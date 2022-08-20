Sports Record for Aug. 20

GOLF
Local
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Saturday Net Classic
1. Jeff Jensen 71 (net). 2. Don Jernigan 74. 3. Tom Jensen 75.
MEADOWBROOK
Match Play Semifinals
Rob Jezek def. Nick Framel, 2&1. Joseph Truesdell def. Brian Cook, 1-up.
Hole-in-one
BATTLE CREEK: David Lane, No. 7, 187 yards , 5-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71; Wesley Paulson, 84, shot 83; Gene Polk, 73, shot 73.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 80, shot 78 (Saturday), 80 (Friday).
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes) Kirby Cozort, 78, shot: 76.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Friday
Cascia Hall def. Christian Heritage 22-25, 25-15 , 25-17, 25-21
Cascia Hall def. Summit Christian 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19