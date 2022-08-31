 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Record for Aug. 31

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

BROKEN ARROW G&AC

WGA Scramble

1. Janet Miller, Dixie Reed, Terri Utz, Earlene Page. 2T. Marcia Davis, Carol Bowles, Gayle Worth, Jessica; Cathey Crow, Cindy Phillips, Fran Newberger, Carol Palmour.

MEADOWBROOK

WGA Championship

Champion: Ashton Gunter.

Low Net: Kay Ethridge.

WGA Nine-hole Guest Day

1. Carol Pease/Janice Morgan/Nancy Gustine/Linda Allert 28.3. 2. Sally Strong/Tita McCoy/Donna Roberts/Pat Holtzer 31.

Hole-in-one

People are also reading…

CHEROKEE HILLS: Harold Langdon, No. 4, 150 yards, 11-metal.

GOLF CLUB AT RED ROCK (Rapid City, S.D.): Marna Raburn, No. 15, 138 yards, 7-iron.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Smith Underwood, No. 9, 165 yards, 7-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Lew Wade, 83, shot 77.

BASEBALL

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association (MTBA)

Green Monsters 15, Oilers 1

Biscuits 10, Liners 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Tuesday

Quapaw 9, Afton 4

Berryhill 15, Catoosa 1

Depew 16, Carney-Agra 1

Eufaula 3, Morris 2

Wyandotte 11, Webb City, MO 1

Newkirk 5, Frontier 3

Miami 13, Jay 3

Norman North 6, Owasso 4

Cushing 4, Inola 2

Barnsdall 5, South Coffeyville 2

Ponca City 17, Del City 0

Hilldale 3, Stilwell 1

Jenks 6, Sand Springs 4

Spiro 12, Keys 0

Sallisaw 7, Muldrow 1

Hulbert 7, Panama 2

Pocola 7, Roland 0

Sallisaw 7, Muldrow 1

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Tuesday

Broken Arrow d. Sand Springs 25-14, 25-7, 25-8

Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-18, 25-14, 25-12

Memorial d. Webster 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16

McAlester d. Pryor 25-20, 25-18, 25-20

Ponca City d. Putnam City North 25-20, 25-18, 25-10

Regent Prep d. Victory Christian 25-14, 25-23, 25-19

Tahlequah Sequoyah d. Westville 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19

Edmond Memorial d. Stillwater 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Claremore d. Skiatook 2-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-19

Tahlequah d. Rogers 3-0

Yale d. Sperry 3-0

Bishop Kelley d. Edmond Santa Fe 3-1

Edison d. East Central 3-0

B. T. Washington d. Bixby 3-2

Jenks d. Bartlesville 3-0

Salina d. Hulbert 3-0

Sapulpa d. Muskogee 3-1

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: Great to have football back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert