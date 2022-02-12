Sports record for Feb. 12

Basketball
College: Women
At Kearney, Neb.
Nebraska-Kearney 70, Rogers State 62
RSU;17;10;17;18;--;62
NKU;16;16;16;22;--;70
Records: RSU 10-15, 6-13 MIAA; NKU 19-5, 14-4
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays State 78, Northeastern State 59
Records: NSU 5-19, 3-15; FHS 21-3, 15-3
College: Men
At Kearney, Neb.
Nebraska-Kearney 68, Rogers State 58
RSU;33;25;--;58
NKU;31;37;--;68
Records: RSU 14-9, 8-9; NKU 10-14, 6-12
At Hays, Kan.
Fort Hays State 66, Northeastern State 57
Records: NSU 12-12, 7-11 MIAA; FHS 18-4, 13-4
High school: Boys
WAGONER 40, HILLDALE 32
Hilldale;0;7;11;14;--;32
Wagoner;4;14;12;10;--;40
Hilldale (14-6): O’Neal 11, Kern 5, Nail 5, Harper 4, Moore 4, Cottrell 3.
Wagoner (11-10): Marsey 15, Southern 7, Goodnight 6, Teyon 4, Shieldnight 3, D. Swanson 3, Watson 2.
Wellston 55, Regent Prep 51
Regent Prep;9;10;17;15;--;51
Wellston;12;18;14;11;--;55
Regent Prep: Roller 13, D. Boshoff 11, Haney 11, E. Boshoff 8, Smith 8.
Wellston: Campbell 23, Danker 14, Sanders 8, Mckiddie 6, Baldwin 4.
Scores
Putnam City North 71, Ponca City 58
Westville 66, Vian 35
Memorial 78, Lawton Ike 44
Grove 69, Jay 41
Metro Christian 56, Cascia Hall 37
High school: Girls
WAGONER 49, HILLDALE 44
Hilldale;16;8;9;11;--;44
Wagoner;7;9;18;15;--;49
Hilldale (8-10): Barnowski 14, Johnson 13, King 13, Bourassa 2, Ousley 2.
Wagoner (11-10): Burckharztmeyer 15, Pawpa 12, E. Bryant 11, Austin 6, Bruce 4, Fourkiller 1.
Scores
Cascia Hall 36, Metro Christian 33
Riverside 41, Tahlequah Sequoyah 36
Vian 59, Westville 49
Depew 57, Quapaw 55 (OT)
District Championship
Garber 72, Pioneer 40
Baseball
College
At Claremore
Colorado School of Mines 8, Rogers State 7
Golf
Hole in one
Bailey Ranch: Jeff Moore, No. 13, 148 yards, pitching wedge.
College: Men
Thunderbird Invitation
St. George, Utah
Second round
Team standings (Top 3): 1. Middle Tennessee St. 276-274--550; 2. Oral Roberts 284-278--562; 3. Dixie State 288-278--566.
ORU individuals: T2. Dustin Hasley 66-70--136; T10. Jared Strathe 71-69--140; T22. Lane Wallace 73-71--144; T22. Philipp Pakosch 74-70--144; T29. Rocco Repetto-Taylor 76-69--145.
Softball
College
At Irvine, Calif.
No. 1 OU 4, No. 3 UCLA 1
UCLA;001;000;0;--;1;4;4
OU;012;001;x;--;4;8;1
Azevedo, Shaw (2), Faraimo (3) and Wisz; Bahl and Hansen. W: Bahl (2-0). L: Shaw (0-1).
At Tempe, Ariz.
NO. 5/4 OSU 3, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 1
OSU;001;100;1;--;3;11;2
CB;001;000;0;--;1;2;1
Clopton, Day (6) and Tuck; Argomaniz, Castaneda (5) and Piazza. W: Clopton (1-0). L: Argomaniz (0-1). S: Day (2).
NO. 5/4 OSU 5, MISSOURI STATE 1
MSU;100;000;0;--;1;6;1
OSU;001;103;x;--;5;10;1
Dickerson, Taber (6) and Weakly; Elish, Maxwell (5) and Cottrill, Tuck. W: Elish (1-1). L: Dickerson (0-3). HR: Carwile (1), Wynne (1).
Records: Oklahoma State 4-1, Missouri State 0-3, California Baptist 0-3
At Edmond
Rogers State 2, Southern Nazarene 1
Rogers State 1, Oklahoma Christian 0
From Friday
OU 5, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 0
Loyola;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
Oklahoma;001;310;0;--;5;7;0
Johnson, Perez (3) and Pero; Trautwein, Bahl (5) and Hansen; W: Trautwein (1-0). L: Johnson (0-1). HR: OU, Jennings 2.
OU 9, MISSISSIPPI ST. 0
MSU;000;00;--;0;2;2
OU;232;2x;--;9;8;2
Bower, Faapito (2), Fagan (3), Hawk (4) and Davidson; May and Hansen. W: May (1-0). L: Bower (0-1). HR: Alo (2), Donihoo (1), Green (1).
Tennis
College: Women
At Ruston, La.
ORAL ROBERTS 4, GRAMBLING ST. 0
Doubles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska/Luna Morini (ORU) def. Lungile Ntuli/Takudzwa Mawisire 6-0; 3. Zere Iskakova/Flavia Gutierrez (ORU) won by default.
Singles: 1. Nahurska (ORU) def. Lungile Ntuli 6-1, 6-0; 3. Reagan Miley (ORU) def. Claire Machisa 6-2, 6-1; 6. Gutierrez (ORU) won by default.
At Stillwater
OKLAHOMA ST. 4, UNLV 1
Singles: 1. Christopher Bulus (UNLV) def. Alex Garcia (OSU) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Seb Nothhaft (OSU) def. Zac Brodney (UNLV) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); 4. Leighton Allen (OSU) def. Zach Garner (UNLV) 6-4, 6-2; 5. Fran Pini (OSU) def. Tom Ciszewski (UNLV) 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Joseph Chen/Nothhaft (OSU) def. Jackson Atherton/Anton Ornberg (UNLV) 6-3; 2. Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) def. Milos Dabic/Brodney (UNLV) 6-4.
Track and Field
College
(OSU top-5 individual finishes)
Texas Tech Shootout
Men
600-yard run: 3. McArthur, 1:09.99; 1,600 relay: 4. OSU (McArthur, Smith, Merutka, Berry), 3:11.10
Women
600: 3. Tamara Woodley, 1:22.29; 4. Michaela Travers, 1:23.72; 3,000 run: 2. Katie North, 10:20.69. Pole vault: 2. Ariadni Adamopoulou, 4.35m;
Huskey Classic
Men
Mile run: 1. Alex Maier, 3:56.44;
Equestrian
College: Women
At Martin, Tenn.
Oklahoma State 11, UC-Davis 5
Oklahoma State 13, UT-Martin 7