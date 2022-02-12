 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports record for Feb. 12
0 Comments
agate

Sports record for Feb. 12

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

College: Women

At Kearney, Neb.

Nebraska-Kearney 70, Rogers State 62

RSU;17;10;17;18;--;62

NKU;16;16;16;22;--;70

Records: RSU 10-15, 6-13 MIAA; NKU 19-5, 14-4

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays State 78, Northeastern State 59 

Records: NSU 5-19, 3-15; FHS 21-3, 15-3

College: Men

At Kearney, Neb.

Nebraska-Kearney 68, Rogers State 58

RSU;33;25;--;58

NKU;31;37;--;68

Records: RSU 14-9, 8-9; NKU 10-14, 6-12

At Hays, Kan.

Fort Hays State 66, Northeastern State 57

Records: NSU 12-12, 7-11 MIAA; FHS 18-4, 13-4

High school: Boys

WAGONER 40, HILLDALE 32

Hilldale;0;7;11;14;--;32

Wagoner;4;14;12;10;--;40

Hilldale (14-6): O’Neal 11, Kern 5, Nail 5, Harper 4, Moore 4, Cottrell 3.

Wagoner (11-10): Marsey 15, Southern 7, Goodnight 6, Teyon 4, Shieldnight 3, D. Swanson 3, Watson 2.

Wellston 55, Regent Prep 51

Regent Prep;9;10;17;15;--;51

Wellston;12;18;14;11;--;55

Regent Prep: Roller 13, D. Boshoff 11, Haney 11, E. Boshoff 8, Smith 8.

Wellston: Campbell 23, Danker 14, Sanders 8, Mckiddie 6, Baldwin 4.

Scores

Putnam City North 71, Ponca City 58

Westville 66, Vian 35

Memorial 78, Lawton Ike 44

Grove 69, Jay 41

Metro Christian 56, Cascia Hall 37

High school: Girls

WAGONER 49, HILLDALE 44

Hilldale;16;8;9;11;--;44

Wagoner;7;9;18;15;--;49

Hilldale (8-10): Barnowski 14, Johnson 13, King 13, Bourassa 2, Ousley 2.

Wagoner (11-10): Burckharztmeyer 15, Pawpa 12, E. Bryant 11, Austin 6, Bruce 4, Fourkiller 1.

Scores

Cascia Hall 36, Metro Christian 33

Wagoner 49, Hilldale 44

Riverside 41, Tahlequah Sequoyah 36

Vian 59, Westville 49

Cascia Hall 36, Metro Christian 33 

Depew 57, Quapaw 55 (OT) 

District Championship

Garber 72, Pioneer 40

Baseball

College

At Claremore

Colorado School of Mines 8, Rogers State 7

Golf

Hole in one

Bailey Ranch: Jeff Moore, No. 13, 148 yards, pitching wedge.

College: Men

Thunderbird Invitation

St. George, Utah

Second round

Team standings (Top 3): 1. Middle Tennessee St. 276-274--550; 2. Oral Roberts 284-278--562; 3. Dixie State 288-278--566.

ORU individuals: T2. Dustin Hasley 66-70--136; T10. Jared Strathe 71-69--140; T22. Lane Wallace 73-71--144; T22. Philipp Pakosch 74-70--144; T29. Rocco Repetto-Taylor 76-69--145.

Softball

College

At Irvine, Calif.

No. 1 OU 4, No. 3 UCLA 1

UCLA;001;000;0;--;1;4;4

OU;012;001;x;--;4;8;1

Azevedo, Shaw (2), Faraimo (3) and Wisz; Bahl and Hansen. W: Bahl (2-0). L: Shaw (0-1).

At Tempe, Ariz.

NO. 5/4 OSU 3, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 1

OSU;001;100;1;--;3;11;2

CB;001;000;0;--;1;2;1

Clopton, Day (6) and Tuck; Argomaniz, Castaneda (5) and Piazza. W: Clopton (1-0). L: Argomaniz (0-1). S: Day (2). 

NO. 5/4 OSU 5, MISSOURI STATE 1

MSU;100;000;0;--;1;6;1

OSU;001;103;x;--;5;10;1

Dickerson, Taber (6) and Weakly; Elish, Maxwell (5) and Cottrill, Tuck. W: Elish (1-1). L: Dickerson (0-3). HR: Carwile (1), Wynne (1).

Records: Oklahoma State 4-1, Missouri State 0-3, California Baptist 0-3

At Edmond

Rogers State 2, Southern Nazarene 1

Rogers State 1, Oklahoma Christian 0

From Friday

OU 5, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 0

Loyola;000;000;0;--;0;5;0

Oklahoma;001;310;0;--;5;7;0

Johnson, Perez (3) and Pero; Trautwein, Bahl (5) and Hansen; W: Trautwein (1-0). L: Johnson (0-1). HR: OU, Jennings 2.

OU 9, MISSISSIPPI ST. 0

MSU;000;00;--;0;2;2

OU;232;2x;--;9;8;2

Bower, Faapito (2), Fagan (3), Hawk (4) and Davidson; May and Hansen. W: May (1-0). L: Bower (0-1). HR: Alo (2), Donihoo (1), Green (1).

Tennis

College: Women

At Ruston, La.

ORAL ROBERTS 4, GRAMBLING ST. 0

Doubles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska/Luna Morini (ORU) def. Lungile Ntuli/Takudzwa Mawisire 6-0; 3. Zere Iskakova/Flavia Gutierrez (ORU) won by default.

Singles: 1. Nahurska (ORU) def. Lungile Ntuli 6-1, 6-0; 3. Reagan Miley (ORU) def. Claire Machisa 6-2, 6-1; 6. Gutierrez (ORU) won by default.

At Stillwater

OKLAHOMA ST. 4, UNLV 1

Singles: 1. Christopher Bulus (UNLV) def. Alex Garcia (OSU) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Seb Nothhaft (OSU) def. Zac Brodney (UNLV) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); 4. Leighton Allen (OSU) def. Zach Garner (UNLV) 6-4, 6-2; 5. Fran Pini (OSU) def. Tom Ciszewski (UNLV) 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Joseph Chen/Nothhaft (OSU) def. Jackson Atherton/Anton Ornberg (UNLV) 6-3; 2. Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) def. Milos Dabic/Brodney (UNLV) 6-4. 

Track and Field

College

(OSU top-5 individual finishes)

Texas Tech Shootout

Men

600-yard run: 3. McArthur, 1:09.99; 1,600 relay: 4. OSU (McArthur, Smith, Merutka, Berry), 3:11.10

Women

600: 3. Tamara Woodley, 1:22.29; 4. Michaela Travers, 1:23.72; 3,000 run: 2. Katie North, 10:20.69. Pole vault: 2. Ariadni Adamopoulou, 4.35m;

Huskey Classic

Men

Mile run: 1. Alex Maier, 3:56.44; 

Equestrian

College: Women

At Martin, Tenn.

Oklahoma State 11, UC-Davis 5

Oklahoma State 13, UT-Martin 7

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OU Sports Extra: Softball, Riley, Gabriel, Coale and hoops

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert