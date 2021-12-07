Sports Record for Dec. 7

GOLF
Local
Heritage Hills Senior Men’s Scramble
1. Gene Higgins, Kevin Anderson, Greg Underhill, Steve Reynolds, Ron Henness, 64; 2. Jerry Holloman, Paul Lewis, Kirby Brumble, Stan Stanfield, Steve Duncan, 67
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Steve Carlile, Bud Musser, Mike Griffin, Bob Hunt, 65; 2. Johnny Baker, Lee Benest, Mel Gilbertson, Keith Bacon, 66; 3. Harry Bailey, Tom Henderson, Bob Phillipe, David Shouse, 67; 4. Randy Rice, Dave Heatherly, Bailey Jackson, Bill Cruikshank, 68
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 76; Ray White, 85, shot 83
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Prague 48, Stroud 44
Cascia Hall 42, Rejoice Christian 34
Kingston 69, Madill 57
Chandler 63, Cushing 51
Linescores
Lincoln Christian 58, Tahlequah Sequoyah 44
Tahlequah Sequoyah;9;14;9;12;--;44
Lincoln Christian;24;13;10;11;--;58
Tahlequah Sequoyah (1-2): Brown 12, Deer 12, Elizondo 9, Culie 8, Bush 3.
Lincoln Christian (2-0): Brueggemann 22, Roberts 12, Murphy 12, Ricke 6, Talley 6.
Memorial 50, Green Country 32
Green Country ;8;8;9;7;--;32
Memorial;14;7;17;12;--;50
Green Country: Linder 10, Phelan 7, Arant 6, Southern 3. Macklin 3, Garringer 2, Sanders 1.
Memorial: D. Smith 17, Blakley 15, Palmore 10, Jones 5, A. Smith 3.
Liberty 64, Wright Christian 36
Wright Christian;8;5;8;15;--;36
Liberty;8;25;12;19;--;64
Wright Christian: Ohman 15, Hay 10, Stephens 5, Holm 2, Frazier 2, Hunt 2.
Liberty (3-0): Boone 21, Cargill 15, Johnson 14, Plummer 10, Estrada 2, Eubanks 2.
Central 64, OKC John Marshall 61
OKC Marshall;6;13;25;17;--;61
Central;11;25;14;14;--;64
OKC Marshall: Turner 31, Lawson 14, Young 8, Geretta 4, Allen 2, Roberson 2.
Central: Brinkley 20, Smith 19, Davis 15, Fortenberry 6, Robinson 2, Key 2.
Jenks 55, Bartlesville 42
Bartlesville;5;12;14;11;--;42
Jenks;9;19;14;13;--;55
Bartlesville (0-1): Gronigan 21, Hodge 6, Duncan 6, Chambers 5, Ruiz 3, Pregler 1.
Jenks (1-0): Brown 13, Forgione 12, Twiehaus 9, Luciano 8, Simpson 6, Johnson 4, Williams 3.
Sand Springs 54, Owasso 37
Owasso;9;3;14;11;--;37
Sand Springs;9;10;16;19;--;54
Owasso (0-1): Morrill 22, Stover 8, Rose 3, Stockson 2, Zumwah 2.
Sand Springs (1-0): Armstead 20, Wilson 8, T. Morris 8, Jackson 8, L. Morris 8, Tanner 2.
Union 40, Sapulpa 36
Sapulpa;7;10;11;8;--;36
Union;9;7;16;8;--;40
Sapulpa (0-1): S. Heard 11, T. Heard 9, Adkisson 5, Bilby 5, Berry 2, Koch 2, Hall 2.
Union (1-0): Malham 13, Hishaw 13, Pitts 12, Smith 2.
Bixby 63, Booker T. Washington 34
B. T. Washington;12;3;9;10;--;34
Bixby;16;9;18;20;--;63
B. T. Washington (0-1): Hill 12, M. Johnson 7, Mayberry 6, Smith 4, Owens 3, Sweet 2.
Bixby (1-0): Wernli 19, Mayes 13, Baldwin 9, Nielsen 8, Daniel 5, Eaves 3, Blankenship 3, Beltran 3.
Collinsville 75, Skiatook 38
Collinsville;16;22;15;22;--;75
Skiatook;12;8;6;12;--;38
Collinsville (3-0): Meacham 16, J. Scyrkels 13, Schomem 11, Anderson 10, McDarett 8, Bailey 8, Pham 4, Hadley 2, N. Scyrkels 2, Narmedian 1.
