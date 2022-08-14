 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Aug. 14

GOLF

Local

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Couples Classic

Gross: Austin & Ana Ross. Net: 1. Bryan Adair & Jen Wells, 2. Rich & Renee Bevins, 3, Doug & Nancy Baumunk. 

Shoots age or better

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 82.

SOUTH LAKES: Scott Syman, 80, shot 78.

 

