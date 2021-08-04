 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Aug. 4
Local

BASEBALL

Double-A Central

Drillers 13, Cardinals 4

Tulsa 410 512 000 — 13 16 1

Springfield 000 031 000 — 4 6 1

Brickhouse, Willeman (5), Hagenman (7), Robertson (9) and Feduccia; Pallante, Leahy (4), FaGalde (8) and Rodriguez. W: Willeman (2-2). L: Pallante (3-6). HR: Tulsa, Outman 2 (3); Springfield, Dunn (3). RBI: Tulsa, Amaya (32), Busch (34), Feduccia 3 (26), Mann (35), Outman 2 (11), Vargas (33), Yurchak 3 (3); Springfield, Baker 2 (61), Dunn (22), Plummer (40). E: Tulsa, Amaya (10); Springfield, Vinsky (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Tulsa 11, Springfield 6. T: 3:14. A: 1,897.

GOLF

Local

Forest Ridge Women’s Golf Association

A Flight: 1st Gross, Janice Rogers; 2nd Gross, Susan Byrd; 1st Net, Jackie Wadman; 2nd Net, Lori Nichols; B Flight: 1st Gross, Lori Smith; 2nd Gross, Diane Schmidt; 1st Net, Karen Eudaley; 2nd Net, Marilyn DallaRossa

Heritage Hills Senior Scramble

1. Don Ward, Mark Burger, JD Mike Coley, Steve Duncan, 55; 2. Paul Lewis, Bill Higgins, Wayne Carter, Kirby, David Adair, 56; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Ron Martin, Jerry Hurley, John Hartsock, 60; 4. Leon Bowers, A.G. Murray, Bob Dorn, Stan Stanfield, 61; 5. Joe Chuck, Chuck Owens, Aaron Ross, Mark Lechtenberg, 61; 6. John Bivins, Greg Underhill, Lonnie Chambers, Bob Young, 62; 7. Kevin Anderson, Ed Truitt, Mike Collins, Darrell Rupe, 62; 8. Troy Smith, Richard Stevens, Wayne Byrd, Al Friets, 67

Page Belcher

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Charles Webster, 66; 2. Mel Hayes, 68; 3. Frank Prentice, 69; 4. Don Garrison, 70; T5. Darrell Wood, 72; T5. Dave Hohensee, 72; T7. Bill Kusleika, 73; T7. B.J. Barnhart, 73; T7. George Siler, 73; 10. Bob Bell, 74; T11. Hank Prideaux, 75; T11. Ed Hendrix, 75; T11. Mark Clemons, 75; 14. Don Liland, 76; 15. Duane Dunham, 77; 16. Dick Tullis, 80

Holes in One

FOREST RIDGE: Steve Caves, No. 15, 130 yards, 8 iron; Mark Nahmias, No. 7, 173 yards, 6 iron

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 84, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Lew Wade, 82, shot 79

LA FORTUNE: Ron Smith, 83, shot 79

MEADOWBROOK: Charlie Brown, 84, shot 82; Jim Heath, 84, shot 83

PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 79, shot 77; Charles Webster, 80, shot 78

PATRIOT: Frank Enzbrenner, 77, shot 76

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84; Keith Ulmer, 81, shot 81

baseball

Double-A Central

All Times CDT

North W L Pct. GB

Wichita (Minnesota) 45 34 .570 —

Arkansas (Seattle) 42 36 .538 2½

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 38 .519 4

Northwest Arkansas (KC) 40 38 .513 4½

Springfield (St. Louis) 31 48 .392 14

South W L Pct. GB

Frisco (Texas) 48 31 .608 —

Midland (Oakland) 40 39 .506 8

San Antonio (San Diego) 37 41 .474 10½

Corpus Christi (Houston) 36 43 .456 12

Amarillo (Arizona) 33 45 .423 14½

Tuesday’s results

Springfield 11, Tulsa 4

Wichita 6, Midland 5

Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3

Frisco 7, Amarillo 5

Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2

Wednesday’s results

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, (n)

Tulsa at Springfield, (n)

Midland at Wichita, (n)

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, (n)

Amarillo at Frisco, (n)

Thursday’s games

Midland at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Odds

FanDuel.com line

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

THURSDAY

National League

FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE

N.Y. Mets -127 at MIAMI +108

at COLO. -162 Chi.Cubs +140

San Fran. -172 at ARIZONA +149

Phil. -156 at WASH. +137

at CINCI. -215 Pitt. +183

at ST. LOUIS -114 Atlanta -103

American League

Boston -123 at DETROIT +105

L.A. Angels -117 at TEXAS +100

at N.Y. YANKEES -190 Seattle +158

at TORONTO -207 Clev. +173

at HOUSTON -261 Minn. +216

at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -199 Kan.City +169

soccer

USL Championship

Wednesday’s results

Miami 1, Hartford 1, tie

Indy 2, Tulsa 0

Birmingham 3, Atlanta 1

Colorado at Austin, (n)

San Antonio at El Paso, (n)

Phoenix at Oakland, (n)

Rio Grande Valley at Real Monarchs SLC, (n)

Thursday’s game

Sacramento at Tacoma, 9 p.m.

Friday’s games

Charlotte at Loudoun, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

MLS

Wednesday’s results

Nashville 0, New England 0, tie

Atlanta 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

D.C. United 4, Columbus 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto FC 0

Miami 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York City FC 0, Chicago 0, tie

Cincinnati 0, New York 0, tie

Austin FC 3, Houston 2

FC Dallas at Seattle, (n)

Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, (n)

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, (n)

San Jose at Portland, (n)

Saturday’s games

Atlanta at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

