agate

Sports Record for Aug. 3

  • Updated
GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

WGA

Championship Flight: 1. Janice Boerner 81-8=73, 2. Christie Burroughs 91-20=71, 3. Susan Byrd 84-12=72, 4. Susie Parker 97-18=79, 5. Pat Stevens 102-21=81.

A Flight: T1. Carolyn Smith 101-4=77, T1. Lori Smith 102-25=77, 3. Joyce Smith 121-35=86, 4. Rita Andersen 14-27=87. 

Hole in one

CEDAR RIDGE: Tita McCoy, No. 6, 84 yards, PW.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC CLUB: Gordon Ritter, 76, shot 72.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Vince Nerio, 82, shot 75.

MOHAWK PARK: James Brock, 83, shot 83; Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85, 82.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 68.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 94, shot 80; Jim Roberts, 84, shot 84.

BASEBALL

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Braves 7, Liners 2

Caribes 4, Oilers 0

