Sports Record for Dec. 7

BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Tuesday
Madill 61, Kingston 37
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT
Hennessey 55, Blackwell 36
Frontier 80, Drumright 58
Monday
INOLA TOURNAMENT
Holland Hall 83, Pryor 13
Coweta 53, Inola 47
Summaries
Tuesday
BERRYHILL 68, BRISTOW 28
Bristow;9;9;4;6;--;28
Berryhill;21;19;13;15;--;68
Bristow: Jackson 9, McGuire 7, Hooks 5, Glisson 5, Allen 2.
Berryhill: James 16, Stevens 14, Davis 13, Arthur 8, Rosas 5, Payne 4, Ellen 3, Winford 3, Wolf 2.
BIXBY 87, BARTLESVILLE 79
Bixby;18;31;19;19;--;87
Bartlesville;12;16;19;32;--;79
Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 25, L. Friedrichsen 21, T. Driver 11, S. Holley 11, J. Surman 7, R. Antle 6, S. McCormick 4, T. Wright 2.
Bartlesville: D. Castillo 36, M. Smith 12, A. Ayyappan 10, D. McCall 8, R. Duong 6, C. Sumner 3, C. Rogers 2, C. Wood 2.
BT WASHINGTON 84, UNION 71
Union;17;17;29;17;--;71
BT Washington;14;22;29;19;--;84
Union: Madrid 18, Fuller 14, Dixon 13, Chappell 9, Simmons 6, Mims 4, Malham 3, Dorsey 2, Miller 2.
Booker T. Washington: Harris 23, Boone 16, Simpson 16, Smith 10, Holdman 7, English 3, Oates 3, Prudem 3, Sanders 3.
CASHION 58, MINCO 54
Minco;11;21;10;12;--;54
Cashion;19;14;12;13;--58
Minco: Bross 19, Anthony 13, Reynolds 8, Harns 6, Little John 5, Martinez 3.
Cashion: Vandruff 24, Acord 13, Miller 8, Nabavi 6, Shafer 4, Woody 3.
CENTRAL 72, KIPP 54
KIPP;10;5;15;24;--;54
Central;11;23;19;19;--;72
KIPP: M. Jones 17, J. Edwards 8, C. Clark 7, D. Reynolds 6, D. Wallace 6, T. Becknell 5, J. Robinson 3, A. Johnson 2.
Central: A. Guess 15, C. Davis 10, B. Fortenberry 10, J. King 8, C. Livingston 8, R. Williams 7, T. Love 5, M. McElwee 4, A. Penny 3, F. Brown 2.
INOLA TOURNAMENT
Siloam Springs 62, Verdigris 54
Verdigris;14;12;17;11;--;54
Siloam Springs;13;16;18;15--;62
Verdigris: Schlaeger 16, Lechlider 15, Brant Teague 11, Brady Teague 7, White 3, Parnell 2.
Siloam Springs: Vachom 26, Newman 25, Hawbaker 6, Fox 4, Black Fox 1.
Victory Christian 76, Fort Gibson 49
Fort Gibson;10;20;8;11;--;49
Victory Christian;19;15;22;20;--;76
Fort Gibson: Scott 17, Wicks 12, Sheryl 10, Thronbrough 5, Crawley 3, Garrett 2.
Victory Christian: Mason 38, Doctor 9, Farquhar 8, Hector 7, Hamilton 4, Brown 4, Tiawi 2, Miglione 2, Covington 1, Goodnight 1.
High School: Girls
Tuesday
Kingston 69, Madill 49
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT
Blackwell 49, Morrison 40
Chisholm 48, Casady 16
Summaries
Tuesday
KIPP 42, CENTRAL 35
KIPP;8;7;15;12;--;42
Central;9;5;6;15;--;35
KIPP: Rekian 14, Heavean 12, McKenzie 6, Brianna 4, Cameryn 4, Harmony 2.
Central: Blakeley 13, Davis 10, Fortenberry 5, Tarver 4, Robison 2, Knighten 1.
MINCO 47, CASHION 42
Minco;10;12;10;15;--;47
Cashion;9;13;14;8;--;42
Minco: Martinez 18, Harris 15, Newhouse 9, Brothers 3, Rek 2.
Cashion: Jenkins 18, Shafer 14, Westerhoff 5, Williams 3, McCracken 2.
TUTTLE 34, KINGFISHER 26
Kingfisher;5;10;8;3;--;26
Tuttle;16;3;11;4;--;34
Kingfisher: Matthews 13, Dewberry 7, Walker 3, Myers 3
Tuttle: Allen 21, A. Battles 5, Rehl 4, K. Battles 1.
INOLA TOURNAMENT
Siloam Springs 60, Fort Gibson JV 28
Fort Gibson JV;3;5;8;12;--;28
Siloam Springs;9;16;15;20;--60
FG JV: Wafford 8, K. King 4, Austin 4, Cantrell 4, Benson 2, Smith 2, R. King 2, Peters 2.
Siloam Springs: Jacklik 20, Stephenson 10, Ross 9, Pilcher 6, Keehn 5, Wheklimski 3, Smith 3, Johnson 2, Ellis 2.
Fort Gibson 50, Coweta 32
Coweta;4;6;10;12;--;32;
Fort Gibson;13;12;12;13;--;50
Coweta: Hilton 8, Shauffler 7, Matthews 6, Allen 5, Winkle 4, Messinger 2.
Fort Gibson: Stanley 14, Whitely 11, Bracken 7, Snell 7, Fountch 6, Hickman 4, Frost 1.
Monday
INOLA TOURNAMENT
Holland Hall 52, Pryor 43
Pryor;11;12;9;11;--;43
Holland Hall;17;16;10;9;--;52
Pryor: Brewer 11, Martin 11, Crist 10, Alt 7, Elam 2, Rhymer 2.
Holland Hall: Regalado 17, Hill 17, Casper 14, Carroll 2, Johnson 2.
Inola 39, Victory Christian 17
Victory Christian;5;2;3;7;--17
Inola;13;16;7;3;--;39
Victory Christian: Brown 8, Farquhar 4, Teverbaugh 3, Kato 1, Scott 1.
Inola: Mootry 13, Weest 11, Moore 7, Moss 4, Barnett 3, Coblentz 1.
FOOTBALL
High school
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Bill French 68; 2. Bill Kusleika 71; 3. Bob Bell 72; 4. Don Garrison 73; 5. Darrell Wood 75; 6. Craig Hobbs 76; 7. Mel Hayes 79; 8. Dick Tullis 85.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73.
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 86.