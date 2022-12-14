Sports Record for Dec. 14

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Bixby 84, Sand Springs 50
Broken Arrow 49, B. T. Washington 45
Cascia Hall 56, Regent Prep 22
Choctaw 46, Ponca City 34
Fort Gibson 30, Locust Grove 29
Grove 43, Pryor 28
Jenks 55, Muskogee 48
Kansas 49, Sequoyah Claremore 38
Mannford 51, Bristow 44
McAlester 42, Shawnee 39
Oktaha 52, Okemah 49
Sperry 51, Cushing 36
Stilwell 44, Sallisaw 40
Summit Christian 52, Drumright 27
Tahlequah 67, Glenpool 41
Wyandotte 43, Welch 17
Verdigris 56, Miami 25
Wagoner 56, Oologah 43
Summaries
Tuesday
CASHION 51, THOMAS 48
Cashion;18;9;9;7;8;--;51
Thomas;5;7;18;13;5;--;48
Cashion: Westerhoff 18, Shafer 17, Jenkins 9, Williams 7
Thomas: Megli 17, Stewart 9, Wright 9, Hampton 8, Mannering 4
COLLINSVILLE 70, CLAREMORE 39
Collinsville;22;20;13;15;--;70
Claremore;13;8;9;9;--;39
Collinsville: Smith 18, Reid 13, Stamper 10, McDowell 10, Oder 6, Christian 4, Appelberg 4, Jones 3, Johnson 2
Claremore: Bump 15, Cookson 8, Isreal 5, Brito 4, Factor 3, Tillis 2, Vanaman 2
MANNFORD 51, BRISTOW 44
Bristow;9;7;16;12;--;44
Mannford;6;13;18;14;--;51
Bristow: Alexander 21, Morgan 13, Edmondson 7, Yocham 3.
Mannford: Pehrson 15, Hewitt 11, Tierney 11, Cook 7, Rice 4, Lewis 3.
OWASSO 43, UNION 41
Union;14;1;11;15;--;41
Owasso;6;13;10;14;--;43
Union: Coleman 14, Hishaw 9, Woodard 7, Bettis 5, Barnes 4, Edwards 2.
Owasso: Yokley 14, Wilson 10, Austin 9, McGarrah 7, Elbert 2, Tease 1.
TUTTLE 81, CHICKASHA 41
Tuttle;22;15;27;17;--;81
Chickasha;7;13;14;7;--;41
Tuttle: Teague 13, Allen 12, Rehl 12, Skaggs 12, A. Battles 10, Standlin 9, Sisson 5, K. Battles 4, Kerr 4.
Chickasha: Golightly 16, Ginn 11, Crutchfield 8, Eaton 3, Terry 3.
VERDIGRIS 56, MIAMI 25
Miami;4;6;7;8;--;25
Verdigris;12;14;10;20;--;56
Miami: Lemonds 7, Cook 5, Davis 4, Green 4, Walker 2, Edmonson 2, Chaney 1.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 22, Daniels 9, Wiginton 8, Brown 5, Daniel 5, Waters 3, Young 2, Sweeney 2.
High School: Boys
Tuesday
Adair 70, Salina 66
Afton 53, Commerce 48, OT
Broken Arrow 72, B. T. Washington 55
Cascia Hall 77, Regent Prep 36
Cashion 79, Thomas 50
Coweta 67, Skiatook 42
Hennessey 73, CHEF 57
Henryetta 57, Vian 54
Grove 40, Pryor 18
Inola 82, Chouteau-Mazie 37
Okay 90, Haskell 34
Oktaha 74, Okemah 49
Tahlequah 76, Glenpool 66
Wagoner 68, Oologah 45
Summaries
Tuesday
CENTRAL 60, ROGERS 57
Central;12;17;12;19;--;60
Rogers;8;20;16;13;--;57
Central: Livingston 16, Davis 9, Guess 9, Pitts 6, McElwee 6, Williams 5, Johnson 5, King 2, Penny 2.
Rogers: Anderson 14, Green 12, Billey 10, Webb 9, Smith 4, Garland 2, Rhodes 2, McCray 1, Oates 1.
HILLDALE 81, CATOOSA 66
Hilldale;15;22;24;20;--;81
Catoosa;25;12;12;17;--;66
Hilldale: Jax Kerr 24, Virgil 20, Forhan 14, Leach 12, Burton 6, Reynolds 3, Marshall 2.
