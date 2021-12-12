 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports record for Dec. 12
0 Comments
agate

Sports record for Dec. 12

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Golf

Shoots age or better

Golf Club of Oklahoma: Ed Heffern 79, shot 79

Basketball

High school: Boys

From Saturday

Nowata Tournament

Championship

Mannford 48, Oklahoma Union 43

Mannford;2;17;8;21;--;-48

Oklahoma Union;4;8;13;18;--;43

Mannford: T. Banfield 15, Day 13, Thurman 7, C. Banfield 5, Owens 5, Moore 3

Oklahoma Union: Kennard 16, Hollingshead 11, Nash 7, Davis 7, Bottoms 2

Madill Winter Classic

Championship: Mt. St. Mary 57, Madill 30

Third place: Boswell 86, Pauls Valley 84 (OT)

Consolation: Plainview 57, Sulphur 46

Seventh place: Marietta 48, Dickson 46

High school: Girls

From Saturday

Madill Winter Classic

Championship: Plainview 62, Marietta 50

Third place: Sulphur 54, Dickson 36

Consolation: Madill 43, Pauls Valley 39

Seventh place: Mt. St. Mary 61, Boswell 38

Wrestling

High school

From Saturday

Perry Tournament of Champions

Team standings: 1. Choctaw 208.5, 2. Yukon 187, 3. Ponca City 165, 4. Blackwell 132.5, 5. Edmond Memorial 115, 6. Vinita 110, 7. Owasso 105, 8. Catoosa 104, 8. Pryor 104, 10. Sand Springs 99, 11. Chanute 97, 12. Westmoore 95.5, 13. Lawton Mac 73, 14. Ark City 69, 15. Perry 64, 16. Prosper 58.5, 17. Claremore 37, 18. Deer Creek 27, 19. Kingfisher 13

Championship matches 

106: Christopher Kiser (Ponca City) over Zane Donley (Vinita) (Dec 7-2); 113: Guy Clevenger (Catoosa) over Caden Holman (Choctaw) (Dec 6-2); 120: Aidan O`Dell (Blackwell) over Zeke Wheeler (Owasso) (Fall 3:48); 126: Jonah Hanscom (Yukon) over Preston Lee (Ponca City) (MD 9-1); 132: Rashaud Morgan (Vinita) over Speedy Walden (Choctaw) (Dec 3-2); 138: Ryker Agee (Ponca City) over Jevin Foust (Arkansas City) (Dec 7-3); 145: Ty Leedy (Chanute) over Shaun Muse (Choctaw) (Dec 1-0); 152: Chad Herbert (Owasso) over Nathan Harjo (Choctaw) (Fall 5:02); 160: Chance Davis (Perry) over Dylan Henson (Vinita) Sr. (Dec 7-4); 170: Ben Mower (Edmond Memorial) over Kaleb Owen (Perry) (TF-1.5 5:07 (16-0); 182: AJ Heeg (Edmond Memorial) over Gabriel Roland (Ponca City) (TF-1.5 4:58 (17-2); 195: Zeke Coleman (Choctaw) over Kruz Goff (Blackwell) (Fall 1:17); 220: Gunner Wilson (Catoosa) over Cory Monroe (Choctaw) (Dec 9-8); 285: Tyler Rich (Owasso) over Lane Parks (Yukon) (Fall 1:29).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
OU Sports Extra

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert