agate

Sports Record for Aug. 4

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Hank Prideaux 69; 2. B.J. Barnhart 71; 2. Darrell Hathcock 71; 4. Dick Tullis 73; 5. Ed Fox 74; 5. Duane Dunham 74; 7. Don Garrison 75; 7. Frank Prentice 75; 9. Bob Bell 77; 10. Gary Jones 78; 11. Bill Kusleika 79.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble: 1. Harry Bailey, Finton Carpenter, Jim Herron, Mark Nelson, David Shouse, 60; 2. Joe Widner, Millard Clowers, Bill Summers, Herman Henderson, 62; 3. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson , Danny Cochran, Harold Umholtz, 64; 4. Ken Ingram, Steve Carlile, Frank Wright, Hank Wright, 64; 5. Dennis Cavenah, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Ken Kuge, 64; 6. John Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormack, Keith Bacon, 64; 7. Craig Crowder, Tony Lawson, Paul Pearcy, Bob Phillipe, 65; 8. Bob Hunt, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Quentin Maxwell, Quinn Steenson, 66; 9. Lee Benest, Mike Emmons, Doyle Williams, Ken Rentz 66. 

Hole in one

LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Wally Clark, No. 5, 125 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 70.

PAGE BELCHER: Ed Fox, 85, shot 83.

DISC GOLF

Local

Riverside Park

Pro: 1. Taylor Sears 42. 2. Tallon Lamoreux 43. 3. J.W. Watters 44.

Masters: 1. Ryan Workman 50. 2. J.D. Russell 54.

Intermediate: 1. Alan Cook 48. 2. William Amos 55. 3. Ryan Newhart 57.

Recreational: 1. Steve Nowlan 57. 2. Ryan Settey 59. 3. Chazz Brown 59. 4. Sam Payne 62.

