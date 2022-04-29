 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Record for April 29

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

Couples Golf Association Kick-off Scramble

Gross: 1. Roxanna McCrory, Brad McCrory, Amy Rammel, Chris Armstrong, 34; 2. Gordy Guest, Charlotte Guest, Kelley Loud, Jeff Loud, 35; Net: 1. Anne Marshall, Phillip Marshall, Linda Allert, Mark Allert, 29.51; 2. Renae Cass, Rob Cass, Karen Ramsey, Paul Ramsey, 30.33; 3. Vallie Dugas, Keith Dugas, Jamie Wilson, Clif Wilson, 30.56; 4. Christian Smith, Mark Smith, Dayna Krumme, Jay Krumme, 30.96; 5. Courtney Rueb, Kevin Rueb, Dana Rock, Allen Rock, 32.16; 6. Chrisanne Nelson, Ted Nelson, Amanda Yandell, Luke Yandell, 32.32.

FOREST RIDGE

Women’s Golf Association Play Day

Flight A: Gross: 1. Susan Byrd; 2. Susie Parker; 3. Janet Griffith; Net: 1. Gina Butefish; 2. Kaye Hansen; 3. Lori Smith; Flight B: Gross: 1. Monta Downs; 2. Leslee Elzo; 3. Marilyn DallaRossa; Net: 1. Serrina Monnin; 2. Kitty Nicholson; 3. Carrie Sands.

People are also reading…

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Hank Prideaux, 63; T2. George Siler, 70; T2. Tyrone Gilyard, 70; T4. Darrell Wood, 71; T4. Mark Clemons, 71; 6. Jim Laster, 72; 7. Dick Tullis, 73; T8. Don Liland, 76; T8. James Young, 76; T10. B.J. Barnhart, 77; T10. Ken Hayes, 77; 12. Frank Printice, 79; 13. Mike Brannon, 82; 14. Bill Kusleika, 83; T15. Mel Hayes, 84; T15. Duane Dunham, 84.

Hole-in-one

BROKEN ARROW: Danny Barnett, No. 8, 140 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 83, shot 82.

OWASSO: Bob Painter, 79, shot 78.

PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 81, shot 78.

PATRICIA ISLAND: Bill Edwards, 76, shot 76.

BASEBALL

College

Northeastern State 24, Newman 10

Rogers State 7, Northwest Missouri 1

NW Missouri;000;001;000;--;1;8;1

Rogers State;001;400;02x;--;7;9;0

Spitzmiller and Diel; Ewig, Dickey (7) and Soto. W: Ewig (7-4). L: Spitzmiller (6-7). S: Dickey (1). HR: None.

Northwest Missouri 18-26, 12-19; Rogers State 25-22, 16-15

Oral Roberts 26, Northern Colorado 6 (7)

Oral Roberts;127;952;0;--;26;25;0

No. Colorado;011;031;0;--;6;11;4

Kowalski, Roy (6), Fowler (7) and Gibson; Torpey, Metz (3), Miller (4), Tuttle (5) and Kenny. W: Kowalski (5-1). L: Torpey (2-4). HR: ORU, Cox (1); NC, Glenn (1).

Oral Roberts 25-14, Northern Colorado 10-29

High school

Bartlesville 4, Tahlequah 2

Bartlesville 6, Claremore 3

Fort Gibson 1, Salina 0

Pryor 12, Metro Christian 0

Jenks 4, Victory Christian 1

Lincoln Christian 4, Sperry 2

Tuttle 17, Union 8

OSSAA REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

Class B

Hammon 10, Asher 6

Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Hammon 0

Stuart 11, Mulhall-Orlando 9

Roff 10, Stuart 0

Sentinel 4, Caney 3

Sentinel 5, Leflore 4

Glencoe 18, Cameron 2

Class A

Arapaho-Butler 20, Shattuck 19

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14, Arapaho-Butler 3

Calumet 13, Elmore City-Pernell 3

Elmore City-Pernell 8, Davenport 5

Dewar 12, Davenport 0

Dewar 4, Calumet 0

Mangum 13, Wynnewood 12

Rattan 10, Rock Creek 0

Rattan 7, Caddo 0

Navajo 13, Snyder 3

Hammon 10, Asher 6

Laverne 16, Canute 5

Laverne 5, Mooreland 1

Hydro-Eakly 13, Wilson 0

Tushka 24, Vici 14

OSSAA DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS

Class 2A

Vian 19, Hulbert 0

Vian 13, Hulbert 0

Stroud 14, Watonga 3

Stroud 18, Watonga 1

Warner 10, Chelsea 0

Warner 9, Chelsea 0

Walters 21, Boone-Apache 4

Walters 20, Boone-Apache 12

Class 3A

Davis 18, Alva 8

Bethel 5, Kellyville 2

Idabel 19, Spiro 14

Spiro 12, Idabel 4

Class 4A

Ada 2, Bridge Creek 0

Broken Bow 19, Jay 1

Hilldale 9, Cleveland 1

Holland Hall 11, Stilwell 3

Holland Hall 9, Stilwell 4

Perkins-Tryon 9, Mannford 1

SOFTBALL

College

Northeastern State 4-9, Nebraska-Kearney 2-5

Florida State 2, Oklahoma State 1

Oklahoma State;000;100;0;--;1;3;0

Florida State;100;001;0;--;2;2;0

Day and Cottrill; Wilson, Sandercock (3) and Edenfield. W: Sandercock (24-1). L: Day (9-3). HR: FSU, Sherrill (4), Culp (1).

Oklahoma State 38-9, Florida State 45-5

Oklahoma 7, Kansas 0

Oklahoma;200;110;3;--;7;9;0

Kansas;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Bahl and Elam, Hansen; Hamilton and Gayre. W: Bahl (20-1). L: Hamilton (6-15). HR: OU, Jennings (19).

Oklahoma 43-1, 12-1; Kansas 15-29, 2-11

Game 1: Rogers State 1, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State;000;000;0;--;0;0;0

Rogers State;010;000;x;--;1;4;0

Egger and Pierce; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (24-3). L: Egger (9-12). HR: RSU, Watson (1).

Game 2: Rogers State 2, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State;000;000;0;--;0;2;1

Rogers State;000;002;x;--;2;3;0

Carlson and Pierce; Hillman and Yellin. W: Hillman (14-6). L: Carlson (4-7). HR: None.

Fort Hays State 23-18-1, 9-15; Rogers State 41-19, 18-6

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert