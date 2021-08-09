Sports Record for Aug. 9

GOLF
Local
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
T1. Gilbert York, 69; T1. Hank Prideaux, 69; T3. Dave Hohensee, 70; T3. Don Liland, 70; 5. James Young, 71; 6. Ken Hayes, 72; T7. Duane Dunham, 73; T7. Bob Bell, 73; T7. Charlie Webster, 73; T10. Ron Cagle, 74; T10. George Siler, 74; T12. Johnny Sawyer, 75; T12. B.J. Barnhart, 75; T14. Frank Prentice, 76; T14. Mel Hayes, 76; 16. Mark Clemons, 77; 17. Mike Hayes, 79
Holes in One
BATTLE CREEK: Wally Clark, No. 16, 90 yards, sand wedge - Sunday
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Kim Partin, No. 15, 4 hybrid
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71
LA FORTUNE: Richard Michie, 68, shot 68
OWASSO: Bill Allen, 73, shot 73
PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 80, shot 78
WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 93; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 80
SOFTBALL
High School
Bixby 10, Haskell 2
Kiefer 16, Liberty 2