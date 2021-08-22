Sports record for Aug. 23

Golf
Local
LaFortune/South Lakes
Senior Golf Association
Skins Game at LaFortune
Flight A: Sonny DeGraw (2 skins), Bill French (8), Gary Hunsucker (5), Jack Kelsey (1), Mike Nietzek (1)
Flight B: Roger Hadicke (4 skins), Stephen McGuire (1), John Mount (4), Leo Reding (4), Tim Speicher (2), Mark Trotter (1)
Flight C: Douglas Brinsfield (2 skins), Curtis Corley (6), Chuck Stikl (5), Robert Stoven (2), David Ward (2)
Flight D: John Daniel (1 skin), Leon Ellis (3), David Ewbank (1), Lionel Furr (6), Dale Hudson (1), Jim Vester (4)
Oaks Country Club
MGA Match Play Championship
Championship Flight: 1. Dave Miley, 2. Blaine Bacon; Presidents’ Flight: 1. Lance Watson, 2. Jimmy Naifeh; 1st Flight: 1. Chris Blair, 2. Hal Lewis; 2nd Flight: 1. Bob Sullivan, 2. Bill Brogden; 3rd Flight: 1. Clayton Badger, 2. Richard Gainer; 4th Flight: 1. Steve Lujan, 2. Daniel Stinnett; 5th Flight: 1. JT Boynton, 2. Kelvin Misner; 6th Flight: 1. David Swezey, 2. Wink Kopczynski; 7th Flight: 1. Tom Ladner, 2. Garrett Mahaney; 8th Flight: 1. Mark Morley, 2. Chris Thompson; 9th Flight: 1. Rick Evans, 2. Fred Berckefeldt
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Men's Club Championship
Championship Flight: 1. Stephen Carney 70-70-140, 2. Austin Schmidt 72-69-141, T3. James Peachey 68-76-144, T3. Jamie Voegeli 71-73-144
First Flight: 1st Gross (tie): Ed Cohlmia 150, Mark Tams 150; 3rd Gross: Roy Reid 151; 1st Net (tie): Mark Johnston 142, Mark Colclasure 142; 3rd Net (tie): Joe Mann 146, Danny Vu 146
Second Flight: 1st Gross: Bryan Williams 164, 2nd Gross: Jack Wilson 167, 3rd Gross: Nate Aman 172; 1st Net: Steve Hildebrand 136, 2nd Net: Ron Dysart 147, 3rd Net (tie): Chad Morrison 149, Mark Carr 149
Oaks Country Club
Husband/Wife Championship
Champions: Austin and Christy Hannah
1st Flight: 1st Gross: Austin and Christy Hannah 73, 1st Net: Blaine and Elizabeth Bacon 61, 2nd Gross: Dave and Shirley Miley 77, 2nd Net: Tom Ladner and Julia Meier 67
2nd Flight: 1st Gross: Paul and Sandra Steenson 87, 1st Net: Dave and Susan Rademeyer 64, 2nd Gross: Jacob and Lauren Sanders 88, 2nd Net: Jim and Nita Eardley 66
Tulsa Country Club
Senior Club Championship
2021 Senior Club Champion: Blake Bartholomew
Championship Flight: 1. Blake Bartholomew, 2. Eric Outlaw, 3. Chris Matheny, 4. Joby Wood
Mickelson Flight: Gross: 1. Cash Matthews, Net: 1. Smith Underwood
Couples Flight: Gross: 1. Bob Ellsworth, 2. Rick Armstrong; Net: 1. Tony Bogle, 2. David DeAngelis
Watson Flight: Gross: 1. Tom Rains, 2. Bill Brogden; Net: 1. Paul Sisemore, 2. Mike Smith, 3. Bailey Word
WGA Senior Ladies
Club Championship
2021 Senior Ladies Club Champion: Bronda Gray
Gross: 1. Bronda Gray, 2. Nanci Hale, 3. Patricia Tariscio; Net: 1. Gail Newman, 2. Kristin Ellsworth, 3. Lee Anne Kirkpatrick
OJGT Earlywine Fall Classic
Top-10 and ties
Boys: 1. Preston Albee, Choctaw, 68-72--140 (won playoff); 2. Asher Whitaker, Wichita, Kan., 70-70--140; T3. Cole Luber, Yukon, 72-69--141; T3. Josh Stuart, Blanchard, 68-73--141; 5. William Hennessee, Tulsa, 73-70--143; 6. James Ackerman, Leawood, Kan., 73-71--144; 7. Parker Payne, Norman, 70-75--145; T8. Jack Hope, Edmond, 73-73--146; T8. Rhett Hughes, Edmond, 73-73--146; T8. Carson Wright, Norman, 75-71--146
Girls: 1. Brooklyn Benn, Edmond, 69-79--148; 2. Beans Factor, Ada, 78-73--151; 3. Jaiden Gregston, Duncan, 74-81--155; 4. Sophia Lefler, Jenks, 79-79--158; 5. Brianna Maddux, Claremore, 80-79--159; 6. Juliana Hong, Norman, 81-79--160; T7. Syrah Javed, Norman, 82-80--162; T7. Jaeya Mathis, Oklahoma City, 80-82--162; T9. Page Bowman, Springfield, Mo., 79-84--163; T9. Natalie Purvis, Edmond, 78-85--163
Southern Hills Country Club
CGA Mixed Foursomes
1. Nevyle and Carole Cable and Dave and Kathie Hannagan, -15; 2. Steve and Jennifer Allen and Jeff and Connie Cope, -14; 3. Roger and Claudia Siemens and Stephen and Gayle Allen, -13.
Closest to the Pin: 6. Sara Bailey; 8. Mike King; 11. Jill Johnson; 14. Joe Starrett
Hole in one
Golf Club of Oklahoma: David Miller, No. 7, 167 yards, 4-hybrid
MeadowBrook: Dan Burns, No. 14, 138 yards, pitching wedge
Shangri-La: Shanice DeGee, Heritage No. 5, 150 yards, 7-iron
Shoots age or better
Tulsa Country Club: Jim Metcalf, 93, shot 85
Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 75
Patricia Island: Clark Andrew, 86, shot 76
Soccer
College: Women
Pittsburgh 3, OSU 2 (OT)
At Stillwater
Pitt;1;1;1;--;3
OSU;0;2;0;--;2
Goals: PIT, Emily Yaple (assisted by Chloe Minas, Anna Bout), 36:44; OSU, Grace Yochum (Charme Morgan), 47:30; OSU, Yochum (Kionna Simon), 49:58; PIT, Amanda West (Landy Mertz, Sarah Schupansky), 50:23; PIT, Schupansky (Athalie Palomo), 90:30
UTSA 3, Tulsa 0
At Stillwater
UTSA;1;2;--;3
TU;0;0;--;0
Goals: UTSA, Kloza (unassisted), 23:06; Patterson (unassisted), 66:05; Hyland (Russ), 67:54
ORU 5, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0
At Pine Bluff, Ark.
ORU;3;2;--;5
PB;0;0;--;0
Goals: ORU, Pamela Caballeros (assisted by Mia Kitterman), 21:42; Ava Crimmings (Samantha See, Nicole Garnell), 24:05; Caballeros (See), 30:11; Rachel Baker (Caballeros), 57:03; Sophie Nash (Marta Nieto), 68:44