Skiatook (0-3): Rimpley 8, Thomas 7, Cooper 6, Jeffries 5, Henderson 5, Gilberg 3, White 2, Falance 2.
Kiefer 64, Berryhill 46
Berryhill;12;12;5;17;--;46
Kiefer;16;25;10;13;--;64
Berryhill: Alexander 22, Coon 7, Johnson 7, Craig 4, Gibson 4, Winningham 2.
Kiefer: Hendrix 30, Coons 18, Williams 6, Bonilla 4, Watashe 4, Volors 2.
Locust Grove 75, Salina 43
Salina;14;6;9;14;--;43
Locust Grove;16;13;26;20;--;75
Salina: Soldier 13, McCarter 12, Leach 10, Sanders 5, Chitwood 3.
Locust Grove: Gilman 16, Williams 13, Wiggins 12, Sweeney 8, Bird 6, Thilges 6, Hendrickson 4, Wilkinson 4, Fine 2, Blackbear 2, Morrison 2.
Edison 55, Hale 40
Hale;6;8;6;20;--;40
Edison;18;15;12;10;--;55
Hale (0-5): Randolph 23, D. Robinson 9, S. Stevens 6, Moreland 2.
Edison (1-4): Momodu 15, Rogers 11, Alexander 11, Davis 8, Monreal 5, Phillips 5.
Broken Arrow 62, Muskogee 35
Broken Arrow;12;20;14;16;--;62
Muskogee;10;6;14;5;--;35
Broken Arrow (1-0): Jones 22, Howard 10, Mathurin 8, Pippett 6, Kitchen 5, Jacobs 5, Herrera 4, Caldwell 2.
Muskogee (0-1): McVay 15, Swanson 8, Coleman 5, Burton 4, Mayes 3.
Keys 58, Stigler 36
Keys;21;11;17;9;--;58
Stigler;4;9;12;11;--;36
Keys (1-0): K. Eubanks 22, K. Stilwell 22, A. Eubanks 5, Winkler 6, Rodomski 3.
Stigler (1-2): Hayward 9, Eagle 9, Powell 7, Johnson 5, Lovett 4, Maxwell 2.
Jerry O’Quin Tournament, Inola
Victory Christian 36, Fort Gibson 35
Victory Christian;15;11;5;5;--;36
Fort Gibson;9;2;11;13;--;35
Victory Christian: Wakeley 15, Gilyard 11, Elliott 5, Soto 2, Remy 2, Farquher 1.
Fort Gibson (2-1): Taylor 12, A. Whiteley 8, J. Whiteley 7, Hickman 5, Twoshields 3.
Siloam Springs 62, Inola 52
Siloam Springs;13;17;13;19;--;62
Inola;8;11;14;19;--;52
Siloam Springs (6-0): Ross 15, Smith 14, Jacklik 11, Trifel 10, Ellis 4, Keihn 4, Johnson 2, Wicklinski 2.
Inola (1-1): Weast 21, Mootry 11, Eaves 11, Walker 7, Moore 2.
High School: Boys
Kingston 51, Madill 32
Broken Arrow 52, Muskogee 47
Salina 57, Locust Grove 56
Linescores
Lincoln Christian 80, Tahlequah Sequoyah 54
Tahlequah Sequoyah;10;11;17;16;--;54
Lincoln Christian;24;22;18;16;--;80
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Elizando 22, Harvey 11, Holmer 11, Brown 5, Young 4, Rider 2.
Lincoln Christian: Reimer 21, Isbell 15, Martocci 14, Wilson 10, Hampton 9, Stokes 6, Jobe 3, Mar 2.
Alva 65, Blackwell 18
Blackwell;4;0;5;9;--;18
Alva;15;29;12;9;--;65
Blackwell: Rios 9, Lux 7, Palma 2.
Alva: Reed 12, Penco 9, Hofen 8, Tucker 8, Feely 4, Mathers 4, Faison 4, Shelite 3, Malone 3, Randall 3, Slater 2, Lohmann 2, Longhurst 2, Heaton 1.
Wright Christian 63, Liberty 42
Wright Christian;21;12;19;11;--;63
Liberty;15;13;3;11;--;42
Wright Christian: Woods 18, Dance 15, Ward 14, Lewis 8, Losh 5, Huebert 3.
Liberty (0-3): I. Byrd 11, Thompson 7, Brown 6, Wheeler 6, Cornwell 4, Williams 4, Aguayo 2, Bear 2.
