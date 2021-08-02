Sports Record for Aug. 3

Local
GOLF
Hole in One
LAFORTUNE: Baxter Smith, No. 16, 172 yards, 6 iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 78; Sy Coscia, 81, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 81
LAFORTUNE: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 89; Bill Harsch, 81, shot 72; Maurice Markwardt, 81, shot 77; Jess Mitchell, 82, shot 81; Gary Sharp, 75, shot 75
WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 89; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 78
BASEBALL
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Caribes 9, Biscuits 3
Liners 12, Oilers 1
Wolverines 10, Skippers 7
Odds
MLB
TUESDAY
National League
FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE
Phil. -165 at WASH. +150
N.Y. Mets -170 at MIAMI +150
at MILWAUKEE -219 Pitt. +189
Atlanta -126 at ST. LOUIS +110
at COLO. -148 Chi.Cubs +132
San Fran. -158 at ARIZONA +144
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -314 Balt. +258
at TORONTO -198 Clev. +173
Boston -138 at DETROIT +122
at TAMPA BAY -171 Seattle +154
L.A. Angels -145 at TEXAS +125
at WHITE SOX -195 Kan.City +170
Interleague
at CINCI. -137 Minn. +120
at OAKLAND -190 San Diego +160
at L.A. DODGERS -154 Houston +138
Home team in CAPS.
baseball
Double-A Central
All Times CDT
North W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 44 34 .564 —
Arkansas (Seattle) 41 36 .532 2½
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 41 37 .526 3
NW Ark. (Kansas City) 40 37 .519 3½
Springfield (St. Louis) 30 48 .385 14
South W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 47 31 .603 —
Midland (Oakland) 40 38 .513 7
San Antonio (San Diego) 37 40 .481 9½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 35 43 .449 12
Amarillo (Arizona) 33 44 .429 13½
Sunday’s results
Midland 6, Tulsa 4
Wichita 11, Northwest Arkansas 10
Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 1
Springfield 7, Arkansas 1, 1st game
Springfield 4, Arkansas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Amarillo 4, San Antonio 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Aamrillo 2, San Antonio 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s games
No Games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Tulsa at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.
Midland at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
soccer
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 9 4 3 30 23 16
Tampa Bay 9 6 0 27 21 14
Miami 8 6 2 26 24 22
Hartford 7 4 2 23 25 16
Charleston 6 5 3 21 23 21
Charlotte 6 7 1 19 19 19
New York Red Bulls II 3 8 4 13 19 33
Loudoun 2 13 0 6 15 34
Central Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Louisville 10 3 3 33 33 19
Birmingham 8 4 2 26 15 12
Memphis 5 4 4 19 14 15
Tulsa 6 7 1 19 22 26
Atlanta 2 4 6 6 18 21 21
OKC Energy 4 6 6 18 14 18
Indy 4 6 4 16 15 18
Sporting KC II 3 9 5 14 20 30
Western Conference
Mountain Division
W L T Pts GF GA
El Paso 9 1 4 31 21 10
Rio Grande Valley 7 4 4 25 21 17
New Mexico 6 6 4 22 19 18
San Antonio 5 4 6 21 23 17
Colorado Springs 6 5 3 21 27 24
Austin 5 4 5 20 13 14
Real Monarchs SLC 3 9 4 13 17 27
Pacific Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 10 2 2 32 35 11
Orange County 7 5 4 25 24 18
San Diego 7 6 3 24 21 22
Tacoma 4 4 5 17 13 15
LA Galaxy II 4 8 4 16 24 29
Sacramento 4 6 4 16 17 20
Las Vegas 5 9 1 16 21 32
Oakland 1 6 3 6 7 18
Saturday’s results
Charlotte 2, Tampa Bay 0
Colorado 3, Loudoun 1
Pittsburgh 3, Hartford 1
Atlanta 2, Birmingham 2, tie
Louisville 2, OKC Energy 1
Orange County 3, Oakland 0
San Antonio 3, Austin 0
El Paso 3, Real Monarchs SLC 1
Phoenix 3, Rio Grande Valley 1
Sacramento 3, New York Red Bulls II 1
Sunday’s results
New Mexico 0, Tacoma 0, tie
Memphis 2, Sporting KC II 1
Miami 3, Charleston 2
San Diego 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Wednesday’s games
Miami at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Austin, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at El Paso, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oakland, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Real Monarchs SLC, 9 p.m.
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 11 3 3 36 33 21
Orlando City 8 4 4 28 26 21
Nashville 6 1 9 27 25 15
New York City FC 8 5 2 26 30 16
Philadelphia 6 4 7 25 21 17
Columbus 6 4 6 24 17 16
CF Montréal 6 6 4 22 21 20
D.C. United 6 7 3 21 21 18
New York 5 7 3 18 20 20
Cincinnati 3 7 5 14 17 29
Atlanta 2 6 8 14 16 21
Toronto FC 3 8 5 14 21 33
Chicago 3 9 4 13 18 28
Inter Miami CF 3 8 3 12 12 24
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 3 5 32 25 13
Sporting Kansas City 9 4 3 30 29 19
LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 27 27
Colorado 8 4 3 27 22 16
Los Angeles FC 6 5 5 23 22 19
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 19 21
Real Salt Lake 5 4 6 21 24 16
Portland 6 8 1 19 19 26
Houston 3 4 9 18 17 20
FC Dallas 4 7 5 17 20 24
San Jose 4 7 5 17 18 25
Vancouver 3 7 6 15 18 27
Austin FC 3 8 4 13 10 16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
San Jose 1, Seattle 0
New England 3, New York 2
D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Miami 2, CF Montréal 1
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie
Colorado 1, Austin FC 0
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Sunday’s results
Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie