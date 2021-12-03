 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Record for Dec. 3
0 Comments
agate

Sports Record for Dec. 3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

T1. Johnny Sawyer, 67; T1. Richard Tullis, 67; 3. Bill Kusleika, 68; T4. Bill Franch, 69; T4. Frank Prentice, 69; 6. Ed Hendrix, 70; T7. Gary Lee, 71; T7. Duane Dunham, 71; T9. Don Garrison, 72; T9. Mel Hayes, 72; T11. Gilbert York, 73; T11. Jim Lester, 73; 13. Ken Hayes, 74; T14. Ron Wilson, 75; T14. Darrell Hathcock, 75; T14. David Hayes, 75; T17. Bob Bell, 76; T17. Larry Rader, 76; 19. Tyrone Gilyardm 78; 20. Dave Hohensee, 79; 21. James Young, 86

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74

OWASSO: Butch Dikeman, 75, shot 68

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 81, shot 78; Gilbert York 80, shot 77

STONE CREEK: James W. Brock, 82, shot 82 – Thursday

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

McAlester 86, Okmulgee 23

Porum 60, Arkoma 17

Madill 41, Tishomingo 13

Carl Albert Titan Festival

Ardmore 89, OKC Douglass 6

Linescores

Tahlequah 70, Coweta 26

Tahlequah;22;17;16;15;--;70

Coweta;0;7;4;15;--;26

Tahlequah (2-0): Goudeau 14, McAlvain 11, Rainwater 11, Buttery 8, Havens 6, Springwater 5, Morrison 4, Keys 4, Dick 3, Matthews 2, Retzloff 2.

Coweta (0-2): Hilton 10, Stanfill 6, Schauffler 4, Matthews 4, Brians 2.

Berryhill 72, Cushing 37

Cushing;13;13;5;6;--;37

Berryhill;11;14;33;14;--;72

Cushing (0-2): Dooley 15, McBroom 8, Alexander 7, Mathews 3, Franklin 2, Williams 2.

Berryhill (1-1): Alexander 37, Winningham 11, Coon 8, Craig 4, Gibson 4, Neihus 3, Johnson 2, Stein 2, Harman 1.

Glenpool 50, Claremore 46

Claremore;8;8;16;14;--;46

Glenpool (2-0);7;20;15;8;--;50

Claremore (0-2): G. Bump 18, H. Bump 13, Israel 11, Knight 2, Silversmith 2.

Glenpool: Bonyn 11, Shawnee 10, Cummings 8, Voades 8, Wilson 6, Green 4, Rubert 3.

Jay 39, Hilldale 28

Jay;13;7;10;9;--;39

Hilldale;1;12;11;4;--;28

Jay (2-0): Foreman 12, Barnes 10, Gide 9, Buzzard 5, Barrows 3.

Hilldale (1-1): Johnson 13, Barnoskie 5, Brown 3, Bourassa 3, King 2, Foreman 2.

Locust Grove 55, Catoosa 35

Locust Grove;11;14;18;12;--;55

Catoosa;6;9;6;14;--;35

Locust Grove (2-0): Wiggins 11, Gilman 11, Fine 9, Thilges 8, Sweeney 8, Hendrickson 2, Bird 2, Williams 2, Silka 2.

Catoosa (1-2): Brown 11, Bry. Wiginton 9, Benson 7, Bay. Wiginton 6, Jeremiah 2.

Grove 47, Skiatook 23

Skiatook;7;8;6;2;--;23

Grove;14;7;13;13;--;47

Skiatook: Anglen 13, Anderson 5, Whinery 3, King 2.

Grove: Gregg 14, Gibbs 10, Geer 10, Morris 6, Bacon 5, Blaine 2.

Inola 57, Claremore Sequoyah 31

Claremore Sequoyah;11;8;6;6;--;31

Inola;15;16;14;12;--;57

Claremore Sequoyah (0-1): Roland 16, McClure 5, Blackwood 5, Pennington 2, Kruis 2, Crenshaw 1.

Inola (1-0): Moore 13, Mootry 12, Walker 9, Weast 9, Catron 7, Eaves 4, Wheeler 3.

Will Rogers 67, Central 39

Rogers;13;18;22;14;--;67

Central;9;10;12;8;--;39

Rogers (3-1): McQuarters 34, Simmons 12, Matlock 9, Gist 6, Overstreet 5, Candler 2.

Central (1-1): Fortenberry 15, Knighten 7, Smith 6, Brinkley 4, Davis 4, Craven 3.

