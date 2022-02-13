Sports record for Feb. 13

Golf
Hole in one
Bailey Ranch: Trey Wilson, No. 13, 148 yards, pitching wedge (Saturday)
Shoots age or better
South Lakes: Steve Mancino, 77, shot 73
College: Men
Puerto Rico Classic
Grand Reserve Golf Club (Par 72)
First round
Team standings (Top 5): 1. Georgia 265, 2. Oklahoma 268, 3. Purdue 272, T4. South Carolina, East Tennessee State, Tennessee, 276.
OU individuals: 1. Patrick Welch 62 (*school record), T5. Chris Gotterup 66, T22. Logan McAllister 69, T48. Stephen Campbell Jr. 71, T60. Drew Goodman 72.
Gators Invitational
Gainesville, Fla.
Final results
Team standings (Top 5): 1. Florida 267-269-276--812, 2. Oklahoma State 278-271-275--824; 3. South Florida 280-276-282--838; 4. Georgia Southern 290-275-274--839; 5. Florida 279-278-286--843.
OSU individuals: T3. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 68-69-65--202; T5. Rayhan Thomas 67-69-69--205; 18. Brian Stark 74-69-67--210; T19. Bo Jin 70-67-74--211; T28. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 73-66-74--213.
Thunderbird Invitation
St. George, Utah
Final results
Team standings (Top 5): 1. Middle Tennessee St. 276-274-276--826; 2. Oral Roberts 284-278-286--848; 3. Southern Illinois 284-285-824--853; 4. Sacramento State 283-285-288-856; 5. Dixie State 288-278-295--861.
ORU individuals: 3. Dustin Hasley 66-70-69--205; T9. Jared Strathe 71-69-71--211; T23. Lane Wallace 73-71-73--217; T23. Philipp Pakosch 74-70-73--217; T29. Rocco Repetto-Taylor 76-69-73--218; T29. Jackson Drake 73-73-72--218; T68. Delbert Brooks 77-77-76--230.
College: Women
Columbia Classic
Melbourne, Fla.
Second round
Team standings: 1. Texas Tech 289-291--580; 2. Virginia Tech 289-293--582; 3. Illinois 295-288--583; 4. Oklahoma State 292-292--584; 5. Georgia 296-291--587; 6. Tulsa 303-291--594.
OSU individuals: T2. Isabella Fierro 70-72--142; T11. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 70-75--145; 14. Lianna Bailey 77-69--146; T29. Clemence Martin 75-76--151; T55. Rina Tatematsu 79-78--157.
TU individuals: T2. Lily Thomas 74-68--142; T23. Lovisa Gunnar 77-72--149; T29. Sophie Johnson 75-76--151; T34. Haley Greb 77-75--152; T73. Lorena Tseng 81-83--164.
Softball
College
At Irvine, Calif.
No. 1 OU 9, UC-San Diego 0
UCSD;000;00;--;0;1;1
OU;102;33;--;9;9;1
Thompson, Williams (1) and Reynoso; Trautwein and Elam; W: Trautwein (2-0). L: Williams (0-3). HR: Coleman.
Note: Jayda Coleman gave the Sooners the walk-off win with a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Coleman had five RBIs total. Hope Trautwein allowed one runs in a five-hit shutout, striking out eight.
At Lafayette, La.
