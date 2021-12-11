 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Dec. 11
agate

Sports Record for Dec. 11

  Updated
GOLF

Shot Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73

Hole in One

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Patel, No. 13, 140 yards, 8 iron

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Eufaula 39, Vian 37

Vian;8;5;10;14;--;37

Eufaula;16;7;10;6;--;39

Vian: G. Wells 16, Garrison 8, Locust 6, M. Wells 3, Carlton 2, Cochran 2

Eufaula: Osborne 11, McClish 6, Williams 6, Crawley 5, Howard 5, McLaughlin 4,Diaz 2

Bixby Invitational

Girls Championship

Edmond North 75, Bixby 34

Edmond North;20;14;16;25;--;75

Bixby;8;7;13;6;--;34

Edmond North: Steele 19, Heathcock 16, Franklin 12, T. Papahronis 9, E. Papahronis 6, Melton 5, Casaus 4, Peeler 2, Fisher 2.

Bixby: Baldwin 16, Mayes 8, Nielsen 8, Scott 2

Sapulpa 63, Broken Arrow 53

Sapulpa;18;22;13;10;--;63

Broken Arrow;15;14;13;11;--;53

Sapulpa: T. Heard 20, S. Heard 16, Berry 9, Hall 8, Bilby 6, Adkisson 2, Rossman 2.

Broken Arrow: Jones 31, Mathurin 12, Herrera 6, Howard 4.

Edmond Memorial 56, Putnam City 23

Putnam City;6;0;9;8;--;23

Edmond Memorial;19;8;18;11;--;56

Putnam City: Holmes 10, Hill 4, Green 3, Davis 2, Roberson 2, Johnson 1, Booker 1.

Edmond Memorial: Franz 14, Berry 13, Aska 10, Hamlin 8, Hjelmstad 5, Hensley 4, Farris 2.

Harding Charter 44, Will Rogers 35

Harding;17;15;2;10;--;44

Rogers;9;11;9;6;--;35

Harding: Reeves 18, Smith 11, Anderson 7, Johnson 6, Edmond 2.

Rogers: McQuarters 18, Simmons 6, Matlock 6, Gist 3, Jones 1, Candler 1.

Bishop Kelley Invitational

Girls Championship

Mustang 50, Moore 43

Moore;5;20;9;9;--;43

Mustang;10;9;14;17;--;50

Moore: Haywood 14, Bills 10, Jones 10, Bryles 7, Huffman 2.

Mustang: Johnson 20, Pogi 12, Niehues 9, Harding 5, Simonsen 4.

Bishop Kelley 74, Collinsville 70

Bishop Kelley;15;13;24;22;--;74

Collinsville;11;20;23;16;--;70

Bishop Kelley: Barton 23, Avedon 18, Ames 11, Strandmark 7, Roy 6, Stockton 3, Harrison 2, Dale 2, Stoia 2.

Collinsville: Stamper 23, Smith 22, Thomas 10, Henley 7, Meadows 5, White 3.

Bartlesville 47, Shawnee 36

Bartlesville;10;12;13;12;--;47

Shawnee;8;7;13;8;--;36

Bartlesville: Chambers 10, Valentie 8, Hodge 8, Dunan 6, Pregler 6, Gronigan 5, Stevenson 4.

Shawnee: Martinez 12, Orrell 8, Napier 7, Williams 4, McCool 2, Anderson 2, Thurman 1.

Jenks 61, Edison 41

Edison;9;6;12;14;--;41

Jenks;24;10;18;9;--;61

Edison: Alexander 17, Ott 8, Rogers 5, Chatman 3, Monreal 2, Davis 2, Lyons 2, Momodu 2.

Jenks: Twiehaus 11, White 9, Forgione 7, Robinson 6, Simpson 6, Brown 5, Robertson 5, Johnson 4, Heschleman 3, Luciano 3, Zhang 2.

