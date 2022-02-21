Sports Record for Feb. 21

GOLF
College: Women
Battle at Hilton Head – First Round
Team Standings: 1. Wingate, 300; 2. Carson Newman, 304; 3. Rogers State, 306
RSU Individuals: 4. Raquel Flores, 75; 7. Marelda Ayal, 76; 12. Lydia Sitorus, 77; 15. Jessica Green, 78; 63. Ellen Loving, 85
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Mark Clemons, 65; 2. Gary Lee, 68; 3. Gilbert York, 71; T4. Mel Hayes, 73; T4. Mike Hayes, 73; T6. Bill French, 74; T6. Johnny Sawyer, 74; T6. B.J. Barnhart, 74; T6. David Hayes, 74; T10. Bob Bell, 75; T10. Don Liland, 75; T10. Bill Kusleika, 75; T10. Ken Hayes, 75; 14. Dick Tullis, 76; 15. Jim Laster, 77; T16. Don Garrison, 78; T16. George Siler, 78; 18. Jerry Henderson, 79; T19. Darrell Wood, 81; T19. Ron Cagle, 81; 21. Duane Dunham, 82; 22. Frank Prentice, 85
Hole in One
LA FORTUNE PARK: Brent Van Norman, No. 11, 126 yards, 8 iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 84
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 85, shot 82
PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 75, shot 74; Gilbert York, 80, shot 76
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Metcalf, 94, shot 88; Phil Ware, 78, shot 74
BASEBALL
College
Late Sunday
Oklahoma 6, Michigan 1
UM;000;100;000;--;1;4;3
OU;020;010;03x;--;6;5;1
O'Halloran, Cleveland (5), Wood (6), Keaser (8), Rennard (8), Jones (8) and Obertop; Martinez, Atwood (5), Miller (6), Campbell (8), Godman (9) and Crooks; W: Atwood (1-0). L: O'Halloran (0-1).
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Class A Regional
Regent Prep 31, Okarche 27
Okarche;11;4;0;12;--;27
Regent;6;7;6;12;--;31
Okarche (18-9): Stover 14, Mueggenborg 6, Endres 3, Neiderer 3, Harris 1.
Regent Prep (13-11): Beitel 20, D. Boshoff 3, E. Boshoff 3, Roller 3, Smith 2.