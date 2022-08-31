Sports Record for Aug. 31

GOLF
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
WGA Scramble
1. Janet Miller, Dixie Reed, Terri Utz, Earlene Page. 2T. Marcia Davis, Carol Bowles, Gayle Worth, Jessica; Cathey Crow, Cindy Phillips, Fran Newberger, Carol Palmour.
MEADOWBROOK
WGA Championship
Champion: Ashton Gunter.
Low Net: Kay Ethridge.
WGA Nine-hole Guest Day
1. Carol Pease/Janice Morgan/Nancy Gustine/Linda Allert 28.3. 2. Sally Strong/Tita McCoy/Donna Roberts/Pat Holtzer 31.
Hole-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Harold Langdon, No. 4, 150 yards, 11-metal.
GOLF CLUB AT RED ROCK (Rapid City, S.D.): Marna Raburn, No. 15, 138 yards, 7-iron.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Smith Underwood, No. 9, 165 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Lew Wade, 83, shot 77.
BASEBALL
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association (MTBA)
Green Monsters 15, Oilers 1
Biscuits 10, Liners 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Tuesday
Quapaw 9, Afton 4
Berryhill 15, Catoosa 1
Depew 16, Carney-Agra 1
Eufaula 3, Morris 2
Wyandotte 11, Webb City, MO 1
Newkirk 5, Frontier 3
Miami 13, Jay 3
Norman North 6, Owasso 4
Cushing 4, Inola 2
Barnsdall 5, South Coffeyville 2
Ponca City 17, Del City 0
Hilldale 3, Stilwell 1
Jenks 6, Sand Springs 4
Spiro 12, Keys 0
Sallisaw 7, Muldrow 1
Hulbert 7, Panama 2
Pocola 7, Roland 0
Sallisaw 7, Muldrow 1
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Tuesday
Broken Arrow d. Sand Springs 25-14, 25-7, 25-8
Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-18, 25-14, 25-12
Memorial d. Webster 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16
McAlester d. Pryor 25-20, 25-18, 25-20
Ponca City d. Putnam City North 25-20, 25-18, 25-10
Regent Prep d. Victory Christian 25-14, 25-23, 25-19
Tahlequah Sequoyah d. Westville 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19
Edmond Memorial d. Stillwater 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
Claremore d. Skiatook 2-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19
Tahlequah d. Rogers 3-0
Yale d. Sperry 3-0
Bishop Kelley d. Edmond Santa Fe 3-1
Edison d. East Central 3-0
B. T. Washington d. Bixby 3-2
Jenks d. Bartlesville 3-0
Salina d. Hulbert 3-0
Sapulpa d. Muskogee 3-1