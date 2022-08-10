 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for Aug. 10

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Gilbert York 66; 2. George Siler 68; 3. Steve Wilson 71; 3. Mel Hayes 71; 5. Don Garrison 72; 6. Ron Wilson 73; 6. Frank Prentice 73; 8. Bob Bell 74; 8. Don Liland 74; 10. Mike Brannon 76; 11. Bill Kusleika 78. 

Holes in one

CEDAR RIDGE: Greg Brooks, No. 6, 128 yards, 9-iron.

PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Mel Hayes, No. 8, 120 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Charles Johnson, 79, shot 79.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75; Ray White, 86, shot 78.

MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 84.

PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 79, shot 79; Gilbert York, 80, shot 73.

PATRIOT GOLF CLUB: Frank Enzbrenner, 78, shot 77.

SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 79, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Ray White, 86, shot 78.

BASEBALL

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Oilers 19, Scissortails 2

Caribes 21, Liners 10

