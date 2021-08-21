Sports record for Aug. 22

Golf
Hole in one
Links on Memorial: Landon Brabander, No. 5, 138 yards, 9-iron
Stone Creek: John MacDonald, No. 4, 135 yards, 8-iron
Cedar Ridge: Ron Miller, No. 2, 168 yards, 7-iron
Shoots age or better
Stone Creek: E.B. Satterfield, 82, shot 82
Soccer
College: Men
ORU 1, Northeastern State 0
At Case Soccer Complex
NSU;0;0;--;0
ORU;0;1;--;1
Goal: ORU, Felipe D'Agostini (:70)
Note: The exhibition match was called in the 72nd minute due to lightning in the area.
Volleyball
High school
Cascia Hall def. Okay, 25-15, 25-6, 25-7
Cascia Hall def. Inola, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall, 23-15, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Union Tournament
Bishop Kelley def. Edmond Santa Fe 25-16, 25-23
Bishop Kelley def. Edmond North 22-25, 25-20, 26-24
Bishop Kelley def. Victory Christian 26-24, 25-23
Bishop Kelley def. Stillwater 25-23, 25-13
Victory Christian def. Edmond Santa Fe 25-20, 25-22
Victory Christian def. Edmond North 21-25, 25-20, 19-25
Victory Christian def. Stillwater 25-21, 25-19
Victory Christian def. Union 25-17, 22-25, 25-18
Edmond Santa Fe def. Edmond North 22-25, 25-16, 28-26
Edmond Santa Fe def. Union 25-11, 25-10
Edmond Santa Fe def. Stillwater 25-14, 25-20
Edmond North def. Union 25-20, 25-20
Edmond North def. Stillwater 25-19, 25-16
Union def. Bishop Kelley 25-21, 25-22
Union def. Stillwater 25-18, 25-22
Tournament standings: 1. Bishop Kelley, 2. Victory Christian, 3. Edmond Santa Fe, 4. Edmond North, 5. Union, 6. Stillwater