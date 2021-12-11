Sports Record for Dec. 11

GOLF
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73
Hole in One
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Patel, No. 13, 140 yards, 8 iron
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Eufaula 39, Vian 37
Vian;8;5;10;14;--;37
Eufaula;16;7;10;6;--;39
Vian: G. Wells 16, Garrison 8, Locust 6, M. Wells 3, Carlton 2, Cochran 2
Eufaula: Osborne 11, McClish 6, Williams 6, Crawley 5, Howard 5, McLaughlin 4,Diaz 2
Bixby Invitational
Girls Championship
Edmond North 75, Bixby 34
Edmond North;20;14;16;25;--;75
Bixby;8;7;13;6;--;34
Edmond North: Steele 19, Heathcock 16, Franklin 12, T. Papahronis 9, E. Papahronis 6, Melton 5, Casaus 4, Peeler 2, Fisher 2.
Bixby: Baldwin 16, Mayes 8, Nielsen 8, Scott 2
Sapulpa 63, Broken Arrow 53
Sapulpa;18;22;13;10;--;63
Broken Arrow;15;14;13;11;--;53
Sapulpa: T. Heard 20, S. Heard 16, Berry 9, Hall 8, Bilby 6, Adkisson 2, Rossman 2.
Broken Arrow: Jones 31, Mathurin 12, Herrera 6, Howard 4.
Edmond Memorial 56, Putnam City 23
Putnam City;6;0;9;8;--;23
Edmond Memorial;19;8;18;11;--;56
Putnam City: Holmes 10, Hill 4, Green 3, Davis 2, Roberson 2, Johnson 1, Booker 1.
Edmond Memorial: Franz 14, Berry 13, Aska 10, Hamlin 8, Hjelmstad 5, Hensley 4, Farris 2.
Harding Charter 44, Will Rogers 35
Harding;17;15;2;10;--;44
Rogers;9;11;9;6;--;35
Harding: Reeves 18, Smith 11, Anderson 7, Johnson 6, Edmond 2.
Rogers: McQuarters 18, Simmons 6, Matlock 6, Gist 3, Jones 1, Candler 1.
Bishop Kelley Invitational
Girls Championship
Mustang 50, Moore 43
Moore;5;20;9;9;--;43
Mustang;10;9;14;17;--;50
Moore: Haywood 14, Bills 10, Jones 10, Bryles 7, Huffman 2.
Mustang: Johnson 20, Pogi 12, Niehues 9, Harding 5, Simonsen 4.
Bishop Kelley 74, Collinsville 70
Bishop Kelley;15;13;24;22;--;74
Collinsville;11;20;23;16;--;70
Bishop Kelley: Barton 23, Avedon 18, Ames 11, Strandmark 7, Roy 6, Stockton 3, Harrison 2, Dale 2, Stoia 2.
Collinsville: Stamper 23, Smith 22, Thomas 10, Henley 7, Meadows 5, White 3.
Bartlesville 47, Shawnee 36
Bartlesville;10;12;13;12;--;47
Shawnee;8;7;13;8;--;36
Bartlesville: Chambers 10, Valentie 8, Hodge 8, Dunan 6, Pregler 6, Gronigan 5, Stevenson 4.
Shawnee: Martinez 12, Orrell 8, Napier 7, Williams 4, McCool 2, Anderson 2, Thurman 1.
Jenks 61, Edison 41
Edison;9;6;12;14;--;41
Jenks;24;10;18;9;--;61
Edison: Alexander 17, Ott 8, Rogers 5, Chatman 3, Monreal 2, Davis 2, Lyons 2, Momodu 2.
Jenks: Twiehaus 11, White 9, Forgione 7, Robinson 6, Simpson 6, Brown 5, Robertson 5, Johnson 4, Heschleman 3, Luciano 3, Zhang 2.