Liberty 70, Drumright 27

Drumright;6;5;7;9;--;27

Liberty;22;18;13;17;--;70

Drumright (0-2): Polm 8, Pierce 7, Bryant 4, Ritchardson 4, Deshazer 2, Eiseman 1, Brandon 1.

Liberty (2-0): Cargil 20, Boone 19, Plummer 14, Estrada 13, Johnson 4.

Midwest City Carl Albert 69, OKC Heritage Hall 30

Heritage Hall;12;4;6;8;--;30

Carl Albert; 20;14;23;12;--;69

Heritage (1-2): Fowler 9, Moore 8, Grimmett 6, Creamer 5, Walker 2.

Carl Albert (2-0): Sutton 15, Cool 12, Cofer 9, Landon 7, Mitchell 7, Diaz 6, Taylor 6, Moore 4, Rusche 3.

Kiefer 57, Morris 33

Morris;8;10;6;9;--;33

Kiefer;8;20;13;16;--;57

Morris (1-1): Barnett 11, Duelos 8, Shell 6, Wilson 5, Clevenger 3.

Kiefer (1-0): Coons 19, Hendrix 13, Boinilla 12, Smith 11, Valois 2.

Cleveland 44, Mannford 35

Cleveland;10;6;14;14;--;44

Mannford;12;5;7;11;--;35

Cleveland (3-0): Layman 25, Frazier 7, McNac 4, Fields 3, Kauk 2, Barnes 2, Steiger 1.

Mannford (1-1): Hewitt 20, Peahrson 7, Tierney 6, Lewis 2.

Bristow 55, Perkins-Tryon 52

Bristow;12;17;7;19;--;55

Perkins-Tyron;24;7;11;10;--;52

Bristow (1-0): Pritchard 18, Alexander 14, Echols 8, Morgan 5, Livesay 5, Yocham 3, Gill 2.

Perkins-Tryon (1-1): Fields 13, Jones 9, Marshall 8, Coyner 6, Bell 6, Larson 6, Smith 4.

Collinsville 42, Pryor 24

Pryor;11;5;2;6;--;24

Collinsville;7;8;5;22;--;42

Pryor (1-1): Alt 9, Martin 4, Burroughs 3, Keuhne 3, Rhymer 3, Hawkes 2.

Collinsville (1-1): Stamper 14, Thomas 8, Meadows 6, Smith 5, Reid 3, Henley 2, C. White 2, R. White 2.

Verdigris 49, Vinita 17

Verdigris;10;14;21;4;--;49

Vinita;4;1;5;7;--;17

Verdigris: Borgstadt 14, Daniel 14, Daniels 8, Fugate 5, Ankins 3, Wickham 2, Young 2, Jones 1.

Vinita: Chaney 4, Osburn 4, Trail 3, Pitts 2, Wattenbarger 2, Bandy 1, Pigeon 1.

High School: Boys

Victory Christian 70, Cascia Hall 40

Webster 71, East Central 65

Salina 64, Chelsea 57

Kingfisher 58, Chisholm 19

Madill 48, Tishomingo 39 (OT)

Claremore 48, Glenpool 45

Chickasha 49, Comanche 42 (OT)

Verdigris 61, Vinita 43

Linescores

Sand Springs 66, NOAH 48

NOAH;15;5;15;13;--;48

Sand Springs;11;21;20;14;--;66

NOAH: I. Hislop 13, Wagner 12, C. Hislop 10, Bell 5, Garner 3, Edwards 3, Goldman 2.

Sand Springs: Clark 21, Dickson 13, Kelly 10, Askew 7, Holland 5, Oakley 4, Foster 3, Brockman 2, Jones 1.

Claremore Sequoyah 61, Inola 46

Claremore Sequoyah;14;15;10;22;--;61

Inola;13;4;13;16;--;46

Claremore Sequoyah: Thompson 18, Prater 18, Wood 7, Kar. Bickel 10, Kal. Bickel 6, Gibson 2.

Inola: Welch 11, Ford 9, Miller 8, Thomas 6, Hayes 5, Jones 5, Groff 2.

Riverfield 71, Depew 17

Riverfield;22;25;10;14;--;71

Depew;4;2;8;3;--;17

Riverfield (2-1): Kamden 19; Braeden 16, Davieon 10, Caden 7, Jack 6, Maddux 4, Caleb 3, Jackson 3, Addison 3.

Depew (0-3): Tyler 6, Jess 4, Jaden 3, Ethan 2, Warner 2.

Grove 66, Skiatook 24

Skiatook;4;7;10;3;--;24

Grove;19;19;16;12;--;66

Skiatook: K. Cooper 10, A. Thomas 5, C. Gilberg 3, D. Henderson 2, J. White 2, G. Anderson 1, S. Falance 1.

