Sports Record for Aug. 25
Sports Record for Aug. 25

GOLF

LOCAL

Page Belcher

Christian Men's fellowship

Three Club: 1. Mark Clemons E; 2. Johnny Sawyer +4; 3. Ron Wilson +8; 4. Mel Hayes +8; 5. Darrell Wood + 8; 6. Don Garrison +10; 7. Bill Kusleika + 11; 8. Hank Prideaux + 12; 9. Bob Bell + 15; 10. Frank Prentice +20; 11. Dave Hohensee + 23; 12. Dich Tullis +24; 13. James Young +28; 14. George Siler +33.

SHOT AGE OR BETTER

Battle Creek: Ed Fox, 84, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72

Mohawk (Woodbine): Cecil Ingram, 76, shot 75; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84

Oaks C.C.: Richard Jeffrey, 78, shot 78

HOLE-IN-ONE

Forest Ridge: Ron Pitts, No. 7, 163 yards, 6-iron

VOLLEYBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Bishop Kelley d. Deer Creek 25-23, 25-23, 25-21

