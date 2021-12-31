Sports record for Dec. 31

Golf
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Duane Dunham 64; 2. Mel Hayes 69; 3. Bob Bell 71; 3. Darrell Wood 71; 3. Mark Clemons 71; 6. Frank Prentice 72; 7. Darrell Hathcock 73; 7. Dave Hohensee 73; 9. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 10. B J Barnhart 77; 11. Dick Tullis 78; 12. Don Garrison 79.
Hole in one
Broken Arrow: Jason Spohn, No. 6, 142 yards, 8-iron.
Cedar Ridge: Harish Patel, No. 15, 149 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots age or better
Owasso: Gary Upton, 81, shot 80; Chet Blair, 84, shot 81.
Battle Creek: Ray White, 85, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71.
MeadowBrook: Ron Anderson, 88, shot 80
Basketball
High school: Boys
From Thursday
REGENT PREP 64, CHEF 41
CHEF;11;9;13;;8;--;--41
Regent Prep;11;20;16;17;--;64