Grove: H. Hacker 22, I. Pace 19, A. Newberry 7, C. Beal 6, W. Lopez 4, R. O’Neal 4, J. Gain 2, A. Randolph 2.

Mannford 43, Cleveland 30

Cleveland;3;3;13;11;--;30

Mannford;6;12;10;15;--;43

Cleveland (2-1): Baker 10, Buerker 8, Kauk 8, Curtis 3, McEntire 1.

Mannford (2-0): Day 14, Thurman 13, Banfield 8, Owens 6, Moore 2.

Memorial 84, Hale 40

Hale;13;9;4;14;--;40

Memorial;19;18;28;19;--;84

Hale (1-2): Lewis 11, Greggs 8, Barnes 6, Billey 4, Scott 4, Morehead 3, Bailey 2, McKinney 2.

Memorial (5-0): Hubbard 21, Spellman 15, Frierson 13, Pratt 10, Groom 6, Turner 6, Collins 4, Lamkin 3, Dixon 2, Durant 2, Ingram 2.

Perry 53, Tonkawa 36

Tonkawa;7;8;14;7;--;36

Perry;21;13;9;10;--;53

Tonkawa (0-2): Braden 13, Randall 9, Slavens 5, D. Green 4, Morgan 3, J. Green 2.

Perry (2-0): Hight 13, Garfield 10, Webb 9, Dvnard 8, Hall 8, Williams 3, Cash 2.

Fort Gibson 45, Wagoner 39

Wagoner;8;11;14;6;--;39

Fort Gibson;8;14;5;18;--;45

Wagoner (1-1): Marsey 13, Goodnight 10, Davison 6, Swanson 3, Teyon 3, Wattson 2, Southern 2.

Fort Gibson (2-0): Blunt 19, Rowan 11, Graves 6, Briggs 5, Rouse 4.

Kellyville 60, Henryetta 50

Kellyville;18;15;9;18;--;60

Henryetta;6;19;9;16;--;50

Kellyville: Miles 18, Wiggs 17, Bellis 12, Norris 5, Moseby 5, Nance 3.

Henryetta: A. Hudson 24, Short 10, N. Hudson 9, Palmer 5, Rice 2.

Drumright 68, Liberty 63

Drumright;8;14;17;29;--;68

Liberty;4;28;14;17;--;63

Drumright (2-0): Bray 28, Kelley 12, Chavez 12, Bolton 9, Lovin 3, Gooch 2, Gregory 2.

Liberty (0-2): Wheeler 17, Thompson 14, Byrd 13, Aguayo 9, Brown 9, Cornwell 1.

Catoosa 79, Locust Grove 75 (OT)

Locust Grove;12;17;26;13;7;--;75

Catoosa;15;21;18;14;11;--;97

Locust Grove: Foselman 21, King 15, Bond 14, Shamel 8, Walkingstick 7, Blair 7, Davis 2, Blackberry 1.

Catoosa: Miller 31, Oxford 17, Brown 17, Lewallen 5, Hamilton 4, Harris 3, McCawley 2.

TRACK AND FIELD

College: Women

Woo Pig Classic, Fayetteville, Ark.

Tulsa Top 15 Finishers

60m Dash: 12. Cara Johnson, 7.76; 300m Dash: 10. Jaidah McCallon, 39.62; 12. Anna Mager, 40.00; 13. Elizabeth Roca, 40.46; 15. Jayda Gibson, 40.60; 600m Run: 8. Rachel Hamel, 1:44.47; 1000m Run: 7. Jaidah McCallon, 2:58.55; 1 Mile Run: 3. Keely Jones, 4:58.40; 4. Chloe McEachern, 5:00.93; 6. Sara Scott, 5:12.48; 60m Hurdles: 9. Rachel Hamel, 9.27; 4x400 Relay: 4. TU A, 3:45.79, 1) Elizabeth Roca, 2) Jayda Gibson, 30 Jaidah McCallon, 4) Anna Mager

College: Men

Woo Pig Classic, Fayetteville, Ark.

Tulsa Top 15 Finishers

60m Dash: 5. Joshua Sutton, 6.81; 13. Cameron Conyers, 6.91; 300m Dash: 2. Evan Sanni-Thomas, 33.40; 15. Henry Visser, 35.24; 3000m Run: Ben Black, 8:51.40; 5000m Run: 1. Scott Beattie, 13:40.42; 4x400 Relay: 3. TU A, 3:16.53, 1) Henry Visser, 2) Kyran Lacy, 3) Cameron Conyers, 4) Evan Sanni-Thomas

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eric Bailey breaks down the OU coaching search

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert