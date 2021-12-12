Sports record for Dec. 12

Golf
Shoots age or better
Golf Club of Oklahoma: Ed Heffern 79, shot 79
Basketball
High school: Boys
From Saturday
Nowata Tournament
Championship
Mannford 48, Oklahoma Union 43
Mannford;2;17;8;21;--;-48
Oklahoma Union;4;8;13;18;--;43
Mannford: T. Banfield 15, Day 13, Thurman 7, C. Banfield 5, Owens 5, Moore 3
Oklahoma Union: Kennard 16, Hollingshead 11, Nash 7, Davis 7, Bottoms 2
Madill Winter Classic
Championship: Mt. St. Mary 57, Madill 30
Third place: Boswell 86, Pauls Valley 84 (OT)
Consolation: Plainview 57, Sulphur 46
Seventh place: Marietta 48, Dickson 46
High school: Girls
From Saturday
Madill Winter Classic
Championship: Plainview 62, Marietta 50
Third place: Sulphur 54, Dickson 36
Consolation: Madill 43, Pauls Valley 39
Seventh place: Mt. St. Mary 61, Boswell 38
Wrestling
High school
From Saturday
Perry Tournament of Champions
Team standings: 1. Choctaw 208.5, 2. Yukon 187, 3. Ponca City 165, 4. Blackwell 132.5, 5. Edmond Memorial 115, 6. Vinita 110, 7. Owasso 105, 8. Catoosa 104, 8. Pryor 104, 10. Sand Springs 99, 11. Chanute 97, 12. Westmoore 95.5, 13. Lawton Mac 73, 14. Ark City 69, 15. Perry 64, 16. Prosper 58.5, 17. Claremore 37, 18. Deer Creek 27, 19. Kingfisher 13
Championship matches
106: Christopher Kiser (Ponca City) over Zane Donley (Vinita) (Dec 7-2); 113: Guy Clevenger (Catoosa) over Caden Holman (Choctaw) (Dec 6-2); 120: Aidan O`Dell (Blackwell) over Zeke Wheeler (Owasso) (Fall 3:48); 126: Jonah Hanscom (Yukon) over Preston Lee (Ponca City) (MD 9-1); 132: Rashaud Morgan (Vinita) over Speedy Walden (Choctaw) (Dec 3-2); 138: Ryker Agee (Ponca City) over Jevin Foust (Arkansas City) (Dec 7-3); 145: Ty Leedy (Chanute) over Shaun Muse (Choctaw) (Dec 1-0); 152: Chad Herbert (Owasso) over Nathan Harjo (Choctaw) (Fall 5:02); 160: Chance Davis (Perry) over Dylan Henson (Vinita) Sr. (Dec 7-4); 170: Ben Mower (Edmond Memorial) over Kaleb Owen (Perry) (TF-1.5 5:07 (16-0); 182: AJ Heeg (Edmond Memorial) over Gabriel Roland (Ponca City) (TF-1.5 4:58 (17-2); 195: Zeke Coleman (Choctaw) over Kruz Goff (Blackwell) (Fall 1:17); 220: Gunner Wilson (Catoosa) over Cory Monroe (Choctaw) (Dec 9-8); 285: Tyler Rich (Owasso) over Lane Parks (Yukon) (Fall 1:29).