Sports Record for Aug. 4

Local
BASEBALL
Double-A Central
Drillers 13, Cardinals 4
Tulsa 410 512 000 — 13 16 1
Springfield 000 031 000 — 4 6 1
Brickhouse, Willeman (5), Hagenman (7), Robertson (9) and Feduccia; Pallante, Leahy (4), FaGalde (8) and Rodriguez. W: Willeman (2-2). L: Pallante (3-6). HR: Tulsa, Outman 2 (3); Springfield, Dunn (3). RBI: Tulsa, Amaya (32), Busch (34), Feduccia 3 (26), Mann (35), Outman 2 (11), Vargas (33), Yurchak 3 (3); Springfield, Baker 2 (61), Dunn (22), Plummer (40). E: Tulsa, Amaya (10); Springfield, Vinsky (3). DP: Tulsa 1. LOB: Tulsa 11, Springfield 6. T: 3:14. A: 1,897.
GOLF
Local
Forest Ridge Women’s Golf Association
A Flight: 1st Gross, Janice Rogers; 2nd Gross, Susan Byrd; 1st Net, Jackie Wadman; 2nd Net, Lori Nichols; B Flight: 1st Gross, Lori Smith; 2nd Gross, Diane Schmidt; 1st Net, Karen Eudaley; 2nd Net, Marilyn DallaRossa
Heritage Hills Senior Scramble
1. Don Ward, Mark Burger, JD Mike Coley, Steve Duncan, 55; 2. Paul Lewis, Bill Higgins, Wayne Carter, Kirby, David Adair, 56; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Ron Martin, Jerry Hurley, John Hartsock, 60; 4. Leon Bowers, A.G. Murray, Bob Dorn, Stan Stanfield, 61; 5. Joe Chuck, Chuck Owens, Aaron Ross, Mark Lechtenberg, 61; 6. John Bivins, Greg Underhill, Lonnie Chambers, Bob Young, 62; 7. Kevin Anderson, Ed Truitt, Mike Collins, Darrell Rupe, 62; 8. Troy Smith, Richard Stevens, Wayne Byrd, Al Friets, 67
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Charles Webster, 66; 2. Mel Hayes, 68; 3. Frank Prentice, 69; 4. Don Garrison, 70; T5. Darrell Wood, 72; T5. Dave Hohensee, 72; T7. Bill Kusleika, 73; T7. B.J. Barnhart, 73; T7. George Siler, 73; 10. Bob Bell, 74; T11. Hank Prideaux, 75; T11. Ed Hendrix, 75; T11. Mark Clemons, 75; 14. Don Liland, 76; 15. Duane Dunham, 77; 16. Dick Tullis, 80
Holes in One
FOREST RIDGE: Steve Caves, No. 15, 130 yards, 8 iron; Mark Nahmias, No. 7, 173 yards, 6 iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 84, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Lew Wade, 82, shot 79
LA FORTUNE: Ron Smith, 83, shot 79
MEADOWBROOK: Charlie Brown, 84, shot 82; Jim Heath, 84, shot 83
PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 79, shot 77; Charles Webster, 80, shot 78
PATRIOT: Frank Enzbrenner, 77, shot 76
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84; Keith Ulmer, 81, shot 81
baseball
Double-A Central
All Times CDT
North W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 45 34 .570 —
Arkansas (Seattle) 42 36 .538 2½
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 38 .519 4
Northwest Arkansas (KC) 40 38 .513 4½
Springfield (St. Louis) 31 48 .392 14
South W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 48 31 .608 —
Midland (Oakland) 40 39 .506 8
San Antonio (San Diego) 37 41 .474 10½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 36 43 .456 12
Amarillo (Arizona) 33 45 .423 14½
Tuesday’s results
Springfield 11, Tulsa 4
Wichita 6, Midland 5
Corpus Christi 6, San Antonio 3
Frisco 7, Amarillo 5
Arkansas 5, Northwest Arkansas 2
Wednesday’s results
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, (n)
Tulsa at Springfield, (n)
Midland at Wichita, (n)
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, (n)
Amarillo at Frisco, (n)
Thursday’s games
Midland at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
THURSDAY
National League
FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE
N.Y. Mets -127 at MIAMI +108
at COLO. -162 Chi.Cubs +140
San Fran. -172 at ARIZONA +149
Phil. -156 at WASH. +137
at CINCI. -215 Pitt. +183
at ST. LOUIS -114 Atlanta -103
American League
Boston -123 at DETROIT +105
L.A. Angels -117 at TEXAS +100
at N.Y. YANKEES -190 Seattle +158
at TORONTO -207 Clev. +173
at HOUSTON -261 Minn. +216
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -199 Kan.City +169
soccer
USL Championship
Wednesday’s results
Miami 1, Hartford 1, tie
Indy 2, Tulsa 0
Birmingham 3, Atlanta 1
Colorado at Austin, (n)
San Antonio at El Paso, (n)
Phoenix at Oakland, (n)
Rio Grande Valley at Real Monarchs SLC, (n)
Thursday’s game
Sacramento at Tacoma, 9 p.m.
Friday’s games
Charlotte at Loudoun, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
MLS
Wednesday’s results
Nashville 0, New England 0, tie
Atlanta 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
D.C. United 4, Columbus 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto FC 0
Miami 1, Orlando City 1, tie
New York City FC 0, Chicago 0, tie
Cincinnati 0, New York 0, tie
Austin FC 3, Houston 2
FC Dallas at Seattle, (n)
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, (n)
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, (n)
San Jose at Portland, (n)
Saturday’s games
Atlanta at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 9:30 p.m.