Alva Northwestern Tournament
South Central (KS) 29, Alva 19
Alva;4;3;10;2;--;19
South Central;0;8;9;12;--;29
Alva: Perez 10, Durkee 3, Foster 3, Gaddy 2, Heath 1
South Central: Herd 13, S. Jellison 8, Alexander 6, Hordy 2
Wynnewood 52, Cherokee 31
Wynnewood;12;14;9;17;--;52
Cherokee;6;9;9;7;--;31
Wynnewood: S. Thompson 20, L. Thompson 11, Givens 8, Minton 4, Hill 4, Kile 2, O’Steen 2, T. Dotson 1
Cherokee: Schanbacher 13, Leslie 13, Heim 3, Hensley 2
Pioneer 43, Alva JV 26
Pioneer;15;10;9;9;--;43
Alva;10;6;4;6;--;26
Pioneer: Haugen 14, DeLa Torre 11, Koontz 7, Reichle 6, Stephens 3
Alva: Perks 7, Kelln 6, Gore 6, Williams 3, Bautisto 2, Pierce 2
Jerry O’Quin Tournament
Inola High School
Girls Championship
Holland Hall 55, Verdigris 33
Verdigris;10;7;6;10;--;33
Holland Hall;9;22;14;10;--;55
Verdigris: Borgstadt 13, Daniel 8, Daniels 5, Fugate 4, Stout 3.
Holland Hall: Hill 14, Regalado 14, Greer 9, K. Johnson 8, M. Johnson 5, Fugate 3, Davis 2
Siloam Springs (AR) 66, Victory Christian 29
Victory Christian;7;2;11;9;--;29
Siloam Springs;18;16;15;17;--;66
Victory Christian: Remy 7, Gilyard 7, Wakley 5, Farguhar 4, Elliott 3, Hardin 3.
Siloam Springs: Ross 19, Smith 14, Jacklik 12, Fiefel 7, Cuhn 6, Maxwell 4, Pfeiffer 2, Arrington 2.
Inola 38, Fort Gibson 35
Fort Gibson;10;6;5;14;--;35
Inola;5;4;11;18;--;38
Fort Gibson: Parks 17, Taylor 7, J. Whiteley 6, Twoshields 3, A. Whiteley 2.
Inola: Mootry 11, Moore 8, Eaves 8, Weast 5, Walker 4, Morgan 2.
Coweta 41, Pryor 35
Pryor;9;7;12;7;--;35
Coweta;10;14;4;13;--;41
Pryor: Burroughs 10, Alt 8, Crisp 5, Elam 5, Rhymes 3, K. Keuhne 2, Hawkes 2.
Coweta: Hilton 19, Brians 8, Mathews 6, Addington 4, Stanfill 2, Schauffer 2.
From Friday
Fort Gibson 56, Pryor 41
Fort Gibson;23;6;13;14;--;56
Pryor;7;10;13;11;--;41
Fort Gibson: Taylor 20, J. Whiteley 12, A. Whiteley 7, Parks 7, Twoshields 3, Snell 3, Hickman 2, Foutch 2.
Pryor: Alt 14, Elam 9, Burroughs 8, Hawkes 4, Crisp 2, Keuhne 2, Vargas 2.
Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Tournament
Girls Championship
Kingfisher 47, Cleveland 33
Cushing 59, Skiatook 57
Metro Christian 51, Cascia Hall 50
Muldrow 55, Ed. Deer Creek 31
Next Era Energy Invitational
Garber High School
Girls Championship
Hooker 48, Garber 38
Garber;6;8;11;13;--;38
Hooker;16;12;8;12;--;48
Garber: A. Johnson 11, Wasington 10, Gay 7, Howry 6, Buttrum 4.
Hooker: Stalder 24, Ortiz 7, Swayze 7, Rodriguez 6, Ugarte 2, Fischer 2.
Tonkawa 41, Olive 28
Olive;0;8;13;7;--;28
Tonkawa;11;12;9;9;--;41
Olive: Bethel 8, Blackburn 5, Smith 5, Rusko 4, Edwards 2, Mills 2, Rush 2.
Tonkawa: Jacobs 12, Jacobs 7, Owen 5, Meadows 5, Johnson 5, Day 3, Ronald 2, Martin 2.