Catoosa: Miller 25, Lewallen 18, Woods 8, Brown 8, Beauchamp 5, Hayden 2.
INOLA 82, CHOUTEAU 37
Chouteau;7;12;9;9;--;37
Inola;21;21;22;18;--;82
Chouteau: Gwartney 14, Soldier 7, Craine 5, Phillips 5, Grossman 2, Coblentz 2, Burkholder 2.
Inola: Miner 15, Thomas 13, Welch 12, Marlon 8, Hayes 8, Miller 6, Coster 6, Clark 4, Riggs 4, Groff 2, Spurlock 2, Flanagan 2.
KIEFER 58, BERRYHILL 43
Berryhill;11;15;5;12;--;43
Kiefer;7;29;7;15;--;58
Berryhill: Davis 14, Meza 9, James 8, Stevens 6, Winford 4, Reynolds 2.
Kiefer: Rowton 12, Worley 11, Johnson 10, Harris 8, Resler 7, Barber 6, Adams 4.
LIBERTY 61, PORTER 30
Porter;8;3;10;9;--;30
Liberty;16;20;15;10;--;61
Porter: Plunk 17, Cole 4, Nelson 3, Seaton 2, Freeman 2, Springsted 2.
Liberty: Cargil 21, Thompson 7, Aguayo 7, Reeder 7, Cornwell 6, B. Brown 4, Wheeler 3, Gillespie 2, J. Brown 2, Bear 2.
MANNFORD 74, BRISTOW 46
Bristow;4;5;18;19;--;46
Mannford;13;25;17;19;--;74
Bristow: Alexander 16, Estes 14, Bishop 4, Glisson 3, Allen 2, McNack 2, Dixon 2, Jackson 2, Hooks 1.
Mannford: Thurman19, Kindley 14, Harvey 13, T. Banfield 8, Moore 7, Wicker 3, Mendenhall 3, Shasteen 3, C. Banfield 2, Egger 2.
PERKINS 54, CLEVELAND 51
Perkins;16;12;12;14;--;54
Cleveland;12;9;16;14;--;51
Perkins: Sheperd 21, Greene 13, Davidson 11, Myers 5, Stevenson 4.
Cleveland: Baker 20, Curtis 12, McEntire 12, Decou 5, Garrett 2.
UNION 60, OWASSO 52
Union;12;12;28;8;--;60
Owasso;12;13;15;12;--;52
Union: Madrid 19, Flemmons 12, Fuller 11, Dixon 9, Gunn 7, Dorsey 1, Gilyard 1.
Owasso: Mann 20, Montonati 11, Lewis 10, Williams 6, Harbaugh 3, McLemore 2.
VERDIGRIS 58, MIAMI 49
Miami;10;15;12;12;--;49
Verdigris;27;9;13;9;--58
Miami: Catt 14, Booth 13, Jinks 10, Walls 10, Hagny 2.
Verdigris: Teague 18, Lechlider 16, Repschlaeger 14, White 5, Finch 3, Large 2.
GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75.
HOCKEY
ECHL
Tuesday
KANSAS CITY 4, TULSA 3
Tulsa;1;0;2;--;3
Kansas City;01;3;--;4
1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Soper 6 (Boudrias, Perna), 0:49. Penalties-Kromm Tul (slashing), 10:18.
2nd Period: 2, Kansas City, Harrison 1 (Lammon, Knoepke), 1:39. Penalties-Farren Tul (high-sticking), 4:28; Supryka Tul (tripping), 14:16; Roy Kc (tripping), 18:34.
3rd Period: 3, Tulsa, Kromm 1 (Matsushima, Boudrias), 1:16. 4, Kansas City, Coskey 9 (Morgan, Stevens), 1:28. 5, Kansas City, Ulett 4 (Morgan), 6:54 (SH). 6, Kansas City, Coskey 10 (McKenna, Sambrook), 9:30 (PP). 7, Tulsa, Lindgren 5 (Poulsen), 11:08. Penalties-Ulett Kc (cross-checking), 2:28; Calvas Kc (interference), 6:40; Farren Tul (holding), 8:21; Boudrias Tul (holding), 12:04.
Shots on Goal: Tulsa 13-9-7-29. Kansas City 12-9-7-28. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 3; Kansas City 1 / 5. Goalies: Tulsa, Ellis 5-3-4-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Kansas City, Booth 1-2-0-0 (29 shots-26 saves). A: 2,251. Referee: David Lilly (25).