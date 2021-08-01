Sports record for Aug. 1

Golf

Local

The Club at Indian Springs

Couples Golf Association

Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain & Mike and Kathleen Abbott, 134; 2. Charles and Chris Fowler & Tate and Baylee Williamson, 137; 3. Laurie Campbell, Nick Nail & Tom and Renee Mills 142.

Flight 2: 1. Dan and Cindy Llewellyn & Gil and Donna Morris, 143; 2. Mike and Joni Hardy & Matt and Denise Robinson, 143; 3. Tim and Teresa Leger & Joel and Betsy Spitler, 145.

Flight 3: 1. Don and Amy Booher & Bob and Linda Lantz, 147; 2. Dan and Debbie Dyer & Tim and Janet Wright, 149; 3. Derek and Kate Cain & Bo and Anamarie Hurt, 65.

Battle Creek

TGA 4-Ball Stroke Play Championship

A Flight: 1. Brandon and Jared Strathe 65-66-131; 2. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman 64-67-131; 3. Jeff Cox and Patrick West 65-57-132; 4. Dell Frazier and Mike Monroe 69-69-138; 5. Ron Kise and Pat Trowbridge 67-72-139; 6. Mathew Burke and Tomas Stillman 69-72-141