Sports Record for Aug. 3

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
WGA
Championship Flight: 1. Janice Boerner 81-8=73, 2. Christie Burroughs 91-20=71, 3. Susan Byrd 84-12=72, 4. Susie Parker 97-18=79, 5. Pat Stevens 102-21=81.
A Flight: T1. Carolyn Smith 101-4=77, T1. Lori Smith 102-25=77, 3. Joyce Smith 121-35=86, 4. Rita Andersen 14-27=87.
Hole in one
CEDAR RIDGE: Tita McCoy, No. 6, 84 yards, PW.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC CLUB: Gordon Ritter, 76, shot 72.
People are also reading…
LAFORTUNE PARK: Vince Nerio, 82, shot 75.
MOHAWK PARK: James Brock, 83, shot 83; Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85, 82.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 68.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 94, shot 80; Jim Roberts, 84, shot 84.
BASEBALL
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Braves 7, Liners 2
Caribes 4, Oilers 0