Ripley 45, Newkirk 37
Ripley;11;11;8;15;--;45
Newkirk;8;8;7;14;--;37
Ripley: McCollum 22, Howell 8, Gobble 7, Newsome 5, Honeycutt 3.
Newkirk: Mills 11, Chace 10, Voegele 6, Vap 6, Chace 4.
Okarche 50, Cashion 47
Cashion;9;10;11;17;--;47
Okarche;7;14;15;14;--;50
Cashion: Lamb 16, Jenkins 11, Reeves 8, Shelly 7, Owens 3, Williams 1, Shafer 1.
Okarche: Stover 20, Rother 11, Vandenriessche 10, Endres 4, Rother 3, Arms 2.
Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out
Girls Championship
Lincoln Christian 51, Stilwell 47
Stillwell;10;15;5;17;-;-47
Lincoln Christian;16;12;15;8;--;51
Stilwell: Catron 11, Watie 11, Thurber 10, Benham 7, Johnson 6, Christie 2.
Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 15, Hopkins 13, Murphy 9, Roberts 7, Ricke 5, Talley 2.
Quapaw 35, Miami 26
Miami;10;5;5;6;--;26
Quapaw;5;10;7;13;--;35
Miami: Jinks 9, Bolton 7, Forrester 5, Cook 2, Maple 2, Davis 1
Quapaw: Daugherty 17, Chuckluck 9, Crawford 4, Bass 2, Sharp 2, Smith 1
Jay 31, Vinita 30
Jay;6;12;5;8;--;31
Vinita;10;5;10;5;--;30
Jay: Foreman 11, Barnes 7, Gibe 7, Chunstudy 4, Barrows 2
Vinita: Wattenbarger 10, Chaney 9, Lofgren 7, Pigeon 3, Huxtable 1
Grove 49, Claremore 40
Grove;9;13;18;9;--;49
Claremore;6;9;9;16;--;40
Grove: Geer 19, Gregg 10, Bacon 9, Morris 8, Blaine 3.
Claremore: H. Bump 21, Knight 5, Silversmith 5, G. Bump 4, Grisham 3, Israel 1, Roberts 1.
Frontier Shoot-Out
Blackwell 49, Perry JV 29
Casady 60, Hennessey 54
Riverside 55, Morrison 32
Haskell Tournament
Girls Championship
Keys 55, Wagoner 46
Adair Tournament
Girls Championship
Locust Grove 73, Dewey 43
Dewey;8;7;9;19;--;43
Locust Grove;18;27;20;8;--;73
Dewey: Higbee 18, White 9, McDaniel 8, Smith 7, Lorenz 1
Locust Grove: Wiggins 18, Gilman 12, Fine 12, Sweeney 10, Williams 7, Silka 5, Thilges 4, Blackbear 3, Moody 2
High School: Boys
Eufaula 60, Vian 54
Vian;16;10;11;17;--;54
Eufaula;11;17;16;16;--;60
Vian (0-1): Glass 20, Lackey 12, Ramos 8, Richardson 7, Mays 7.
Eufaula (2-0): A. Parrish 19, James 13, Deere 12, Morgan 6, Burton 4, Gragg 4, J. Parrish 2.
Next Era Energy Invitational
Garber High School
Boys Championship
Garber 58, Hooker 42
Hooker;10;8;8;16;--;42
Garber;16;20;18;4;--;58
Hooker: Hidalgo 16, Gomez 9, Burge 6, Parker 6, Hill 2, Prichard 2, Metcalf 1.
Garber: Nagel 16, S. Bishop 12, Bennett 12, Jonston 12, Butcher 3, Howry 3.
Okarche 76, Tonkawa 50
Tonkawa;16;20;5;9;--;50
Okarche;19;20;26;11;--;76
Tonkawa: Randall 15, Morgan 8, Grein 5, Slavens 4, Braden 3, Morgan 3, Bay 2.
Okarche: Neiderer 21, Muegenborg 18, Pinkerton 11, Schieber 11, Harris 8, Stover 4, Endres 3.
