Sports record for Aug. 22
agate

Golf

Hole in one

Links on Memorial: Landon Brabander, No. 5, 138 yards, 9-iron

Stone Creek: John MacDonald, No. 4, 135 yards, 8-iron

Cedar Ridge: Ron Miller, No. 2, 168 yards, 7-iron

Shoots age or better

Stone Creek: E.B. Satterfield, 82, shot 82

Soccer

College: Men

ORU 1, Northeastern State 0

At Case Soccer Complex

NSU;0;0;--;0

ORU;0;1;--;1

Goal: ORU, Felipe D'Agostini (:70)

Note: The exhibition match was called in the 72nd minute due to lightning in the area.

Volleyball

High school

Cascia Hall def. Okay, 25-15, 25-6, 25-7

Cascia Hall def. Inola, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall, 23-15, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Union Tournament

Bishop Kelley def. Edmond Santa Fe 25-16, 25-23

Bishop Kelley def. Edmond North 22-25, 25-20, 26-24

Bishop Kelley def. Victory Christian 26-24, 25-23

Bishop Kelley def. Stillwater 25-23, 25-13

Victory Christian def. Edmond Santa Fe 25-20, 25-22

Victory Christian def. Edmond North 21-25, 25-20, 19-25

Victory Christian def. Stillwater 25-21, 25-19

Victory Christian def. Union 25-17, 22-25, 25-18

Edmond Santa Fe def. Edmond North 22-25, 25-16, 28-26

Edmond Santa Fe def. Union 25-11, 25-10

Edmond Santa Fe def. Stillwater 25-14, 25-20

Edmond North def. Union 25-20, 25-20

Edmond North def. Stillwater 25-19, 25-16

Union def. Bishop Kelley 25-21, 25-22

Union def. Stillwater 25-18, 25-22

Tournament standings: 1. Bishop Kelley, 2. Victory Christian, 3. Edmond Santa Fe, 4. Edmond North, 5. Union, 6. Stillwater