Alva Northwestern Tournament

South Central (KS) 29, Alva 19

Alva;4;3;10;2;--;19

South Central;0;8;9;12;--;29

Alva: Perez 10, Durkee 3, Foster 3, Gaddy 2, Heath 1

South Central: Herd 13, S. Jellison 8, Alexander 6, Hordy 2

Wynnewood 52, Cherokee 31

Wynnewood;12;14;9;17;--;52

Cherokee;6;9;9;7;--;31

Wynnewood: S. Thompson 20, L. Thompson 11, Givens 8, Minton 4, Hill 4, Kile 2, O’Steen 2, T. Dotson 1

Cherokee: Schanbacher 13, Leslie 13, Heim 3, Hensley 2

Pioneer 43, Alva JV 26

Pioneer;15;10;9;9;--;43

Alva;10;6;4;6;--;26

Pioneer: Haugen 14, DeLa Torre 11, Koontz 7, Reichle 6, Stephens 3

Alva: Perks 7, Kelln 6, Gore 6, Williams 3, Bautisto 2, Pierce 2

Jerry O’Quin Tournament

Inola High School

Girls Championship

Holland Hall 55, Verdigris 33

Verdigris;10;7;6;10;--;33

Holland Hall;9;22;14;10;--;55

Verdigris: Borgstadt 13, Daniel 8, Daniels 5, Fugate 4, Stout 3.

Holland Hall: Hill 14, Regalado 14, Greer 9, K. Johnson 8, M. Johnson 5, Fugate 3, Davis 2

Siloam Springs (AR) 66, Victory Christian 29

Victory Christian;7;2;11;9;--;29

Siloam Springs;18;16;15;17;--;66

Victory Christian: Remy 7, Gilyard 7, Wakley 5, Farguhar 4, Elliott 3, Hardin 3.

Siloam Springs: Ross 19, Smith 14, Jacklik 12, Fiefel 7, Cuhn 6, Maxwell 4, Pfeiffer 2, Arrington 2.

Inola 38, Fort Gibson 35

Fort Gibson;10;6;5;14;--;35

Inola;5;4;11;18;--;38

Fort Gibson: Parks 17, Taylor 7, J. Whiteley 6, Twoshields 3, A. Whiteley 2.

Inola: Mootry 11, Moore 8, Eaves 8, Weast 5, Walker 4, Morgan 2.

Coweta 41, Pryor 35

Pryor;9;7;12;7;--;35

Coweta;10;14;4;13;--;41

Pryor: Burroughs 10, Alt 8, Crisp 5, Elam 5, Rhymes 3, K. Keuhne 2, Hawkes 2.

Coweta: Hilton 19, Brians 8, Mathews 6, Addington 4, Stanfill 2, Schauffer 2.

From Friday

Fort Gibson 56, Pryor 41

Fort Gibson;23;6;13;14;--;56

Pryor;7;10;13;11;--;41

Fort Gibson: Taylor 20, J. Whiteley 12, A. Whiteley 7, Parks 7, Twoshields 3, Snell 3, Hickman 2, Foutch 2.

Pryor: Alt 14, Elam 9, Burroughs 8, Hawkes 4, Crisp 2, Keuhne 2, Vargas 2.

Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Tournament

Girls Championship

Kingfisher 47, Cleveland 33

Cushing 59, Skiatook 57

Metro Christian 51, Cascia Hall 50

Muldrow 55, Ed. Deer Creek 31

Next Era Energy Invitational

Garber High School

Girls Championship

Hooker 48, Garber 38

Garber;6;8;11;13;--;38

Hooker;16;12;8;12;--;48

Garber: A. Johnson 11, Wasington 10, Gay 7, Howry 6, Buttrum 4.

Hooker: Stalder 24, Ortiz 7, Swayze 7, Rodriguez 6, Ugarte 2, Fischer 2.

Tonkawa 41, Olive 28

Olive;0;8;13;7;--;28

Tonkawa;11;12;9;9;--;41

Olive: Bethel 8, Blackburn 5, Smith 5, Rusko 4, Edwards 2, Mills 2, Rush 2.

Tonkawa: Jacobs 12, Jacobs 7, Owen 5, Meadows 5, Johnson 5, Day 3, Ronald 2, Martin 2.

