Sports record for Dec. 24

Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Craig Hobbs 66; 2. Frank Prentice 68; 3. Tyrone Gilyard 69; 4. Mel Hayes 72; 5. Dick Tullis 73; 6. Bob Bell 74; 7. Darrell Hathcoch 75; 7. Dave Hohensee 75; 9. Ron Wilson 76; 9. Bill Kusleika 76; 11. Hank Prideaux 78; 11. Mark Clemons 78; 13. Johnny Sawyer 81; 13. BJ Barnhart 81; 15. Larry Rader 83
Hole in one
South Lakes: Josh McElroy, No. 2, 121 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75; Ray White, 85, shot 77.
South Lakes: John Gadd, 85, shot 80.