Tulsa 13, UAB 12
UAB;820;000;000;101;--;12
TU;200;601;100;102;--;13
W: Pochop (1-2). L: Pierce (0-2)
LA.-Lafayette 8, Tulsa 0
TU;000;00;--;0
LL;124;01;--;8
W: Lamb (2-0). L: Llamas-Howell (0-1)
At Edmond
Rogers State 4, Midwestern State 3
Rogers State 17, Cameron 2
Baseball
College
Colorado Mines 2, Rogers State 0
Tennis
College: Men
Tulsa 4, Alabama 3
Singles: 1. Kody Pearson (TU) def. Filip Planinsek (UA) 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; 2. Enzo Aguiard (UA) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TU) 7-5, 6-4; 3. German Samofalov (UA) def. Stefan Hampe (TU) 6-3, 6-3; 4. Adham Gaber (TU) def. Juan Martin (UA) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; 5. Connor Di Marco (TU) def. Zach Foster (UA) 6-1, 6-4; 6. Callum Gale (TU) def. Rudi Christiansen (UA) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0
Doubles: Aguiard/Joao Ferreira (UA) def. Gaber/Gale (TU) 6-1; Christiansen/ Martin (UA) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-3
Oklahoma State 4, UNLV 2
Singles: 1. Christopher Bulus (UNLV) def. Seb Nothhaft (OSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Alex Garcia (OSU) def. Zac Brodney (UNLV) 6-4, 6-3; 4. Leighton Allen (OSU) def. Milos Dabic (UNLV) 6-2, 6-2; 5. Fran Pini (OSU) def. Anton Ornberg (UNLV) 6-3, 6-2; 6. Jackson Atherton (UNLV) def. Sammr Raina (OSU) 6-4, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) def. Atherton/Ornberg (UNLV) 6-1; 2. Allen/Fran Pini (OSU) def. Brodney/Dabic (UNLV) 6-2
Track and Field
College
Indoor Gorilla Classic
At Pittsburg, Kan.
Oral Roberts top-5 finishes
Men: 1,600 relay: 4. ORU (Ethan Hanna, Cameron Neely, Aaron Charlton, Brad Dormeus), 3:12.32; Pole vault (open session): 1. Jonathan Vasquez, 4.92m; 5. Kaleb Allen, 4.72; Triple jump: 5. Kemuel Sloan, 14.53m
Women: 60-meter hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Gibson, 8.30; 3. Indea Cartwright, 8.40; 800 run: 5. Aden Baughman, 1:51.65; Mile run: 3. Adrena Mazzei, 4:48.90; Pole vault: T4. Kristina Willis, 3.31m; 200 dash: 2. Gibson, 24.22
Windy City Invite
Chicago
Tulsa top-5 finishes
Men: 3,000-meter run: 1. Shay McEvoy, 7:56.32; 5. Dalton Cormac, 7:59.73; 400: 2. Evan Sanni-Thomas, 48.13; Mile: 1. Christian Baker, 4:06.53; Mile invite: 3. Isaac Akers, 3:59.39; 800: 5. Pete Johnson, 1:55.68
Women: 3,000: 2. Chloe Hershenow, 9:29.86; 400: 2. Anna Mager, 55.95; 3. Jayda Gibson, 56.40; Mile: 1. Katharina Pesendorfer, 4:46.27; 4. Keely Jones, 4:49.48; 1,600 relay 4. TU (Gibson, Jaidah McCallon, Mager, Elizabeth Roca), 3:45.67
Wrestling
College
Late Saturday
Bout at the Ballpark
Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
A: 12,028
No. 2 Iowa 23, No. 12 Oklahoma State 9
125: Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU) dec. Jesse Ybarra (IOWA), 6-5; 133: Daton Fix (OSU) dec. Austin DeSanto (IOWA), 5-3; 141: Jaydin Eierman (IOWA) dec. Carter Young (OSU), 6-1; 149: Max Murin (IOWA) dec. Kaden Gfeller (OSU), 5-2; 157: Kaleb Young (IOWA) dec. Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 4-1; 165: Alex Marinelli (IOWA) dec. Travis Wittlake (OSU), 3-2; 174: Michael Kemerer (IOWA) dec. Dustin Plott (OSU), 6-1; 184: Dakota Geer (OSU) dec. Abe Assad (IOWA), 9-2; 197: Jacob Warner (IOWA) MD Gavin Stika (OSU), 11-3; HWT: Tony Cassioppi (IOWA) MD Luke Surber (OSU), 9-1