Ripley 45, Newkirk 37

Ripley;11;11;8;15;--;45

Newkirk;8;8;7;14;--;37

Ripley: McCollum 22, Howell 8, Gobble 7, Newsome 5, Honeycutt 3.

Newkirk: Mills 11, Chace 10, Voegele 6, Vap 6, Chace 4.

Okarche 50, Cashion 47

Cashion;9;10;11;17;--;47

Okarche;7;14;15;14;--;50

Cashion: Lamb 16, Jenkins 11, Reeves 8, Shelly 7, Owens 3, Williams 1, Shafer 1.

Okarche: Stover 20, Rother 11, Vandenriessche 10, Endres 4, Rother 3, Arms 2.

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Girls Championship

Lincoln Christian 51, Stilwell 47

Stillwell;10;15;5;17;-;-47

Lincoln Christian;16;12;15;8;--;51

Stilwell: Catron 11, Watie 11, Thurber 10, Benham 7, Johnson 6, Christie 2.

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 15, Hopkins 13, Murphy 9, Roberts 7, Ricke 5, Talley 2.

Quapaw 35, Miami 26

Miami;10;5;5;6;--;26

Quapaw;5;10;7;13;--;35

Miami: Jinks 9, Bolton 7, Forrester 5, Cook 2, Maple 2, Davis 1

Quapaw: Daugherty 17, Chuckluck 9, Crawford 4, Bass 2, Sharp 2, Smith 1

Jay 31, Vinita 30

Jay;6;12;5;8;--;31

Vinita;10;5;10;5;--;30

Jay: Foreman 11, Barnes 7, Gibe 7, Chunstudy 4, Barrows 2

Vinita: Wattenbarger 10, Chaney 9, Lofgren 7, Pigeon 3, Huxtable 1

Grove 49, Claremore 40

Grove;9;13;18;9;--;49

Claremore;6;9;9;16;--;40

Grove: Geer 19, Gregg 10, Bacon 9, Morris 8, Blaine 3.

Claremore: H. Bump 21, Knight 5, Silversmith 5, G. Bump 4, Grisham 3, Israel 1, Roberts 1.

Frontier Shoot-Out

Blackwell 49, Perry JV 29

Casady 60, Hennessey 54

Riverside 55, Morrison 32

Haskell Tournament

Girls Championship

Keys 55, Wagoner 46

Adair Tournament

Girls Championship

Locust Grove 73, Dewey 43

Dewey;8;7;9;19;--;43

Locust Grove;18;27;20;8;--;73

Dewey: Higbee 18, White 9, McDaniel 8, Smith 7, Lorenz 1

Locust Grove: Wiggins 18, Gilman 12, Fine 12, Sweeney 10, Williams 7, Silka 5, Thilges 4, Blackbear 3, Moody 2

High School: Boys

Eufaula 60, Vian 54

Vian;16;10;11;17;--;54

Eufaula;11;17;16;16;--;60

Vian (0-1): Glass 20, Lackey 12, Ramos 8, Richardson 7, Mays 7.

Eufaula (2-0): A. Parrish 19, James 13, Deere 12, Morgan 6, Burton 4, Gragg 4, J. Parrish 2.

Next Era Energy Invitational

Garber High School

Boys Championship

Garber 58, Hooker 42

Hooker;10;8;8;16;--;42

Garber;16;20;18;4;--;58

Hooker: Hidalgo 16, Gomez 9, Burge 6, Parker 6, Hill 2, Prichard 2, Metcalf 1.

Garber: Nagel 16, S. Bishop 12, Bennett 12, Jonston 12, Butcher 3, Howry 3.

Okarche 76, Tonkawa 50

Tonkawa;16;20;5;9;--;50

Okarche;19;20;26;11;--;76

Tonkawa: Randall 15, Morgan 8, Grein 5, Slavens 4, Braden 3, Morgan 3, Bay 2.

Okarche: Neiderer 21, Muegenborg 18, Pinkerton 11, Schieber 11, Harris 8, Stover 4, Endres 3.

