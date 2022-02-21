 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Feb. 21
agate

  • Updated
GOLF

College: Women

Battle at Hilton Head – First Round

Team Standings: 1. Wingate, 300; 2. Carson Newman, 304; 3. Rogers State, 306

RSU Individuals: 4. Raquel Flores, 75; 7. Marelda Ayal, 76; 12. Lydia Sitorus, 77; 15. Jessica Green, 78; 63. Ellen Loving, 85

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Mark Clemons, 65; 2. Gary Lee, 68; 3. Gilbert York, 71; T4. Mel Hayes, 73; T4. Mike Hayes, 73; T6. Bill French, 74; T6. Johnny Sawyer, 74; T6. B.J. Barnhart, 74; T6. David Hayes, 74; T10. Bob Bell, 75; T10. Don Liland, 75; T10. Bill Kusleika, 75; T10. Ken Hayes, 75; 14. Dick Tullis, 76; 15. Jim Laster, 77; T16. Don Garrison, 78; T16. George Siler, 78; 18. Jerry Henderson, 79; T19. Darrell Wood, 81; T19. Ron Cagle, 81; 21. Duane Dunham, 82; 22. Frank Prentice, 85

Hole in One

LA FORTUNE PARK: Brent Van Norman, No. 11, 126 yards, 8 iron

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 84

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 85, shot 82

PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 75, shot 74; Gilbert York, 80, shot 76

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 94, shot 88; Phil Ware, 78, shot 74

BASEBALL

College

Late Sunday

Oklahoma 6, Michigan 1

UM;000;100;000;--;1;4;3

OU;020;010;03x;--;6;5;1

O'Halloran, Cleveland (5), Wood (6), Keaser (8), Rennard (8), Jones (8) and Obertop; Martinez, Atwood (5), Miller (6), Campbell (8), Godman (9) and Crooks; W: Atwood (1-0). L: O'Halloran (0-1).

BASKETBALL

High School: Boys

Class A Regional

Regent Prep 31, Okarche 27

Okarche;11;4;0;12;--;27

Regent;6;7;6;12;--;31

Okarche (18-9): Stover 14, Mueggenborg 6, Endres 3, Neiderer 3, Harris 1.

Regent Prep (13-11): Beitel 20, D. Boshoff 3, E. Boshoff 3, Roller 3, Smith 2.

Riverfield 63, Arkoma 52

Riverfield;13;14;16;20;--;63

Arkoma;10;16;18;8;--;52

Riverfield (21-3): D. Clinton 22, B. Clinton 18, Snell 9, Carson 8, Kesselring 4, Thomas 2.

Arkoma (19-7): Walden 25, Cunningham 14, Smith 10, Harmon 3.

