agate

Sports Record for Dec. 7

  • Updated
  • 0

BASKETBALL

High School: Boys

Tuesday

Madill 61, Kingston 37

FRONTIER TOURNAMENT

Hennessey 55, Blackwell 36

Frontier 80, Drumright 58

Monday

INOLA TOURNAMENT

Holland Hall 83, Pryor 13

Coweta 53, Inola 47

Summaries

Tuesday

BERRYHILL 68, BRISTOW 28

Bristow;9;9;4;6;--;28

Berryhill;21;19;13;15;--;68

Bristow: Jackson 9, McGuire 7, Hooks 5, Glisson 5, Allen 2.

Berryhill: James 16, Stevens 14, Davis 13, Arthur 8, Rosas 5, Payne 4, Ellen 3, Winford 3, Wolf 2.

BIXBY 87, BARTLESVILLE 79

Bixby;18;31;19;19;--;87

Bartlesville;12;16;19;32;--;79

Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 25, L. Friedrichsen 21, T. Driver 11, S. Holley 11, J. Surman 7, R. Antle 6, S. McCormick 4, T. Wright 2.

Bartlesville: D. Castillo 36, M. Smith 12, A. Ayyappan 10, D. McCall 8, R. Duong 6, C. Sumner 3, C. Rogers 2, C. Wood 2.

BT WASHINGTON 84, UNION 71

Union;17;17;29;17;--;71

BT Washington;14;22;29;19;--;84

Union: Madrid 18, Fuller 14, Dixon 13, Chappell 9, Simmons 6, Mims 4, Malham 3, Dorsey 2, Miller 2.

Booker T. Washington: Harris 23, Boone 16, Simpson 16, Smith 10, Holdman 7, English 3, Oates 3, Prudem 3, Sanders 3.

CASHION 58, MINCO 54

Minco;11;21;10;12;--;54

Cashion;19;14;12;13;--58

Minco: Bross 19, Anthony 13, Reynolds 8, Harns 6, Little John 5, Martinez 3.

Cashion: Vandruff 24, Acord 13, Miller 8, Nabavi 6, Shafer 4, Woody 3. 

CENTRAL 72, KIPP 54

KIPP;10;5;15;24;--;54

Central;11;23;19;19;--;72

KIPP: M. Jones 17, J. Edwards 8, C. Clark 7, D. Reynolds 6, D. Wallace 6, T. Becknell 5, J. Robinson 3, A. Johnson 2.

Central: A. Guess 15, C. Davis 10, B. Fortenberry 10, J. King 8, C. Livingston 8, R. Williams 7, T. Love 5, M. McElwee 4, A. Penny 3, F. Brown 2.

INOLA TOURNAMENT

Siloam Springs 62, Verdigris 54

Verdigris;14;12;17;11;--;54

Siloam Springs;13;16;18;15--;62

Verdigris: Schlaeger 16, Lechlider 15, Brant Teague 11, Brady Teague 7, White 3, Parnell 2.

Siloam Springs: Vachom 26, Newman 25, Hawbaker 6, Fox 4, Black Fox 1.

Victory Christian 76, Fort Gibson 49

Fort Gibson;10;20;8;11;--;49

Victory Christian;19;15;22;20;--;76

Fort Gibson: Scott 17, Wicks 12, Sheryl 10, Thronbrough 5, Crawley 3, Garrett 2.

Victory Christian: Mason 38, Doctor 9, Farquhar 8, Hector 7, Hamilton 4, Brown 4, Tiawi 2, Miglione 2, Covington 1, Goodnight 1.

High School: Girls

Tuesday

Kingston 69, Madill 49

FRONTIER TOURNAMENT

Blackwell 49, Morrison 40

Chisholm 48, Casady 16

Summaries

Tuesday 

KIPP 42, CENTRAL 35

KIPP;8;7;15;12;--;42

Central;9;5;6;15;--;35

KIPP: Rekian 14, Heavean 12, McKenzie 6, Brianna 4, Cameryn 4, Harmony 2.

Central: Blakeley 13, Davis 10, Fortenberry 5, Tarver 4, Robison 2, Knighten 1.

MINCO 47, CASHION 42

Minco;10;12;10;15;--;47

Cashion;9;13;14;8;--;42

Minco: Martinez 18, Harris 15, Newhouse 9, Brothers 3, Rek 2.

Cashion: Jenkins 18, Shafer 14, Westerhoff 5, Williams 3, McCracken 2.

TUTTLE 34, KINGFISHER 26

Kingfisher;5;10;8;3;--;26

Tuttle;16;3;11;4;--;34

Kingfisher: Matthews 13, Dewberry 7, Walker 3, Myers 3

Tuttle: Allen 21, A. Battles 5, Rehl 4, K. Battles 1.

INOLA TOURNAMENT

Siloam Springs 60, Fort Gibson JV 28

Fort Gibson JV;3;5;8;12;--;28

Siloam Springs;9;16;15;20;--60

FG JV: Wafford 8, K. King 4, Austin 4, Cantrell 4, Benson 2, Smith 2, R. King 2, Peters 2.

Siloam Springs: Jacklik 20, Stephenson 10, Ross 9, Pilcher 6, Keehn 5, Wheklimski 3, Smith 3, Johnson 2, Ellis 2.

Fort Gibson 50, Coweta 32

Coweta;4;6;10;12;--;32;

Fort Gibson;13;12;12;13;--;50

Coweta: Hilton 8, Shauffler 7, Matthews 6, Allen 5, Winkle 4, Messinger 2.

Fort Gibson: Stanley 14, Whitely 11, Bracken 7, Snell 7, Fountch 6, Hickman 4, Frost 1.

Monday

INOLA TOURNAMENT

Holland Hall 52, Pryor 43

Pryor;11;12;9;11;--;43

Holland Hall;17;16;10;9;--;52

Pryor: Brewer 11, Martin 11, Crist 10, Alt 7, Elam 2, Rhymer 2.

Holland Hall: Regalado 17, Hill 17, Casper 14, Carroll 2, Johnson 2.

Inola 39, Victory Christian 17

Victory Christian;5;2;3;7;--17

Inola;13;16;7;3;--;39

Victory Christian: Brown 8, Farquhar 4, Teverbaugh 3, Kato 1, Scott 1.

Inola: Mootry 13, Weest 11, Moore 7, Moss 4, Barnett 3, Coblentz 1.

FOOTBALL

High school

 

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Bill French 68; 2. Bill Kusleika 71; 3. Bob Bell 72; 4. Don Garrison 73; 5. Darrell Wood 75; 6. Craig Hobbs 76; 7. Mel Hayes 79; 8. Dick Tullis 85. 

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73.

MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 86.