Newkirk 49, Ripley 30

Ripley;5;10;6;9;--;30

Newkirk;13;16;9;11;--;49

Ripley: Skibbe 11, Hood 7, Grimes 7, Lunsford 3, McNamer 2.

Newkirk: Walters 16, Harrelson 12, Bergman 7, Jonson 7, Vap 4, Shirley 3.

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Boys Championship

Stillwell 62, Claremore 52

Stilwell;20;6;13;23;--;62

Claremore;7;12;13;20;--;52

Stilwell: Teehee 18, Lee 17, Petreee 14, Fourkiller 6, Ramirez 6, Kimble 1.

Claremore: Watson 17, Lagers 14, Steidley 8, Hardage 6, McHugh 5, Seidel 2.

Jay 60, Quapaw 44

Quapaw;7;12;18;7;--;44

Jay;12;17;14;17;--;60

Quapaw: Lovell 16, Radford 12, Johnston 8, Attocknie 6, Parker 2

Jay: Kingfisher 39, Landrum 9, Earp 4, Jones 3, Summerfield 3, Payton 2

Vinita 45, Miami 35

Miami;5;9;14;7;--;35

Vinita;13;18;4;10;--;45

Miami: Ke. Jinks 11, Tanner 11, Smith 5, Carr 2, Ka. Jinks 2, Randolph 2, Walls 2

Vinita: Anderson 12, Martins 9, Rife 9, Downing 7, Winfrey 5, Ogdon 3

Lincoln Christian 63, Grove 53

Grove;11;12;17;13;--;53

Lincoln Christian;21;13;15;14;--;63

Grove: Beal 21, Hacker 9, Pace 9, Loomis 6, Newberry 6, Gain 2.

Lincoln Christian: Reimer 14, Hampton 12, Stokes 9, Isbell 8, Martocci 6, Wilson 6, Mar 5, Rogers 3

Tahlequah Invitational

Boys Championship

Jenks 60, Moore 58 OT

Moore;19;15;10;9;5;--;58

Jenks;20;11;13;9;7;--60

Moore (5-1): Dockins 21, Hankins 17, Tramble 12, Lockett 4, Lee 3, Henderson 1.

Jenks (4-0): Averitt 25, Golightly 13, Martin 11, Wilkins 5, Tata 4, Smith 2.

Alva Northwestern Invitational

Boys Championship

Alva 37, Wynnewood 26

Alva;4;10;11;12;--;37

Wynnewood;5;2;8;11;--;26

Alva: Hofen 12, Malen 9, Feely 6, Penco 4, REed 3, Slater 2, Randall 1

Wynnewood: A. Fields 19, D. Fields 5, Gutirrez 2

South Barber (KS) 57, Putnam Heights 51

South Barber;12;11;6;19;8;--;57

Putnam Heights: Jones 24, Stridling 15, Ortega-Lopez 7, Notti 3, Wilson 2

South Barber: Jewell 15, B. Rathgerber 14, Dunham 8, Duncan 7, Myers 5, Erikson 5, C. Rathgerber 2

Seiling 74, Cherokee 24

Seiling;15;23;20;16;--;74

Cherokee;7;3;9;4;--;24

Seiling: Hamar 19, Nelson 16, Colvard 12, Gore 7, Ledford 6, Manual 6, Smith 2, Ruiz 2

Cherokee: Wyatt 9, Petersen 7, McHenry 4, Ramirez 2, Alvarez 1

Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Tournament

Kingfisher 65, Cleveland 32

Cushing 57, Skiatook 48

Ponca City 49, Piedmont 39

Muldrow 47, Metro Christian 32

Haskell Tournament

Boys Championship

Keys 40, Wagoner 37

Wagoner;7;12;15;3;--37

Keys;4;5;9;22;--;40

Wagoner (3-2): Davison 17, Marsey 11, Southern 3, D. Swanson 2, Watson 2, Shieldnight 2.

