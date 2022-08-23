Sports Record for Aug. 23

GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble
1. Steve Gidley, Steve Coleman, Jim Smith, Gary Kuenning, 62; 2. George Corneau, Larry Eudaley, Don Tyler, Karl Bierach, 63; 3. David Smith, Gary Woods, Al Amacher, James Howard, 64; Closest to the Hole: 3. Larry Eudaley; 7. Gary Woods; 13. Pat Richard; 15. Gary Kuenning.
PAGE BELCHER
WGA Blind Nine
Championship: 1. Marsha Cooper, 34.5; 2. Becky Masoner, 42.5; A Flight: 1. Susan Hall, 32.5; 2. Joyce Smith, 33.5; 3. Carolyn Smith, 36; 4. Rita Andersen, 36.5; 5. Connie Glenn, 37; 6. Lori Smith, 37.5.
SAPULPA
People are also reading…
Senior Scramble
1. Rip Hall, Ray Martin, Josh Woods, Bill Summers, Quentin Maxwell, 57; 2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Brian Stevens, Keith Bacon, 58; 3. Stella Zuniga, Dean Wiehl, Paul Pearcy, Herman Henderson, 58; 4. Bob Warner, Brad Warner, Joel Hill, Harold Umholtz, 60; 5. Lee Benest, Bob Hunt, Mark Nelson, Jim Herron, 60; 6. Dennis Cavenah, Finton Carpenter, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, Frank Wright, 60; 7. John Baker, Dean Block, Terry Long, Lloyd Skinner, 60; 8. Ken Ingram, Steve Carlile, Bailey Jackson, Ken Kuge, 61; 9. George Mills, Millard Clowers, Danny Cochran, Jerry Reed, 61; 10. Joe Widener, Paul Schreffler, Ron Warren, Bob Phillipe, 62; 11. Will Cleveland, Dennis Morris, Jerry Bennett, Ken Rentz, 62; 12. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Bill Cruikshank, Dave Shouse, 67.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
WGA Play Day
1. Gail Newman, Biddy Kupke, Patricia Taruscio, Nancy Pruitt; 2. Susan Schelbar, Tami DeAngelis, Kristin Ellsworth, Suzanne Anderson.
Hole-in-one
ROCK CREEK: Mike Calvert, No. 12, 135 yards, 8-iron
Shoots age or better
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 80, shot 80.
THE CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Kirby Cozart, 78, shot 74.
ROCK CREEK: Mike Calvert, 71, shot 67.
SHANGRI-LA: Roger Cook, 76, shot 74; Jack Moore, 87, shot 80.
SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 80, shot 79; Jim Ellis, 78, shot 73; Vince Nerio, 82, shot 74 – all Monday; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71 – Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Inola def. Oologah 25-15, 25-11, 25-12