McLain 57, East Central 31
East Central;6;6;13;6;--;31
McLain;10;16;22;9;--;57
Edison 51, Hale 45
Hale;8;13;5;19;--;45
Edison;4;11;19;17;--;51
Hale (2-3): Barnes 14, Greggs 11, Lewis 6, Billey 5, McKinney 4, Morehead 3, Scott 2.
Edison (3-2): Parish 21, Chavez 8, Overton-Tobie 8, Falling 5, Spencer 4, R. Hawkins 3, Gaines 2.
Owasso 47, Sand Springs 44 (OT)
Owasso;15;8;8;10;8;--;47
Sand Springs;9;8;8;14;5;--;44
Owasso (1-0): Leslie 15, Fry 11, Lewis 8, Clifton 5, Harbaugh 3, Mann 3, Manuel 2.
Sand Springs (2-1): Dickson 15, Oakley 10, Kelly 9, Clark 5, Askew 3, Brockman 1, Holland 1.
Central 83, OKC John Marshall 58
OKC Marshall;10;16;11;21;--;58
Central;27;24;14;18;--;83
OKC Marshall (2-2): Mitchell 17, Hennesy 12, Goldsmith 10, Lawrence 10, Turner 4, Abdulah 2, Shaw 2, Wilson 1.
Central (3-1): Stewart 21, Penny 16, Edmundson 12, C. Williams 9, C. Brown 7, Cox 6, F. Brown 4, R.. Williams 4, Johnson 3, Guess 1.
Jenks 79, Bartlesville 73 (OT)
Bartlesville;16;17;17;17;6;--;73
Jenks;19;17;15;16;12;--;79
Bartlesville (1-2): Castillo 41, Gerard 11, Carter 10, Ayyappan 8, Davis 3.
Jenks (1-0): Averitt 29, Martin 14, Wilkins 14, Golightly 11, Mundy 6, Tata 4, Simmons 1.
Booker T. Washington 86, Bixby 74
B. T. Washington;13;24;19;29;--;86
Bixby;15;20;18;21;--;74
B. T. Washington: Johnson 22, Potter 21, Parker 17, Boone 12, Chambers 6, Smith 6, Ware 2.
Bixby: Fridrichsen 37, Driver 14, McCormick 10, Madden 6, Isham 2, Schiffly 2, McCrary 2.
Cushing 66, Chandler 34
Chandler;8;9;9;8;--;34
Cushing;8;20;23;15;--;66
Chandler (0-2): Robinson 10, Jones 8, Miller 6, Minshaw 5, Taliafemo 4.
Cushing (2-1): Ezell 23, Crooks 16, Hilligoff 11, Yaunt 11, L. Wood 3, Guerrero 2.
Union 91, Sapulpa 45
Sapulpa;8;13;14;10;--;45
Union;16;22;33;20;--;91
Sapulpa (0-1): Record 17, Edwards 6, Delaney 6, Abbage 6, Read 3, Ragsdale 3, Bullock 3, Willibey 1.
Union (1-2): Pierce 27, Mason 14, Dixon 14, McElwey 11, Mims 6, McQuarters 4, Knupp 4, Dorsey 4, Madrid 4, Fuller 3.
Riverfield 72, Drumright 44
Riverfield;14;27;21;10;--;72
Drumright;14;13;7;10;--;44
Riverfield (3-1): Snell 19, D. Clinton 17, Kesselring 15, Luelf 11, Harper 4, Thomas 2, Rutterford 2, B. Clinton 2.
Drumright (2-2): Brey 16, Gooch 8, Bolton 6, Chriz 6, Loung 4, Smith 3, Turner 1.
Jerry O’Quin Tournament, Inola
Siloam Springs 57, Fort Gibson 39
Fort Gibson;15;12;9;3;--;39
Siloam Springs;15;12;22;8;--;57
Fort Gibson: Blunt 15, Briggs 10, Rowan 6, Scott 6, Graves 2.
Siloam Springs: Stewart 16, Newman 14, Cachon 14, Winesburg 6, Hunter 4, Lashley 3.
Coweta 69, Inola 58
Coweta:16;13;17;23;--;69
Inola;11;15;14;18;--;58
Coweta: Holdman 17, Bartholomew 16, Lair 15, Ford 12, Freeman 5, Norden 4.
Inola: Jones 16, Ford 13, Thomas 9, Miller 8, Groff 6, Welch 6.