saturday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Region 1 at B.T. Washington: Edmond Santa Fe vs. NW Classen, 6:30 p.m.; B.T. Washington vs. Ponca City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Owasso: Bixby vs. Broken Arrow, 6:30 p.m.; Owasso vs. Stillwater, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Putnam West: Bartlesville vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.; Sand Springs vs. Putnam West, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Jenks: Muskogee vs. Union, 6:30 p.m.; Enid vs. Jenks, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
Class 6A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Saturday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Region 1 at Edmond Memorial: Choctaw vs. Westmoore, 6:30 p.m.; Edmond Memorial vs. Putnam City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Putnam North: Lawton vs. Norman North, 6:30 p.m.; Yukon vs. Putnam North, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Moore: Deer Creek vs. Mustang, 6:30 p.m.; OKC Grant vs. Moore, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Edmond North: Southmoore vs. Norman, 6:30 p.m.; Capitol Hill vs. Edmond North, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls East
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Monday.
Region 1 at Sapulpa: Durant vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Memorial: Bishop Kelley vs. Noble, 6:30 p.m.; Claremore vs. Memorial, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Grove: Glenpool vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m.; Edison vs. Grove, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at McAlester: Coweta vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m.; Hale vs. McAlester, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 5A Girls West
Regional semifinal pairings for Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Monday.
Region 1 at Carl Albert: Guymon vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Altus vs. Carl Albert, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Lawton MacArthur: OKC Southeast vs. Del City, 6:30 p.m.; Elgin vs. Lawton Mac, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at Midwest City: Ardmore vs. Duncan, 6:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at El Reno: Piedmont vs. OKC McGuinness, 6:30 p.m.; Lawton Eisenhower vs. El Reno, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 3 and 5, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys East
Regional semifinal pairings for Saturday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Region 1 at Memorial: McAlester vs. Hale, 6:30 p.m.; East Central at Memorial, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Coweta: Edison vs. Bishop Kelley, 6:30 p.m.; Glenpook vs. Coweta, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at OKC McGuinness: Grove vs. Rogers, 6:30 p.m.; Durant vs. McGuinness, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Collinsville: Shawnee vs. Claremore, 6:30 p.m.; Sapulpa vs Collinsville, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
Class 5A Boys West
Regional semifinal pairings for Saturday. Losers eliminated. Winners advance to area tournament and play in regional final at 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Region 1 at Del City: Noble vs. Guthrie, 6:30 p.m.; Guymon vs. Del City, 8 p.m.
Region 2 at Midwest City: Elgin vs. Lawton MacArthur, 6:30 p.m.; Santa Fe South vs. Midwest City, 8 p.m.
Region 3 at OKC Southeast: Piedmont vs. Ardmore, 6:30 p.m.; Duncan vs. OKC Southeast, 8 p.m.
Region 4 at Carl Albert: Lawton Eisenhower vs. El Reno, 6:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. Altus, 8 p.m.
Area tournaments: March 4-5, sites TBA
College: Men
At Tahlequah
Northeastern State 65, Rogers State 60
Records: NSU 14-13, 9-12 MIAA; RSU 15-11, 9-12
Baseball
College
Late Tuesday
Sam Houston 6, No. 3 Oklahoma State 3 (10)
SH;000;001;000;5;--;6;14;1
OSU;000;001;000;2;--;3;9;1
Wesneski, Rudis (5), Hewitt (6), Coldiron (7), Lusk (8), Havlicek (10) and Janek; Stone, Bogusz (5), Ure (6), Ramsey (6), Bowman (7), Root (7), Phansalkar (9), Martin (10), Marsh (10) and Adkison, Daugherty. W: Lusk (1-0). L: Phansalkar (1-1). HR: OSU, Mendham (1).
Records: Sam Houston 4-1, OSU 2-2