Keys: Nichols 11, Trimble 10, Taylor 8, Hood 6, Wolf 3, Barnes

Checotah 56, Berryhill 46

Crowder Tournament

Liberty 54, Crowder 48

Liberty;18;11;12;13;--;54

Crowder;4;11;13;20;--;48

Liberty: Wheeler 18, I. Byrd 18, Thompson 12, Aguayo 3, Brown 2, Cornwell 1.

Crowder: Mills 26, Lizik 14, Ragan 4, Florenzano 2, Anderson 2.

Copan Classic

Drumright 76, Copan 43

Copan;13;9;13;8;--;43

Drumright;19;21;28;8;--;76

Copan: Bauman 16, Record 10, Millien 7, Sharp 4, Warley 3, Wright 2, Cobb 1

Drumright: Bray 34, Chavez 14, Smith 5, Kelly 5, Gregory 4, Gooch 4, Lovin 3, Bolton 3, Bruce 2, Lafalette 2

Frontier Shoot-Out

Boys Championship

Perry 59, Hennessey 40

Riverside 38, Blackwell 35

Morrison 67, Frontier 34

Wilson Classic

Boys Championship

Riverfield 60, Dewar 32

Riverfield;20;18;17;5;--;60

Dewar;10;7;5;10;--;32

Riverfield: B. Clinton 24, D. Clinton 18, Snell 7, Kesselring 6, Thomas 4, Luelf 3

Dewar: Roth 14, Stewart 8, Whitlow 4, Thetforn 3, Carter 2, Henderson 1

Colcord Tournament

Westville 65, Salina 28

College: Men

Missouri Southern 67, Rogers State 53

Northeastern State 59, Pittsburg State 42

College: Women

Missouri Southern 71, Rogers State 54

Pittsburg State 65, Northeastern State 51

WRESTLING

High School: Boys

Bristow Chuck West Wrestling Tournament

Team Results: 1. Sapulpa, 247.0; 2. Cushing, 207.0; 3. Fort Gibson, 187.0; 3. Inola, 187.0; 5. Grove, 154.5; 6. Wagoner, 121.0; 7. Overland Park-Blue Valley West, 116.0; 8. Sperry, 89.0; 9. Bethel, 84.0; 10. Perkins-Tryon, 79.0; 11. Little Axe, 76.0; 12. Rogers, 68.0; 13. Bishop Kelley, 66.0; 14. Jenks, 64.0; 15. Warner, 63.0; 16. Berryhill, 53.0; 17. Bristow, 52.0; 18. Mannford, 51.0; 19. Locust Grove, 30.0; 20. Miami, 22.0; 20. Prague, 22.0

106: Isiah Tusler, Cushing, dec. Cavin Peper, Sapulpa, 5-1; 113. Caydon Miller, Sapulpa, f. Johnny Leverich, Cushing, 5:20; 120: Blade Walden, Fort Gibson, tf. Jackson Willingham, Sapulpa, 1.5 4:10 (16-1); 126: Grant Floyd, Inola, f. Barrett Hilton, Mannford, 4:30; 132: Jaiden Johnson, Fort Gibson, f. Hunter Taylor, Inola, 5:32; 138: Kaiser Simpson, Cushing, f. Toby West, Fort Gibson, 2:51; 146: Brady Benham, Sperry, dec. Cole Mahaney, Fort Gibosn, 8-3; 152: Jose Flores, Inola, dec. Grant Edwards, Fort Gibson, 4-3; 160: Cohlson Peper, Sapulpa, dec. Josiah Rhodes, Rogers, 4-0; 170: Cooper Thomas, Sapulpa, f. Ethan Hill, Jenks, 4:30; 182: Matt Lancaster, Overland Park-Blue Valley West, dec. Xander Konell, Sapulpa, 8-2; 195: Jedd Barrett, Inola, f. Bryce Massie, Cushing, 3:14; 220: Brooks Lowe, Overland Park-Blue Valley West, f. Roman Garcia, Wagoner, 5:59; 285: Cason Thomas, Inola, f. Chadd Kriz, Little Axe, 2:58

