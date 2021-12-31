 Skip to main content
Sports record for Dec. 31
agate

Sports record for Dec. 31

Golf

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Duane Dunham 64; 2. Mel Hayes 69; 3. Bob Bell 71; 3. Darrell Wood 71; 3. Mark Clemons 71; 6. Frank Prentice 72; 7. Darrell Hathcock 73; 7. Dave Hohensee 73; 9. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 10. B J Barnhart 77; 11. Dick Tullis 78; 12. Don Garrison 79.

Hole in one

Broken Arrow: Jason Spohn, No. 6, 142 yards, 8-iron.

Cedar Ridge: Harish Patel, No. 15, 149 yards, 7-iron.

Shoots age or better

Owasso: Gary Upton, 81, shot 80; Chet Blair, 84, shot 81.

Battle Creek: Ray White, 85, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71.

MeadowBrook: Ron Anderson, 88, shot 80

Basketball

High school: Boys

From Thursday

REGENT PREP 64, CHEF 41 

CHEF;11;9;13;;8;--;--41

Regent Prep;11;20;16;17;--;64

CHEF: Marks 14, Bynum 10, Stout 5, Graves 5, Zerves 3, Horn 2, Piche 2.

Regent Prep: Beitel 36, D. Boshoff 15, E. Boshoff 8, Roller 3, Manley 2.

