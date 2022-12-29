 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports record for Dec. 28

GOLF

Local

Holes in one

BATTLE CREEK: Steve Dyer, No. 3, 161 yards, 7-iron.

CEDAR RIDGE: Sandi Bouchard, No. 2, 108 yards, 6-hybrid.

Shoots age or better

MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 86.

