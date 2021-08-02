 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Aug. 3
Sports Record for Aug. 3

  • Updated
Local

GOLF

Hole in One

LAFORTUNE: Baxter Smith, No. 16, 172 yards, 6 iron

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 78; Sy Coscia, 81, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 81

LAFORTUNE: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 89; Bill Harsch, 81, shot 72; Maurice Markwardt, 81, shot 77; Jess Mitchell, 82, shot 81; Gary Sharp, 75, shot 75

WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 89; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 78

BASEBALL

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Caribes 9, Biscuits 3

Liners 12, Oilers 1

Wolverines 10, Skippers 7

Odds

FanDuel.com

MLB

TUESDAY

National League

FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE

Phil. -165 at WASH. +150

N.Y. Mets -170 at MIAMI +150

at MILWAUKEE -219 Pitt. +189

Atlanta -126 at ST. LOUIS +110

at COLO. -148 Chi.Cubs +132

San Fran. -158 at ARIZONA +144

American League

at N.Y. YANKEES -314 Balt. +258

at TORONTO -198 Clev. +173

Boston -138 at DETROIT +122

at TAMPA BAY -171 Seattle +154

L.A. Angels -145 at TEXAS +125

at WHITE SOX -195 Kan.City +170

Interleague

at CINCI. -137 Minn. +120

at OAKLAND -190 San Diego +160

at L.A. DODGERS -154 Houston +138

Home team in CAPS.

baseball

Double-A Central

All Times CDT

North W L Pct. GB

Wichita (Minnesota) 44 34 .564 —

Arkansas (Seattle) 41 36 .532 2½

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 37 .526 3

NW Ark. (Kansas City) 40 37 .519 3½

Springfield (St. Louis) 30 48 .385 14

South W L Pct. GB

Frisco (Texas) 47 31 .603 —

Midland (Oakland) 40 38 .513 7

San Antonio (San Diego) 37 40 .481 9½

Corpus Christi (Houston) 35 43 .449 12

Amarillo (Arizona) 33 44 .429 13½

Sunday’s results

Midland 6, Tulsa 4

Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1

Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game

Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s games

No Games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Tulsa at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

Midland at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

soccer

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 9 4 3 30 23 16

Tampa Bay 9 6 0 27 21 14

Miami 8 6 2 26 24 22

Hartford 7 4 2 23 25 16

Charleston 6 5 3 21 23 21

Charlotte 6 7 1 19 19 19

New York Red Bulls II 3 8 4 13 19 33

Loudoun 2 13 0 6 15 34

Central Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Louisville 10 3 3 33 33 19

Birmingham 8 4 2 26 15 12

Memphis 5 4 4 19 14 15

Tulsa 6 7 1 19 22 26

Atlanta 2 4 6 6 18 21 21

OKC Energy 4 6 6 18 14 18

Indy 4 6 4 16 15 18

Sporting KC II 3 9 5 14 20 30

Western Conference

Mountain Division

W L T Pts GF GA

El Paso 9 1 4 31 21 10

Rio Grande Valley 7 4 4 25 21 17

New Mexico 6 6 4 22 19 18

San Antonio 5 4 6 21 23 17

Colorado Springs 6 5 3 21 27 24

Austin 5 4 5 20 13 14

Real Monarchs SLC 3 9 4 13 17 27

Pacific Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 10 2 2 32 35 11

Orange County 7 5 4 25 24 18

San Diego 7 6 3 24 21 22

Tacoma 4 4 5 17 13 15

LA Galaxy II 4 8 4 16 24 29

Sacramento 4 6 4 16 17 20

Las Vegas 5 9 1 16 21 32

Oakland 1 6 3 6 7 18

Saturday’s results

Charlotte 2, Tampa Bay 0

Colorado 3, Loudoun 1

Pittsburgh 3, Hartford 1

Atlanta 2, Birmingham 2, tie

Louisville 2, OKC Energy 1

Orange County 3, Oakland 0

San Antonio 3, Austin 0

El Paso 3, Real Monarchs SLC 1

Phoenix 3, Rio Grande Valley 1

Sacramento 3, New York Red Bulls II 1

Sunday’s results

New Mexico 0, Tacoma 0, tie

Memphis 2, Sporting KC II 1

Miami 3, Charleston 2

San Diego 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Wednesday’s games

Miami at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Austin, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at El Paso, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Oakland, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Real Monarchs SLC, 9 p.m.

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 11 3 3 36 33 21

Orlando City 8 4 4 28 26 21

Nashville 6 1 9 27 25 15

New York City FC 8 5 2 26 30 16

Philadelphia 6 4 7 25 21 17

Columbus 6 4 6 24 17 16

CF Montréal 6 6 4 22 21 20

D.C. United 6 7 3 21 21 18

New York 5 7 3 18 20 20

Cincinnati 3 7 5 14 17 29

Atlanta 2 6 8 14 16 21

Toronto FC 3 8 5 14 21 33

Chicago 3 9 4 13 18 28

Inter Miami CF 3 8 3 12 12 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 3 5 32 25 13

Sporting Kansas City 9 4 3 30 29 19

LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 27 27

Colorado 8 4 3 27 22 16

Los Angeles FC 6 5 5 23 22 19

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 19 21

Real Salt Lake 5 4 6 21 24 16

Portland 6 8 1 19 19 26

Houston 3 4 9 18 17 20

FC Dallas 4 7 5 17 20 24

San Jose 4 7 5 17 18 25

Vancouver 3 7 6 15 18 27

Austin FC 3 8 4 13 10 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

San Jose 1, Seattle 0

New England 3, New York 2

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 1

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 1, Austin FC 0

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Sunday’s results

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

