Sports Record for April 30

BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA STATE 14, TEXAS 3
Oklahoma State;010;117;1;3;0;--;14;11;0
Texas;000;000;030;--;3;6;0
Osmond, Morrill (6) and Daugherty; Stevens, Sthele (6), Eckhardt (7), Olivarez (8), Duplantier (8) and Ardoin, Schuessler. W: Osmond (4-1). L: Stevens (5-5). HR: OSU,
Thompson, Doersching, Mendham, McLean; UT, Todd.
OKLAHOMA 22, KANSAS STATE 10
Kansas State;001;203;400;--;10;9;5
Oklahoma;17(11);002;10X;--;22;17;1
Hassall, Wideman (3), Moore (3), Ruhl (7) and Pelletier, Phillips; Sandlin, Atwood (6), Campbell (7), Sundloff (9) and Crooks. W: Sandlin (4-2). L: Hassall (4-5). HR: KSU, Johnson 2(6), Pelletier (4); OU, Robertson (3), Nicklaus (5).
People are also reading…
ORAL ROBERTS 10, NO. COLORADO 1
Oral Roberts;010;312;030;--;10;14;1
Northern Colorado;001;000;000;--;1;11;2
Smith, Roach (6) and Gibson; Isdale, Lockner (5), Colehower (8) and Kenney. W: Smith (6-3). L: Isdale (1-4). S: Roach (1).
ROGERS STATE 16, NW MISSOURI 5
Northwest Missouri;040;100;0;--;5;10;1
Rogers State;503;710;X;--;16;14;0
Wiese, Mitchell (3), Lovin (4), Shreves (4), McIntyre (6) and Diel; Karalius, Lasater (6) and Soto. W: Karalius (3-2). L: Wiese (4-5). HR: RSU, Soto, Horn.
OKLAHOMA 14. KANSAS STATE 2
Friday
Kansas State;000;000;002;--;2;6;1
Oklahoma;013;021;25X;--;14;16;0
McCullough, Ruebeck (6), Weber (7), Rodriguez (8) and Mitchell, Pelletier; Bennett, Abram (8), Calhoun (9) and Crooks, Polk. W: Bennett (4-2). L: McCullough (3-3). HR: OU, Graham (12), Tredaway (3), Nicklaus (4).
OKLAHOMA STATE 8, TEXAS 6
Friday
Oklahoma State;010;032;002;--;8;11;1
Texas;000;130;110;--;6;12;1
Campbell, Phansalker (6), Martin (8), McLean (9) and Adkison; Hansen, Nixon (8), Johnson (9) and Ardoin. W: Martin (2-2), L: Nixon (1-3). HR: OSU, Thompson, Mendham 2; UT, Melendez, Messinger 2.
High school
LIFE PREP 10, OWASSO 9
Life Prep;122;021;2;--;10;10;1
Owasso;112;005;0;--;9;8;3
Cordoba, Jaso (5), Castro (6) and Lemus; Lovell, Flanary (3), Sanford (6) and Corbin. W: Castro. L: Sanford. HR: Owasso, Skalnik.
GOLF
Local
BAILEY RANCH
MGA 2-Man Best Ball
A Flight: 1. Casey Bray, Andy Mozingo 68, 2. Ron Smith, Robert Green 72. 3. Brad Thomas, Mitch Laird 73. 4. Rick Hayes, Darrel Beeler 73.
B Flight: 1. Jerry Spencer, Pete Burd 78. 2. David Burd, Gary Prater 78. 3. Mike King, Roger Banzhoff 79. 4. Marty Battese, Jimmy Boyd 80.
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 19, KANSAS 0
Oklahoma;120;4(12);--;19;15;0
Kansas;000;00;--;0;3;1
Trautwein, May (5) and Hansen, Elam; Brooks, DesRochers (4), Bruno (5) and Gayre. W: Trautwein (13-0). L: Brooks (5-7). HR: OU, Alo (23), Jennings (20), Elam (13).
UCF 2, TULSA 1
Tulsa;010;000;0;--;1;4;0
UCF;020;000;X;--;2;6;1
Nash, Brown and Keith, Park; Woodall and Griffin. W: Woodall (15-3). L: Nash (2-5).
Game 1
ROGERS STATE 4, NEB.-KEARNEY 0
Nebraska-Kearney;000;000;0;--;0;0;2
Rogers State;100;030;X;--;4;8;0
Thomason, Bott (5) and Gosker; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (25-3). L: Thomason (2-4).
Game 2
ROGERS STATE 6, NEB. KEARNEY 2
Nebraska-Kearney;110;000;0;--;2;5;2
Rogers State;001;122;X;--;6;9;0
Rosenthal, Bott (5) and Gosker; Morales and Yellen, Natera. W: Morales (26-3). L: Rosenthal (5-10). HR: NK, Wood; RSU, Spain, Callie.