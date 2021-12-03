Sports Record for Dec. 3

GOLF
T1. Johnny Sawyer, 67; T1. Richard Tullis, 67; 3. Bill Kusleika, 68; T4. Bill Franch, 69; T4. Frank Prentice, 69; 6. Ed Hendrix, 70; T7. Gary Lee, 71; T7. Duane Dunham, 71; T9. Don Garrison, 72; T9. Mel Hayes, 72; T11. Gilbert York, 73; T11. Jim Lester, 73; 13. Ken Hayes, 74; T14. Ron Wilson, 75; T14. Darrell Hathcock, 75; T14. David Hayes, 75; T17. Bob Bell, 76; T17. Larry Rader, 76; 19. Tyrone Gilyardm 78; 20. Dave Hohensee, 79; 21. James Young, 86
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74
OWASSO: Butch Dikeman, 75, shot 68
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 81, shot 78; Gilbert York 80, shot 77
STONE CREEK: James W. Brock, 82, shot 82 – Thursday
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
McAlester 86, Okmulgee 23
Porum 60, Arkoma 17
Madill 41, Tishomingo 13
Carl Albert Titan Festival
Ardmore 89, OKC Douglass 6
Linescores
Tahlequah 70, Coweta 26
Tahlequah;22;17;16;15;--;70
Coweta;0;7;4;15;--;26
Tahlequah (2-0): Goudeau 14, McAlvain 11, Rainwater 11, Buttery 8, Havens 6, Springwater 5, Morrison 4, Keys 4, Dick 3, Matthews 2, Retzloff 2.
Coweta (0-2): Hilton 10, Stanfill 6, Schauffler 4, Matthews 4, Brians 2.
Berryhill 72, Cushing 37
Cushing;13;13;5;6;--;37
Berryhill;11;14;33;14;--;72
Cushing (0-2): Dooley 15, McBroom 8, Alexander 7, Mathews 3, Franklin 2, Williams 2.
Berryhill (1-1): Alexander 37, Winningham 11, Coon 8, Craig 4, Gibson 4, Neihus 3, Johnson 2, Stein 2, Harman 1.
Glenpool 50, Claremore 46
Claremore;8;8;16;14;--;46
Glenpool (2-0);7;20;15;8;--;50
Claremore (0-2): G. Bump 18, H. Bump 13, Israel 11, Knight 2, Silversmith 2.
Glenpool: Bonyn 11, Shawnee 10, Cummings 8, Voades 8, Wilson 6, Green 4, Rubert 3.
Jay 39, Hilldale 28
Jay;13;7;10;9;--;39
Hilldale;1;12;11;4;--;28
Jay (2-0): Foreman 12, Barnes 10, Gide 9, Buzzard 5, Barrows 3.
Hilldale (1-1): Johnson 13, Barnoskie 5, Brown 3, Bourassa 3, King 2, Foreman 2.
Locust Grove 55, Catoosa 35
Locust Grove;11;14;18;12;--;55
Catoosa;6;9;6;14;--;35
Locust Grove (2-0): Wiggins 11, Gilman 11, Fine 9, Thilges 8, Sweeney 8, Hendrickson 2, Bird 2, Williams 2, Silka 2.
Catoosa (1-2): Brown 11, Bry. Wiginton 9, Benson 7, Bay. Wiginton 6, Jeremiah 2.
Grove 47, Skiatook 23
Skiatook;7;8;6;2;--;23
Grove;14;7;13;13;--;47
Skiatook: Anglen 13, Anderson 5, Whinery 3, King 2.
Grove: Gregg 14, Gibbs 10, Geer 10, Morris 6, Bacon 5, Blaine 2.
Inola 57, Claremore Sequoyah 31
Claremore Sequoyah;11;8;6;6;--;31
Inola;15;16;14;12;--;57
Claremore Sequoyah (0-1): Roland 16, McClure 5, Blackwood 5, Pennington 2, Kruis 2, Crenshaw 1.
Inola (1-0): Moore 13, Mootry 12, Walker 9, Weast 9, Catron 7, Eaves 4, Wheeler 3.
Will Rogers 67, Central 39
Rogers;13;18;22;14;--;67
Central;9;10;12;8;--;39
Rogers (3-1): McQuarters 34, Simmons 12, Matlock 9, Gist 6, Overstreet 5, Candler 2.
Central (1-1): Fortenberry 15, Knighten 7, Smith 6, Brinkley 4, Davis 4, Craven 3.
