Sports Record for Dec. 14

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Bixby 84, Sand Springs 50

Broken Arrow 49, B. T. Washington 45

Cascia Hall 56, Regent Prep 22

Choctaw 46, Ponca City 34

Fort Gibson 30, Locust Grove 29

Grove 43, Pryor 28

Jenks 55, Muskogee 48

Kansas 49, Sequoyah Claremore 38

Mannford 51, Bristow 44

McAlester 42, Shawnee 39

Oktaha 52, Okemah 49

Sperry 51, Cushing 36

Stilwell 44, Sallisaw 40

Summit Christian 52, Drumright 27

Tahlequah 67, Glenpool 41

Wyandotte 43, Welch 17

Verdigris 56, Miami 25

Wagoner 56, Oologah 43

Summaries

Tuesday

CASHION 51, THOMAS 48

Cashion;18;9;9;7;8;--;51

Thomas;5;7;18;13;5;--;48

Cashion: Westerhoff 18, Shafer 17, Jenkins 9, Williams 7

Thomas: Megli 17, Stewart 9, Wright 9, Hampton 8, Mannering 4

COLLINSVILLE 70, CLAREMORE 39

Collinsville;22;20;13;15;--;70

Claremore;13;8;9;9;--;39

Collinsville: Smith 18, Reid 13, Stamper 10, McDowell 10, Oder 6, Christian 4, Appelberg 4, Jones 3, Johnson 2

Claremore: Bump 15, Cookson 8, Isreal 5, Brito 4, Factor 3, Tillis 2, Vanaman 2

MANNFORD 51, BRISTOW 44

Bristow;9;7;16;12;--;44

Mannford;6;13;18;14;--;51

Bristow: Alexander 21, Morgan 13, Edmondson 7, Yocham 3.

Mannford: Pehrson 15, Hewitt 11, Tierney 11, Cook 7, Rice 4, Lewis 3.

OWASSO 43, UNION 41

Union;14;1;11;15;--;41

Owasso;6;13;10;14;--;43

Union: Coleman 14, Hishaw 9, Woodard 7, Bettis 5, Barnes 4, Edwards 2.

Owasso: Yokley 14, Wilson 10, Austin 9, McGarrah 7, Elbert 2, Tease 1.

TUTTLE 81, CHICKASHA 41

Tuttle;22;15;27;17;--;81

Chickasha;7;13;14;7;--;41

Tuttle: Teague 13, Allen 12, Rehl 12, Skaggs 12, A. Battles 10, Standlin 9, Sisson 5, K. Battles 4, Kerr 4.

Chickasha: Golightly 16, Ginn 11, Crutchfield 8, Eaton 3, Terry 3.

VERDIGRIS 56, MIAMI 25

Miami;4;6;7;8;--;25

Verdigris;12;14;10;20;--;56

Miami: Lemonds 7, Cook 5, Davis 4, Green 4, Walker 2, Edmonson 2, Chaney 1.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 22, Daniels 9, Wiginton 8, Brown 5, Daniel 5, Waters 3, Young 2, Sweeney 2.

High School: Boys

Tuesday

Adair 70, Salina 66

Afton 53, Commerce 48, OT

Broken Arrow 72, B. T. Washington 55

Cascia Hall 77, Regent Prep 36

Cashion 79, Thomas 50

Coweta 67, Skiatook 42

Hennessey 73, CHEF 57

Henryetta 57, Vian 54

Grove 40, Pryor 18

Inola 82, Chouteau-Mazie 37

Okay 90, Haskell 34

Oktaha 74, Okemah 49

Tahlequah 76, Glenpool 66

Wagoner 68, Oologah 45

Summaries

Tuesday

CENTRAL 60, ROGERS 57

Central;12;17;12;19;--;60

Rogers;8;20;16;13;--;57

Central: Livingston 16, Davis 9, Guess 9, Pitts 6, McElwee 6, Williams 5, Johnson 5, King 2, Penny 2.

Rogers: Anderson 14, Green 12, Billey 10, Webb 9, Smith 4, Garland 2, Rhodes 2, McCray 1, Oates 1.

HILLDALE 81, CATOOSA 66

Hilldale;15;22;24;20;--;81

Catoosa;25;12;12;17;--;66

Hilldale: Jax Kerr 24, Virgil 20, Forhan 14, Leach 12, Burton 6, Reynolds 3, Marshall 2.

