Sports Record for Aug. 19

DISC GOLF
Riverside Course
Pro: 1. Jacob Bushong 38; 2. Johnathan Waters 44; 3. Barry Henson 45; Ryan Adams 45. Pro Masters: 1. C.J. Pipestem 47; 2. Danielle Toppah 52; 3. David Goswick 52. Advanced: 1. Allen Statum 42; 2. Eric Shellhorn 50. Intermediate: 1. Tristian Cole 53; 2. Josh Kimbrel 57. Recreational: 1. Richard Keller 54; 2. Kyle Reynolds 55; 3. Brett Brooks 59. Hole-in-one: Jacob Bushong, No. 6.
GOLF
Local
Oklahoma Golf Association Oklahoma Open Amateur Qualifying
Oak Tree Country Club (West)
Final Results
Ty Stites, Sallisaw—67; Harley Abrams, Tulsa—69; Christian Johnson, OKC—69; Phillip Bryan, Mustang—70; Parker Payne, Norman—70; Jesse Pennington, Edmond—71; Tyler Trout, OKC—71; Preston Wilkins, Tulsa—71; Keith Morris, Yukon—72; Bryce Verplank, Flower Mound, TX—72. Failed to Qualify: Josiah Crews, Ninnekah—73; Collin Herlihy, OKC—73; Drew Lowe, Broken Arrow—73; Chase Tippens, Yukon—73; TJ Eckert, Glenpool—74; Chris Hoff, Austin, TX—74; Ryan Johnson, Arcadia—74; Karsten Majors, Glenpool—74; Joel Driver, OKC—75; Austin Evans, Edmond—75; Bren Dunlap, Claremore—76; Brett Green, Edmond—76; Seth Moore, Yukon—76; Chris Weiser, Newcastle—76; Will Casey, Edmond—77; Keith Gockenbach, Edmond—77; Samuel Holland, OKC—77; Austin Schmidt, Bixby—77; Charles Spittler, Norman—77; Gunner Williams, Choctaw—77; Mike Wilson, Elk City—77; Duncan Sutherland, OKC—78; Taylor Mullins, McAlester—80; Joel Smith, Edmond—80; Gavin Watson, Norman—80; Trenton Dorsey, Claremore—81; Jaxon Kinzer, Edmond—81; Dylan Allen, OKC—82; Harrison Hanna, Edmond—82; Ty Williams, Sulphur—82; Gary Hightower, Edmond—83; Logan Marshall, OKC—83; Nolan Rankin, Norman—83; Ryan Roberts, Edmond—83; Kolt Byerly, Yukon—84; Rowdy Anthony, Edmond—85; Al Swanson, Edmond—85; Jake Strain, Guymon—86; Parker Sands, Edmond—WD.
LaFortune Park
Beat the Pro/Low Net
Overall Winner: Marilyn Buland
Beat the Pro: 1. Janice Boerner, 2. Joanne Ames, 3. Maria Coleman, 4. Emily Forth, 5. Pat Monroe
Low Net: Champion Flight—Lori Nichols; A Flight—1. Becky Masoner; B Flight—1. Carolyn Smith; C Flight—1. Rita Andersen; D Flight—1. Leslie Day
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Dean Wiehl, Ken Kuge, 60. 2. Harry Bailey, Lloyd Carroll, Frank Wright, Dave Shouse, 62. 3. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Mel Gilbertson, Ken Rentz, 62. 4. Randy Rice, Bud Musser, Paul Pearcy, Gail Musser, 63. 5. Glen Oleman, George Mills, Mark Nelson, Jerry Reed, 63. 6. Joe Widener, Finton Carpenter, Ed Werre, Bob Phillipe, 64. 7. Randy Smith, Bob Warner, Herman Henderson, Mike Emmons, 64. 8. Steve Carlile, Leon Pritchard, Ken Hill, Van Robinson, 64. 9. Stella Zuniga, Dave Ostrander, Ron Warren, Quentin Maxwell, 65. 10. Lee Benest, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Keith Bacon, 67. 11. Craig Crowder, Tom Henderson, Tommy Henderson, Bo Collier, 67.