Newkirk 49, Ripley 30
Ripley;5;10;6;9;--;30
Newkirk;13;16;9;11;--;49
Ripley: Skibbe 11, Hood 7, Grimes 7, Lunsford 3, McNamer 2.
Newkirk: Walters 16, Harrelson 12, Bergman 7, Jonson 7, Vap 4, Shirley 3.
Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out
Boys Championship
Stillwell 62, Claremore 52
Stilwell;20;6;13;23;--;62
Claremore;7;12;13;20;--;52
Stilwell: Teehee 18, Lee 17, Petreee 14, Fourkiller 6, Ramirez 6, Kimble 1.
Claremore: Watson 17, Lagers 14, Steidley 8, Hardage 6, McHugh 5, Seidel 2.
Jay 60, Quapaw 44
Quapaw;7;12;18;7;--;44
Jay;12;17;14;17;--;60
Quapaw: Lovell 16, Radford 12, Johnston 8, Attocknie 6, Parker 2
Jay: Kingfisher 39, Landrum 9, Earp 4, Jones 3, Summerfield 3, Payton 2
Vinita 45, Miami 35
Miami;5;9;14;7;--;35
Vinita;13;18;4;10;--;45
Miami: Ke. Jinks 11, Tanner 11, Smith 5, Carr 2, Ka. Jinks 2, Randolph 2, Walls 2
Vinita: Anderson 12, Martins 9, Rife 9, Downing 7, Winfrey 5, Ogdon 3
Lincoln Christian 63, Grove 53
Grove;11;12;17;13;--;53
Lincoln Christian;21;13;15;14;--;63
Grove: Beal 21, Hacker 9, Pace 9, Loomis 6, Newberry 6, Gain 2.
Lincoln Christian: Reimer 14, Hampton 12, Stokes 9, Isbell 8, Martocci 6, Wilson 6, Mar 5, Rogers 3
Tahlequah Invitational
Boys Championship
Jenks 60, Moore 58 OT
Moore;19;15;10;9;5;--;58
Jenks;20;11;13;9;7;--60
Moore (5-1): Dockins 21, Hankins 17, Tramble 12, Lockett 4, Lee 3, Henderson 1.
Jenks (4-0): Averitt 25, Golightly 13, Martin 11, Wilkins 5, Tata 4, Smith 2.
Alva Northwestern Invitational
Boys Championship
Alva 37, Wynnewood 26
Alva;4;10;11;12;--;37
Wynnewood;5;2;8;11;--;26
Alva: Hofen 12, Malen 9, Feely 6, Penco 4, REed 3, Slater 2, Randall 1
Wynnewood: A. Fields 19, D. Fields 5, Gutirrez 2
South Barber (KS) 57, Putnam Heights 51
South Barber;12;11;6;19;8;--;57
Putnam Heights: Jones 24, Stridling 15, Ortega-Lopez 7, Notti 3, Wilson 2
South Barber: Jewell 15, B. Rathgerber 14, Dunham 8, Duncan 7, Myers 5, Erikson 5, C. Rathgerber 2
Seiling 74, Cherokee 24
Seiling;15;23;20;16;--;74
Cherokee;7;3;9;4;--;24
Seiling: Hamar 19, Nelson 16, Colvard 12, Gore 7, Ledford 6, Manual 6, Smith 2, Ruiz 2
Cherokee: Wyatt 9, Petersen 7, McHenry 4, Ramirez 2, Alvarez 1
Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Tournament
Kingfisher 65, Cleveland 32
Cushing 57, Skiatook 48
Ponca City 49, Piedmont 39
Muldrow 47, Metro Christian 32
Haskell Tournament
Boys Championship
Keys 40, Wagoner 37
Wagoner;7;12;15;3;--37
Keys;4;5;9;22;--;40
Wagoner (3-2): Davison 17, Marsey 11, Southern 3, D. Swanson 2, Watson 2, Shieldnight 2.
