Sports record for Dec. 29

GOLF
Local
Holes in one
BATTLE CREEK: Steve Dyer, No. 3, 161 yards, 7-iron.
CEDAR RIDGE: Sandi Bouchard, No. 2, 108 yards, 6-hybrid.
Shoots age or better
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 86.