WGA Club Championship
Forest Ridge Golf Club
Overall Gross Club Champion: Paula Culver, Overall Net Club Champion: Janet Griffith
Flight 1: 1st place Gross Flight 1—Pat Richard, 2nd Place Gross Flight 1—Janice Rogers. 1st Place Net Flight 1—Kaye Hansen, 2nd Place Net Flight 1—Diane Schmidt
Flight 2: 1st Place Gross Flight 2—Monte Faires, 2nd Place Gross Flight 2—Monta Downs, 3rd Place Gross Flight 2—Lori Smith
1st Place Net Flight 2—Marilyn Dallarosa, 2nd Place Net Flight 2—Kitty Nicholson, 3rd Place Net Flight 2—Jennifer Haste
Oaks Country Club
OWGA Guest Day
1. Sharon Ray, Sherry Kempton, Tani Kelley, Janis Clemens 78.6. 2. Susan Bode, Chrisanne Nelson, Beckie Yarger, Carol Cable 80.4. 3. Sherry Flynn, Donna Gilliam, Susan Rademeyer, Jane Grimshaw 85.2.
Oaks Country Club
Senior Net Skins Game
1st Flight: Paul Steenson-3 skins, Bill Brogden-1 skin, Keith Ward-1 skin, Mike Bezanson-1 skin, Steve Lujan-1 skin.
2nd Flight: Chuck Mitchell-2 skins, Larry Brunsman-1 skin, Shannon Thompson-1 skin, Bill Sanders-1 skin, Bradd Bingman-1 skin, Randy Vinyard-1 skin.
3rd Flight: Kenny Gibbons-2 skins, Randy Roberts-2 skins, Dave Rademeyer-1 skin.
Meadowbrook C.C.
Thursday Night Men's League
Net Best Ball
1. Matt King, Kyle Brierly. 2. Darrell Dyson, Shaun Mirabal 30. 3. Steve Siegenthaler, Rob Jezek 31. T4. Errol Ingram, Jay Dieckenson; Scott Gasaway, Andy Locke; Nate Ross, John McFarlin; John Harding, Preston Wilkins 32. Net Skins: Errol Ingram only skin.
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Men’s Guest Day
Gross: 1. Mike Parham and Mike Hughett 66; 2. Mo Jan and Justin Mullinax 69; 3. Justin Birdsill and Dan Brafford 69. Net: 1. Terry Argue and Ben Kimbro 60; 2. Kyle Kelley and Kerry Brown 61; 3. Chad Morrison and Chad Shubin 62; 4. Daniel Bass and Dustin Bass 62.
Cedar Ridge
MGA August Twilight
Gross: 1. Tyler Hunt, Mile Alsup and Brett Myers 44. T2. Bert Henry, Ryan Henry and Danny Funk; Paul Hannagan, Colin Lee and Marc Van Hooser 45. Net: 1. Dick Ocepek, Kerry Siegfried and Gary King 37.3. 2. Glenn Day, Tim Sullivan and Jeff Loud 39.7. 3. Darin Alred, T.J. Sprague and Ryan Quidley 40.0. 4. Mark Ingram, Jon Hazel and Dirk Sams 40.1. T5. Rob Cass, John Cole and Mark Nygren 40.2; Jack Carney, Chris Conn and Dennis Nickel 40.2. 7, Dan Seely, Scott Goldsmith and Craig Loseke 40.6. 8. Harley Thomas, Scott Lewis and Marty Thalken 40.9.
SHOT AGE OR BETTER
Battle Creek Golf Club: Lew Wade, 82, shot a 76.
Tulsa Golf: Maurice Markwardt, 81, shot 81 on Woodbine
HOLE-IN-ONE
Forest Ridge: David Center, No. 7, 144 yards, 7-iron
SOCCER
College (Women)
Pitt 3, TU 0
Tulsa;0;0;—;0
Pitt;2;1—;3
Individual Scoring: Ellie Coffield (Pitt) at 16:18 (unassisted); Amanda West (Pitt) at 19:56 (unassisted); Leah Pais (Pitt) at 84:23 (Sarah Schupansky)
Goalkeeper saves: Emma Malsy (Tulsa) — 6, Katherine Robinson (Pitt) — 2
SOFTBALL
High School
Pryor 2, Claremore 1
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Holland Hall d. Bishop Kelley JV Red 25-13, 25-23, 25-23