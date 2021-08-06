 Skip to main content
Sports record for Aug. 6
Sports record for Aug. 6

Baseball

Double-A Central

At Hammons Field

Springfield, Missouri

Drillers 6, Cardinals 5

Tulsa;100;200;003;--;6;8;0

Springfield;200;003;000;--;5;10;1

Grove, Schwaab (6), Ochsenbein (9) and Feduccia; Flaherty, Roach (5), Bosiokovic (9) and Herrera. W: Schwaab (3-0). L: Roach (5-8). S: Ochsenbein (5). HR: Tulsa, Feduccia (9), Noda (19); Springfield, Herrera (10), Plummer (11). RBIs: Tulsa, Feduccia 2 (28), Noda 3 (47), Vargas (35); Springfield, Herrera 2 (45), Plummer (41), Rodriguez (1), Toerner (15). E: Springfield, Herrera (7). LOB: Tulsa 5, Springfield 5. T: 2:53. A: 5,176.

Golf

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. B.J. Barnhart 69; 1. Mike Hayes 69; 3. Bob Bell 70; 4. Dick Tullis 72; 4. Charles Webster 72; 6. Dave Hohensee 73; 7. Don Liland 75; 7. George Siler 75; 7. Jerry Williams 75; 10. Gilbert York 77; 10. Frank Prentice 77; 10. Mel Hayes 77; 13. Darrell Wood 78; 14. Ed Hendrix 80; 15. Bill Kusleika 82.

2021 Red Bud Cup

Oaks Country Club

1. Southern Hills Country Club, 2. Patriot Golf Club, 3. Cedar Ridge Country Club, 4. Golf Club of Oklahoma, T5. Oaks Country Club, T5. Tulsa Country Club

Hole in One

Stone Creek: David Romig, No. 8, 193 yards, 4-iron

Shoots Age or Better

Battle Creek: Ed Fox, 84, shot 76; John Scott, 73, shot 73; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 69

LaFortune Park: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 90; Robert Ron, 84, shot 84; Ken White, 84, shot 78; Gary Sharp, 75, shot 73

Broken Arrow: Wayne Trahern, 83, shot 73

Oaks: Tom Cilio, 75, shot 74

