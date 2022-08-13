 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for Aug. 13

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

BAILEY RANCH

MGA 2-man Scramble

A Flight: 1. Ron Smith, Dave Williams 67. 2. David Burd, Gary Prater 69. 3. Levi Vanamen, Michael Casey 69. 4. Charlie Pringer, Mitch Laird. 5. Roger Banzhof, Dick Childers 69.

B Flight: 1. Chris Matheny, Bill Casey 74. 2. Mike Philbeck, Kenny Kaiser 74. 3. Casey Bray, Andy Mozingo 74. 4. Monte Dowd, Bart Neighbors 75. 5. Dennis Nelson, James Dugger 76.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Net Classic

1. Don Jernigan 70 (net). 2. Jeff Jensen 72. 3. Bill McKamey 73. 4. Mike Sulton 75.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

Best 2 Balls

1. Josh Roby, Stu Van De Wiele, Dave Hibbard, Ben Dye, Harley Abrams. 2. Ronnie Herwig, Marc Delametter, Josh Eardley, Patrick Dinneen, Alex Lobodiak. 3. Adam Rhoades, Matt Dresher, Smith Underwood, Mark Farrow, Bill Magee.

MotherBall

1. Joby Wood, Greg Holley, Tom Rains, Justin Hoose, David DeAngelis. T2. Hobie Higgins, Gary Goss, David Thompson, Brad Duvall, Bill Perrine; Kent Charles, Kevin McNamara, Kevin King, Jason Lee, Jim Shofner.

Hole-in-one

CEDAR RIDGE: Brad Frank, No. 13, 192 yards, 4-iron.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Diana Pelts, No. 11, 109 yards, 5-iron.

LaFORTUNE (Par-3): Ray Oder, No. 2, 140 yards, 8-iron.

Shot age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Shelby Ownbey, 70, shot 70.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes): Nick Nail, 84, shot 83.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Roberts, 84, shot 81.

SOFTBALL

High School

BA Varsity Tournament

Saturday

Pool C

Jenks 6, Pryor 5

Friday

Pool A

Broken Arrow 3, PC North 0

Deer Creek 4, Durant 3

Sand Springs 15, Edmond North 3

Claremore 8, Jay 2

Broken Arrow 11, Durant 0

Deer Creek 11, PC North 0

Sand Springs 9, Claremore 2

Jay 13, Edmond North 1

Broken Arrow 7, Sand Springs 5

Edmond North 7, PC North 6

Durant 10, Jay 0

Deer Creek 2, Claremore 0

Pool B 

Owasso 4, Fairland 2

Pocola 1, Erie (Co.) 0

Bixby 4, Yukon 2

Bristow 9, Miami 2

Owasso 7, Erie (Co.) 2

Pocola 3, Fairland 2

Yukon 6, Bristow 3

Miami 3, Bixby 2

Pocola 8, Owasso 1

Eric (Co.) 1, Fairland 0

Bristow 11, Bixby 2

Pool C

Moore 8, Jenks 5

Tahlequah 8, Muskogee 0

Pryor 5, Dewey 0

Hilldale 4, Mustang 3

Jenks 8, Muskogee 3

Moore 9, Tahlequah 3

Hilldale 5, Proyor 4

Mustang 16, Dewey 1

Tahlequah 4, Jenks 2

Moore 5, Muskogee 3

Mustang 9, Pryor 1

Hilldale 5, Dewey 0

Pool D

Coweta 9, Lone Grove 0

Southmoore 11, Stigler 0

Westmoore 17, Union 0

Muldrow 6, Tahlequah Sequoyah 4

Southmoore 6, Coweta 5

Lone Grove 1, Stigler 0

Westmoore 12, Muldrow 0

Tahlequah Sequoyah 8, Union 6

Coweta 5, Stigler 0

Southmoore 14, Lone Grove 1

Westmoore 4, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0

Muldrow 8, Union 1

VOLLEYBALL

High school

VERDIGRIS VARSITY TOURNAMENT

Day 1

Verdigris def. Catoosa 25-9, 25-13

Bethany def. Cache 25-16, 25-17

Okla. Union def. Chisholm 21-25, 25-13, 15-10

Inola def. OBA 25-17, 25-18

Bethany def. Chisholm 24-26, 25-20, 15-7

Catoosa def. Cache 25-21, 25-16

Inola def. Okla. Union 25-14, 25-10

Verdigris def. OBA 25-6, 25-14

Bethany def. Okla. Union 25-17, 25-16

Cache def. OBA 23-25, 29-27, 15-13

Catoosa def. Chisholm 25-11, 25-19

Verdigris def. Inola 25-20, 25-15

Inola def. Bethany 23-25, 25-17,15-12

Verdigris def. Cache 25-17, 25-11

Catoosa def. Okla. Union 25-14, 25-16

OBA def. Chisholm 25-22, 25-20

Day 2

Catoosa def. Bethany 25-23, 25-22

Inola def. Cache 25-21, 25-20

Verdigris def. Chisholm 25-9, 25-11

OBA def. Okla. Union 25-18, 25-20

Bethany def. OBA 28-26, 25-21

Cache def. Chisholm 25-18, 25-17

Inola def. Catoosa 25-23, 25-15

Verdigris def. Okla. Union 25-4, 25-7

Verdigris def. Bethany 25-12, 25-19

Cache def. Okla. Union 25-12, 25-10

Inola def. Chisholm 25-13, 25-18

Catoosa def. OBA 25-14, 25-23

Tournament champion: Verdigris

Tournament runner-up: Inola

All-Tournament Team: Jordyn Reid, Bethany; Emma Muldowney, Cache; Kahli O’Neal, Catoosa; Laiken Hackett, Chisholm; Brooke Walker, Inola; Emma Butler, OBA; Ava Smith, Okla. Union; Logan Hamilton, Verdigris (MVP).

