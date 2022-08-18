Sports Record for Aug. 18

GOLF
Local
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Men’s Guest Day
Gross: 1. Jeremy Fairchild & Jonathan Lawson. 2. Mark Wilson & Dan Fairchild. 3. Joe Mann & Mark Mainord.
Net: 1. Mike Uhren & Craig Grotts. 2. Daniel Bass & Dustin Bass. 3. Chris Mefford & Michael Molina. 4. Chris Teel & Trae Hibbard.
LaFORTUNE PARK
WGA Beat the Pro
Overall low on Beat the Pro: Candace Trowhill
Low net
Champion Flight: 1. Suzanne Chandler. 2. Janice Boerner.
A Flight: 1. Rhonda Fowler. 2. Candace Trowhill
B Flight: 1. Carolyn Smith. 2. Dot Stice
C Flight: 1. Toni Bales. 2. Sharon Spillman
D Flight: 1. Kay Hays.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
T1. B.J. Barnhart; Mel Hayes 69. 3. Frank Prentice 70. 4. Mark Clemons 71. 5. Bill Kusleika 72. 6. Ed Hendrix 73. 7. Gilbert York 74. 8. Mike Beannon 76. 9. Bob Bell 78. 10. Dick Tullis 79.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
*Indicates player is not a senior
1. Mike Hill, Bud Musser, Gail Musaser, Randy Smith 59. 2. * Ray Martin, Joel Hill, Randy Smith, Ken Kuge, 60. 3. Harry Bailey, Mark Nelson, Bob Phillipe, Bill Cruikshank, 59. 4. Craig Crowder, Finton Carpenter, Bill Summers, Jim Herron, 62. 5. Lee Benest, Dennis Morris, Ron Warren, Doyle Williams, * Josh Woods, 62. 6. George Mills, Quentin Maxwell, Jerry Reed, Danny Cochran, * Quinn Steenson 63. 7. Will Cleveland, Bob Hunt, Keith Bacon, Jerry Lewis, 63. 8. Joe Widener, Paul Schreffler, Paul Pearcy, Ken Rentz, 65. 9. John Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormack, Van Robinson, 65. 10. Dean Wiehl, Mike Griffin, Ron Taber, Harold Umholtz, 65. 11. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Tommy Henderson, Glen Dane, 65. 12. Bob Warner, Jerry Bennett, Steve Humphrey, Ed Horton, 67. 13. Ken Ingram, Steve Carlile, Frank Wright, Herman Henderson, 68.
2022 OGA OKLAHOMA OPEN AMATEUR QUALIFYING
Thursday, Oak Tree Country Club (West)
1. Christian Johnson, OKC 64. T2. Stephen Grimes, Edmond 68; Luke Phillips, Edmond 68. 4. Caleb Price, Edmond 69. T5. Harley Abrams, Tulsa 70; Ryan Johnson, Arcadia 70. T7. Joby Dutcher, Broken Arrow 71; Adam Henderson, Edmond 71; Bryant Polhill, Edmond, 71; Preston Wilkins, Tulsa 71.
Shot age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Ken Freebairn, 69, shot 69; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 70.
THE CANYONS: Ralph Manis, 78, shot 78.
LaFORTUNE: Jess Mitchell, 83, shot 82; Mike Cronin, 78, shot 78; John Council, 78, shot 78; John Bayliss, 80, shot 80.
MOHAWK (Woodbine): Jack Hamilton, 81, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Gilbert York, 80, shot 80.
THE PATRIOT: Frank Enzbrenner, 78, shot 76.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore 87, shot 78.
SOUTH LAKES: Gene Frie, 81, shot 81; Mike Stansifer, 71, shot 71.
Hole-in-one
LaFORTUNE: Mike Cronin, No. 11, 111 yards, 9-iron.
PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): B.J. Barnhart, No. 12, 132 yards, 9-iron.