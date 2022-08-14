Sports Record for Aug. 14

GOLF
Local
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Couples Classic
Gross: Austin & Ana Ross. Net: 1. Bryan Adair & Jen Wells, 2. Rich & Renee Bevins, 3, Doug & Nancy Baumunk.
Shoots age or better
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 82.
SOUTH LAKES: Scott Syman, 80, shot 78.
Tags
- Better
- Wendell Price
- Ben Lewis
- Golf
- Zoology
- Jim Brock
- Age
- Sam Rayder
- Scramble
- Lake
- Don Garrison
- Belcher
- Gilbert York
- Page
- Hole In One
- Gary Jergensen
- John Gadd
- Sport
- Phil Ware
- Keith Steffen
- Broken Arrow
- Jim Ingram
- Ray White
- Battle Creek
- Bill Kannegiesser
- Botany
- Buddy Booher
- Charles Bell
- Vince Nerio
- Tournament
- Edmond North
- Varsity
- Claremore
- Deer Creek
- Pool
- Music
- Hydrography
- Mustang
- Muskogee
- Work
- Unions
- Ranch
- Nick Nail
- Flight
- Oklahoma
- Inola
- Catoosa
- Union
- Bethany
- Verdigris
- Golf Club
- Shoot
- Classic
- Local
- Jack Moore
- Shangri-la
- Scott Syman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!