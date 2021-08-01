Sports record for Aug. 1

Golf
Local
The Club at Indian Springs
Couples Golf Association
Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain & Mike and Kathleen Abbott, 134; 2. Charles and Chris Fowler & Tate and Baylee Williamson, 137; 3. Laurie Campbell, Nick Nail & Tom and Renee Mills 142.
Flight 2: 1. Dan and Cindy Llewellyn & Gil and Donna Morris, 143; 2. Mike and Joni Hardy & Matt and Denise Robinson, 143; 3. Tim and Teresa Leger & Joel and Betsy Spitler, 145.
Flight 3: 1. Don and Amy Booher & Bob and Linda Lantz, 147; 2. Dan and Debbie Dyer & Tim and Janet Wright, 149; 3. Derek and Kate Cain & Bo and Anamarie Hurt, 65.
Battle Creek
TGA 4-Ball Stroke Play Championship
A Flight: 1. Brandon and Jared Strathe 65-66-131; 2. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman 64-67-131; 3. Jeff Cox and Patrick West 65-57-132; 4. Dell Frazier and Mike Monroe 69-69-138; 5. Ron Kise and Pat Trowbridge 67-72-139; 6. Mathew Burke and Tomas Stillman 69-72-141
B Flight: 1. Mike Gotcher and Matt Willlingham 73-66-139; 2. Richard Townley and Joe Tuttle 72-69-141; T3. John and Mike Blackmon 71-72-143; T3. Eddie Hathcoat and Shawn Pumphrey 72-71-143; 5. Jim Lowell and Merlin Kilbury 71-75-146; 6. Will Gahagan and Keith Owens 72-80-152
C Flight: 1. Tom Bauer and Levi Maples 74-73-147; 2. C.J. Gates and Freddie Wilson 75-74-149; 3. Joey Moglenicki and Alex Shearer 74-76-150; 4. Shawn Martin and Matt Wasinger 76-77-153; 5. Brett Allred and Stephen Dixon 76-78-154
D Flight: 1. Mike Fenner and Ken MacLeod 77-71-148; 2. Blake Brown and Dan Duerson 78-72-150; 3. Gary and Ryan Ramsey 79-75-154; 4. Kevin Cooper and Mark Mogelnicki 77-78-155; 5. John Elder and Dave Latta 82-74-156
Hole in One
Golf Club of Oklahoma: Russ Hackler, No. 15, 130 yards, pitching wedge
Forest Ridge: Paul Babb, No. 13, 188 yards, 6-iron
Shoots Age or Better
Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 78
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 86