Keys: Nichols 11, Trimble 10, Taylor 8, Hood 6, Wolf 3, Barnes
Checotah 56, Berryhill 46
Crowder Tournament
Liberty 54, Crowder 48
Liberty;18;11;12;13;--;54
Crowder;4;11;13;20;--;48
Liberty: Wheeler 18, I. Byrd 18, Thompson 12, Aguayo 3, Brown 2, Cornwell 1.
Crowder: Mills 26, Lizik 14, Ragan 4, Florenzano 2, Anderson 2.
Copan Classic
Drumright 76, Copan 43
Copan;13;9;13;8;--;43
Drumright;19;21;28;8;--;76
Copan: Bauman 16, Record 10, Millien 7, Sharp 4, Warley 3, Wright 2, Cobb 1
Drumright: Bray 34, Chavez 14, Smith 5, Kelly 5, Gregory 4, Gooch 4, Lovin 3, Bolton 3, Bruce 2, Lafalette 2
Frontier Shoot-Out
Boys Championship
Perry 59, Hennessey 40
Riverside 38, Blackwell 35
Morrison 67, Frontier 34
Wilson Classic
Boys Championship
Riverfield 60, Dewar 32
Riverfield;20;18;17;5;--;60
Dewar;10;7;5;10;--;32
Riverfield: B. Clinton 24, D. Clinton 18, Snell 7, Kesselring 6, Thomas 4, Luelf 3
Dewar: Roth 14, Stewart 8, Whitlow 4, Thetforn 3, Carter 2, Henderson 1
Colcord Tournament
Westville 65, Salina 28
College: Men
Missouri Southern 67, Rogers State 53
Northeastern State 59, Pittsburg State 42
College: Women
Missouri Southern 71, Rogers State 54
Pittsburg State 65, Northeastern State 51
WRESTLING
High School: Boys
Bristow Chuck West Wrestling Tournament
Team Results: 1. Sapulpa, 247.0; 2. Cushing, 207.0; 3. Fort Gibson, 187.0; 3. Inola, 187.0; 5. Grove, 154.5; 6. Wagoner, 121.0; 7. Overland Park-Blue Valley West, 116.0; 8. Sperry, 89.0; 9. Bethel, 84.0; 10. Perkins-Tryon, 79.0; 11. Little Axe, 76.0; 12. Rogers, 68.0; 13. Bishop Kelley, 66.0; 14. Jenks, 64.0; 15. Warner, 63.0; 16. Berryhill, 53.0; 17. Bristow, 52.0; 18. Mannford, 51.0; 19. Locust Grove, 30.0; 20. Miami, 22.0; 20. Prague, 22.0
106: Isiah Tusler, Cushing, dec. Cavin Peper, Sapulpa, 5-1; 113. Caydon Miller, Sapulpa, f. Johnny Leverich, Cushing, 5:20; 120: Blade Walden, Fort Gibson, tf. Jackson Willingham, Sapulpa, 1.5 4:10 (16-1); 126: Grant Floyd, Inola, f. Barrett Hilton, Mannford, 4:30; 132: Jaiden Johnson, Fort Gibson, f. Hunter Taylor, Inola, 5:32; 138: Kaiser Simpson, Cushing, f. Toby West, Fort Gibson, 2:51; 146: Brady Benham, Sperry, dec. Cole Mahaney, Fort Gibosn, 8-3; 152: Jose Flores, Inola, dec. Grant Edwards, Fort Gibson, 4-3; 160: Cohlson Peper, Sapulpa, dec. Josiah Rhodes, Rogers, 4-0; 170: Cooper Thomas, Sapulpa, f. Ethan Hill, Jenks, 4:30; 182: Matt Lancaster, Overland Park-Blue Valley West, dec. Xander Konell, Sapulpa, 8-2; 195: Jedd Barrett, Inola, f. Bryce Massie, Cushing, 3:14; 220: Brooks Lowe, Overland Park-Blue Valley West, f. Roman Garcia, Wagoner, 5:59; 285: Cason Thomas, Inola, f. Chadd Kriz, Little Axe, 2:58