Sports Record for Aug. 17

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: 2-man best ball

1. Tullis/Wilson 60. 2. Liland/Sawyer 62. T3. Kusleika/Prentice 63; Bell/Dunham 63. 5. Prideaux/Hayes 64. 6. York/Wilson 65. 7. Garrison/Siler 67. 

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

Red Bud Cup

1. Patriot 313. T2. Tulsa Country Club 323; Southern Hills Country Club 323.

Hole-in-one

BATTLE CREEK: Paxton Hart (7 years old), No. 7, 90 yards, 6-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Lew Wade, 83, shot 79.

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Cook, 77, shot 77.

MOHAWK (Woodbine): James Brock, 83, shot 78; Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85. 

PAGE BELCHER: Gilbert York, 80, shot 78.

THE PATRIOT: Terry McDonald, 75, shot 74.

SOFTBALL

High School

Tuesday

Harrah 10, Inola 7

