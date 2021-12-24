 Skip to main content
Sports record for Dec. 24
Sports record for Dec. 24

Golf

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Craig Hobbs 66; 2. Frank Prentice 68; 3. Tyrone Gilyard 69; 4. Mel Hayes 72; 5. Dick Tullis 73; 6. Bob Bell 74; 7. Darrell Hathcoch 75; 7. Dave Hohensee 75; 9. Ron Wilson 76; 9. Bill Kusleika 76; 11. Hank Prideaux 78; 11. Mark Clemons 78; 13. Johnny Sawyer 81; 13. BJ Barnhart 81; 15. Larry Rader 83

Hole in one

South Lakes: Josh McElroy, No. 2, 121 yards, pitching wedge.

Shoots age or better

Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75; Ray White, 85, shot 77.

South Lakes: John Gadd, 85, shot 80.