Catoosa: Miller 25, Lewallen 18, Woods 8, Brown 8, Beauchamp 5, Hayden 2.

INOLA 82, CHOUTEAU 37

Chouteau;7;12;9;9;--;37

Inola;21;21;22;18;--;82

Chouteau: Gwartney 14, Soldier 7, Craine 5, Phillips 5, Grossman 2, Coblentz 2, Burkholder 2.

Inola: Miner 15, Thomas 13, Welch 12, Marlon 8, Hayes 8, Miller 6, Coster 6, Clark 4, Riggs 4, Groff 2, Spurlock 2, Flanagan 2.

KIEFER 58, BERRYHILL 43

Berryhill;11;15;5;12;--;43

Kiefer;7;29;7;15;--;58

Berryhill: Davis 14, Meza 9, James 8, Stevens 6, Winford 4, Reynolds 2.

Kiefer: Rowton 12, Worley 11, Johnson 10, Harris 8, Resler 7, Barber 6, Adams 4.

LIBERTY 61, PORTER 30

Porter;8;3;10;9;--;30

Liberty;16;20;15;10;--;61

Porter: Plunk 17, Cole 4, Nelson 3, Seaton 2, Freeman 2, Springsted 2.

Liberty: Cargil 21, Thompson 7, Aguayo 7, Reeder 7, Cornwell 6, B. Brown 4, Wheeler 3, Gillespie 2, J. Brown 2, Bear 2.

MANNFORD 74, BRISTOW 46

Bristow;4;5;18;19;--;46

Mannford;13;25;17;19;--;74

Bristow: Alexander 16, Estes 14, Bishop 4, Glisson 3, Allen 2, McNack 2, Dixon 2, Jackson 2, Hooks 1.

Mannford: Thurman19, Kindley 14, Harvey 13, T. Banfield 8, Moore 7, Wicker 3, Mendenhall 3, Shasteen 3, C. Banfield 2, Egger 2.

PERKINS 54, CLEVELAND 51

Perkins;16;12;12;14;--;54

Cleveland;12;9;16;14;--;51

Perkins: Sheperd 21, Greene 13, Davidson 11, Myers 5, Stevenson 4.

Cleveland: Baker 20, Curtis 12, McEntire 12, Decou 5, Garrett 2.

UNION 60, OWASSO 52

Union;12;12;28;8;--;60

Owasso;12;13;15;12;--;52

Union: Madrid 19, Flemmons 12, Fuller 11, Dixon 9, Gunn 7, Dorsey 1, Gilyard 1.

Owasso: Mann 20, Montonati 11, Lewis 10, Williams 6, Harbaugh 3, McLemore 2.

VERDIGRIS 58, MIAMI 49

Miami;10;15;12;12;--;49

Verdigris;27;9;13;9;--58

Miami: Catt 14, Booth 13, Jinks 10, Walls 10, Hagny 2.

Verdigris: Teague 18, Lechlider 16, Repschlaeger 14, White 5, Finch 3, Large 2.

GOLF

Local

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75.

HOCKEY

ECHL

Tuesday

KANSAS CITY 4, TULSA 3

Tulsa;1;0;2;--;3

Kansas City;01;3;--;4

1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Soper 6 (Boudrias, Perna), 0:49. Penalties-Kromm Tul (slashing), 10:18.

2nd Period: 2, Kansas City, Harrison 1 (Lammon, Knoepke), 1:39. Penalties-Farren Tul (high-sticking), 4:28; Supryka Tul (tripping), 14:16; Roy Kc (tripping), 18:34.

3rd Period: 3, Tulsa, Kromm 1 (Matsushima, Boudrias), 1:16. 4, Kansas City, Coskey 9 (Morgan, Stevens), 1:28. 5, Kansas City, Ulett 4 (Morgan), 6:54 (SH). 6, Kansas City, Coskey 10 (McKenna, Sambrook), 9:30 (PP). 7, Tulsa, Lindgren 5 (Poulsen), 11:08. Penalties-Ulett Kc (cross-checking), 2:28; Calvas Kc (interference), 6:40; Farren Tul (holding), 8:21; Boudrias Tul (holding), 12:04.

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 13-9-7-29. Kansas City 12-9-7-28. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 3; Kansas City 1 / 5. Goalies: Tulsa, Ellis 5-3-4-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Kansas City, Booth 1-2-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves). A: 2,251. Referee: David Lilly (25).

