Sports Record for Aug. 9
Sports Record for Aug. 9

  • Updated
GOLF

Local

Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship

T1. Gilbert York, 69; T1. Hank Prideaux, 69; T3. Dave Hohensee, 70; T3. Don Liland, 70; 5. James Young, 71; 6. Ken Hayes, 72; T7. Duane Dunham, 73; T7. Bob Bell, 73; T7. Charlie Webster, 73; T10. Ron Cagle, 74; T10. George Siler, 74; T12. Johnny Sawyer, 75; T12. B.J. Barnhart, 75; T14. Frank Prentice, 76; T14. Mel Hayes, 76; 16. Mark Clemons, 77; 17. Mike Hayes, 79

Holes in One

BATTLE CREEK: Wally Clark, No. 16, 90 yards, sand wedge - Sunday

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Kim Partin, No. 15, 4 hybrid

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71

LA FORTUNE: Richard Michie, 68, shot 68

OWASSO: Bill Allen, 73, shot 73

PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 80, shot 78

WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 93; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 80

SOFTBALL

High School

Bixby 10, Haskell 2

Kiefer 16, Liberty 2

Kiefer 16, Holland Hall 0

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Verdigris def. Inola, 25-13, 22-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8

BASEBALL

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Oilers 22, Skippers 5

Savages 8, Wolverines 8

Green Monsters 13, Liners 3

Braves 9, Caribes 5

