Sports Record for Aug. 18

GOLF
Local
Oaks Country Club
Tulsa Golf Association 3 Man Shamble – Tuesday
Individual Low Gross: Ryan Grimm, 66; Individual Low Net: Cody Shoulders, 62; Team Standings: T1. Kaleb Grimm, Ryan Grimm, Cody Shoulders, 126; T1. Matt Choate, Don Naifeh, Stephen Dixon, 126; T3. Mike Foster, Paul Stanton, Richard Barnett, 128; T3. Tyler Carson, Bradley Nelligan, Josh Stearns, 128; T3. Vince Nerio, Richard Townley, David Kelley, 128; 6. Mark Inman, Allen Anderson, Butch McIntosh, 129; 7. Lee Inman, Steve Hughes, Joe Tuttle, 130; T8. Burch Williams, Merlin Kilbury, Jim Lowell, 131; T8. Ed Cohlmia, Terry Collier, Richard Hunt, 131; T10. Bobby Biskup, Joe Gho, Tim Bracken, 132; T10. Jackie Dodgin, Dustin Bass, Matt Brown, 132; 12. Steve Gidley, Rob Brown, Bob Meyers, 133; 13. Dan Griffin, Roland Lewis, George Kastelic, 134; T14. Danny Mosier, Don Jernigan, Michelle Recchia, 137; T14. George Coen, Tony Sutton, Stan Brander, 137; 16. David Leighton, David Shaffer, David Bennett, 138; 17. Michael Hamrick, Ron Johnson, Jon Johnson, 141
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship 2 Man Low Net
1. Bill Kusleika, Darrell Wood, 139; T2. Bob Bell, Dave Hohensee, 143; T2. Dick Tullis, George Siler, 143; 4. Duane Dunham, Don Garrison, 144; 5. Ron Wilson, Hank Prideaux, 151; 6. Don Liland, Jerry Henderson, 152; 7. Mel Hayes, Frank Prentice, 155
Tulsa Country Club Men’s Guest Day
SEC Flight: 1. John Woolslayer, Steven Nightingale; 2. Paul Boullion, Matt Lamb; 3. Kyle Ayers, Justin Newell; Big 12 Flight: 1. Josh Lamberton, Kevin Joyce; 2. Drew Phillips, Keith St. Gemme; 3. James Hix, Shane Garrow; Closest to the Pin: 6. Steve Nightingale; 9. Drew Phillips; 14. Mike Moody; 17. Kyle Ayers
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 84, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72
BROKEN ARROW: Jerry Thies, 84, shot 78
LA FORTUNE PARK: Bill Harsch, 81, shot 75; Jim Lowell, 71, shot 71; Gary Sharp, 75, shot 73
PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 78, shot 76; Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 77
WOODBINE: Jack Coursey, 97, shot 85; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 81
SOFTBALL
Little League World Series
At Greenville, North Carolina
Wednesday’s result
Final: Oklahoma 9, Virginia 1
Virginia;010;000;--;1;3;2
Oklahoma;053;10X;--;9;16;1