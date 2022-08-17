Sports Record for Aug. 17

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 2-man best ball
1. Tullis/Wilson 60. 2. Liland/Sawyer 62. T3. Kusleika/Prentice 63; Bell/Dunham 63. 5. Prideaux/Hayes 64. 6. York/Wilson 65. 7. Garrison/Siler 67.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Red Bud Cup
1. Patriot 313. T2. Tulsa Country Club 323; Southern Hills Country Club 323.
Hole-in-one
BATTLE CREEK: Paxton Hart (7 years old), No. 7, 90 yards, 6-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Lew Wade, 83, shot 79.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Cook, 77, shot 77.
MOHAWK (Woodbine): James Brock, 83, shot 78; Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85.
PAGE BELCHER: Gilbert York, 80, shot 78.
THE PATRIOT: Terry McDonald, 75, shot 74.
SOFTBALL
High School
Tuesday
Harrah 10, Inola 7