Liberty 70, Drumright 27
Drumright;6;5;7;9;--;27
Liberty;22;18;13;17;--;70
Drumright (0-2): Polm 8, Pierce 7, Bryant 4, Ritchardson 4, Deshazer 2, Eiseman 1, Brandon 1.
Liberty (2-0): Cargil 20, Boone 19, Plummer 14, Estrada 13, Johnson 4.
Midwest City Carl Albert 69, OKC Heritage Hall 30
Heritage Hall;12;4;6;8;--;30
Carl Albert; 20;14;23;12;--;69
Heritage (1-2): Fowler 9, Moore 8, Grimmett 6, Creamer 5, Walker 2.
Carl Albert (2-0): Sutton 15, Cool 12, Cofer 9, Landon 7, Mitchell 7, Diaz 6, Taylor 6, Moore 4, Rusche 3.
Kiefer 57, Morris 33
Morris;8;10;6;9;--;33
Kiefer;8;20;13;16;--;57
Morris (1-1): Barnett 11, Duelos 8, Shell 6, Wilson 5, Clevenger 3.
Kiefer (1-0): Coons 19, Hendrix 13, Boinilla 12, Smith 11, Valois 2.
Cleveland 44, Mannford 35
Cleveland;10;6;14;14;--;44
Mannford;12;5;7;11;--;35
Cleveland (3-0): Layman 25, Frazier 7, McNac 4, Fields 3, Kauk 2, Barnes 2, Steiger 1.
Mannford (1-1): Hewitt 20, Peahrson 7, Tierney 6, Lewis 2.
Bristow 55, Perkins-Tryon 52
Bristow;12;17;7;19;--;55
Perkins-Tyron;24;7;11;10;--;52
Bristow (1-0): Pritchard 18, Alexander 14, Echols 8, Morgan 5, Livesay 5, Yocham 3, Gill 2.
Perkins-Tryon (1-1): Fields 13, Jones 9, Marshall 8, Coyner 6, Bell 6, Larson 6, Smith 4.
Collinsville 42, Pryor 24
Pryor;11;5;2;6;--;24
Collinsville;7;8;5;22;--;42
Pryor (1-1): Alt 9, Martin 4, Burroughs 3, Keuhne 3, Rhymer 3, Hawkes 2.
Collinsville (1-1): Stamper 14, Thomas 8, Meadows 6, Smith 5, Reid 3, Henley 2, C. White 2, R. White 2.
Verdigris 49, Vinita 17
Verdigris;10;14;21;4;--;49
Vinita;4;1;5;7;--;17
Verdigris: Borgstadt 14, Daniel 14, Daniels 8, Fugate 5, Ankins 3, Wickham 2, Young 2, Jones 1.
Vinita: Chaney 4, Osburn 4, Trail 3, Pitts 2, Wattenbarger 2, Bandy 1, Pigeon 1.
High School: Boys
Victory Christian 70, Cascia Hall 40
Webster 71, East Central 65
Salina 64, Chelsea 57
Kingfisher 58, Chisholm 19
Madill 48, Tishomingo 39 (OT)
Claremore 48, Glenpool 45
Chickasha 49, Comanche 42 (OT)
Verdigris 61, Vinita 43
Linescores
Sand Springs 66, NOAH 48
NOAH;15;5;15;13;--;48
Sand Springs;11;21;20;14;--;66
NOAH: I. Hislop 13, Wagner 12, C. Hislop 10, Bell 5, Garner 3, Edwards 3, Goldman 2.
Sand Springs: Clark 21, Dickson 13, Kelly 10, Askew 7, Holland 5, Oakley 4, Foster 3, Brockman 2, Jones 1.
Claremore Sequoyah 61, Inola 46
Claremore Sequoyah;14;15;10;22;--;61
Inola;13;4;13;16;--;46
Claremore Sequoyah: Thompson 18, Prater 18, Wood 7, Kar. Bickel 10, Kal. Bickel 6, Gibson 2.
Inola: Welch 11, Ford 9, Miller 8, Thomas 6, Hayes 5, Jones 5, Groff 2.
Riverfield 71, Depew 17
Riverfield;22;25;10;14;--;71
Depew;4;2;8;3;--;17
Riverfield (2-1): Kamden 19; Braeden 16, Davieon 10, Caden 7, Jack 6, Maddux 4, Caleb 3, Jackson 3, Addison 3.
Depew (0-3): Tyler 6, Jess 4, Jaden 3, Ethan 2, Warner 2.
Grove 66, Skiatook 24
Skiatook;4;7;10;3;--;24
Grove;19;19;16;12;--;66
Skiatook: K. Cooper 10, A. Thomas 5, C. Gilberg 3, D. Henderson 2, J. White 2, G. Anderson 1, S. Falance 1.
