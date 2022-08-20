 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Aug. 20

GOLF

Local

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Saturday Net Classic

1. Jeff Jensen 71 (net). 2. Don Jernigan 74. 3. Tom Jensen 75.

MEADOWBROOK

Match Play Semifinals

Rob Jezek def. Nick Framel, 2&1. Joseph Truesdell def. Brian Cook, 1-up.

Hole-in-one

BATTLE CREEK: David Lane, No. 7, 187 yards , 5-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71; Wesley Paulson, 84, shot 83; Gene Polk, 73, shot 73.

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 80, shot 78 (Saturday), 80 (Friday).

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes) Kirby Cozort, 78, shot: 76.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Friday

Cascia Hall def. Christian Heritage 22-25, 25-15 , 25-17, 25-21

Cascia Hall def. Summit Christian 25-23, 20-25, 25-15, 25-19

