Sports record for Aug. 6

Baseball
Double-A Central
At Hammons Field
Springfield, Missouri
Drillers 6, Cardinals 5
Tulsa;100;200;003;--;6;8;0
Springfield;200;003;000;--;5;10;1
Grove, Schwaab (6), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia; Flaherty, Roach (5), Bosiokovic (9) and Herrera. W: Schwaab (3-0). L: Roach (5-8). S: Ochsenbein (5). HR: Tulsa, Feduccia (9), Noda (19); Springfield, Herrera (10), Plummer (11). RBIs: Tulsa, Feduccia 2 (28), Noda 3 (47), Vargas (35); Springfield, Herrera 2 (45), Plummer (41), Rodriguez (1), Toerner (15). E: Springfield, Herrera (7). LOB: Tulsa 5, Springfield 5. T: 2:53. A: 5,176.
Golf
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. B.J. Barnhart 69; 1. Mike Hayes 69; 3. Bob Bell 70; 4. Dick Tullis 72; 4. Charles Webster 72; 6. Dave Hohensee 73; 7. Don Liland 75; 7. George Siler 75; 7. Jerry Williams 75; 10. Gilbert York 77; 10. Frank Prentice 77; 10. Mel Hayes 77; 13. Darrell Wood 78; 14. Ed Hendrix 80; 15. Bill Kusleika 82.
2021 Red Bud Cup
Oaks Country Club
1. Southern Hills Country Club, 2. Patriot Golf Club, 3. Cedar Ridge Country Club, 4. Golf Club of Oklahoma, T5. Oaks Country Club, T5. Tulsa Country Club
Hole in One
Stone Creek: David Romig, No. 8, 193 yards, 4-iron
Shoots Age or Better
Battle Creek: Ed Fox, 84, shot 76; John Scott, 73, shot 73; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 69
LaFortune Park: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 90; Robert Ron, 84, shot 84; Ken White, 84, shot 78; Gary Sharp, 75, shot 73
Broken Arrow: Wayne Trahern, 83, shot 73
Oaks: Tom Cilio, 75, shot 74