Grove: H. Hacker 22, I. Pace 19, A. Newberry 7, C. Beal 6, W. Lopez 4, R. O’Neal 4, J. Gain 2, A. Randolph 2.
Mannford 43, Cleveland 30
Cleveland;3;3;13;11;--;30
Mannford;6;12;10;15;--;43
Cleveland (2-1): Baker 10, Buerker 8, Kauk 8, Curtis 3, McEntire 1.
Mannford (2-0): Day 14, Thurman 13, Banfield 8, Owens 6, Moore 2.
Memorial 84, Hale 40
Hale;13;9;4;14;--;40
Memorial;19;18;28;19;--;84
Hale (1-2): Lewis 11, Greggs 8, Barnes 6, Billey 4, Scott 4, Morehead 3, Bailey 2, McKinney 2.
Memorial (5-0): Hubbard 21, Spellman 15, Frierson 13, Pratt 10, Groom 6, Turner 6, Collins 4, Lamkin 3, Dixon 2, Durant 2, Ingram 2.
Perry 53, Tonkawa 36
Tonkawa;7;8;14;7;--;36
Perry;21;13;9;10;--;53
Tonkawa (0-2): Braden 13, Randall 9, Slavens 5, D. Green 4, Morgan 3, J. Green 2.
Perry (2-0): Hight 13, Garfield 10, Webb 9, Dvnard 8, Hall 8, Williams 3, Cash 2.
Fort Gibson 45, Wagoner 39
Wagoner;8;11;14;6;--;39
Fort Gibson;8;14;5;18;--;45
Wagoner (1-1): Marsey 13, Goodnight 10, Davison 6, Swanson 3, Teyon 3, Wattson 2, Southern 2.
Fort Gibson (2-0): Blunt 19, Rowan 11, Graves 6, Briggs 5, Rouse 4.
Kellyville 60, Henryetta 50
Kellyville;18;15;9;18;--;60
Henryetta;6;19;9;16;--;50
Kellyville: Miles 18, Wiggs 17, Bellis 12, Norris 5, Moseby 5, Nance 3.
Henryetta: A. Hudson 24, Short 10, N. Hudson 9, Palmer 5, Rice 2.
Drumright 68, Liberty 63
Drumright;8;14;17;29;--;68
Liberty;4;28;14;17;--;63
Drumright (2-0): Bray 28, Kelley 12, Chavez 12, Bolton 9, Lovin 3, Gooch 2, Gregory 2.
Liberty (0-2): Wheeler 17, Thompson 14, Byrd 13, Aguayo 9, Brown 9, Cornwell 1.
Catoosa 79, Locust Grove 75 (OT)
Locust Grove;12;17;26;13;7;--;75
Catoosa;15;21;18;14;11;--;97
Locust Grove: Foselman 21, King 15, Bond 14, Shamel 8, Walkingstick 7, Blair 7, Davis 2, Blackberry 1.
Catoosa: Miller 31, Oxford 17, Brown 17, Lewallen 5, Hamilton 4, Harris 3, McCawley 2.
TRACK AND FIELD
College: Women
Woo Pig Classic, Fayetteville, Ark.
Tulsa Top 15 Finishers
60m Dash: 12. Cara Johnson, 7.76; 300m Dash: 10. Jaidah McCallon, 39.62; 12. Anna Mager, 40.00; 13. Elizabeth Roca, 40.46; 15. Jayda Gibson, 40.60; 600m Run: 8. Rachel Hamel, 1:44.47; 1000m Run: 7. Jaidah McCallon, 2:58.55; 1 Mile Run: 3. Keely Jones, 4:58.40; 4. Chloe McEachern, 5:00.93; 6. Sara Scott, 5:12.48; 60m Hurdles: 9. Rachel Hamel, 9.27; 4x400 Relay: 4. TU A, 3:45.79, 1) Elizabeth Roca, 2) Jayda Gibson, 30 Jaidah McCallon, 4) Anna Mager
College: Men
Woo Pig Classic, Fayetteville, Ark.
Tulsa Top 15 Finishers
60m Dash: 5. Joshua Sutton, 6.81; 13. Cameron Conyers, 6.91; 300m Dash: 2. Evan Sanni-Thomas, 33.40; 15. Henry Visser, 35.24; 3000m Run: Ben Black, 8:51.40; 5000m Run: 1. Scott Beattie, 13:40.42; 4x400 Relay: 3. TU A, 3:16.53, 1) Henry Visser, 2) Kyran Lacy, 3) Cameron Conyers, 4) Evan Sanni-Thomas