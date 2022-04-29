Sports Record for April 29

GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
Couples Golf Association Kick-off Scramble
Gross: 1. Roxanna McCrory, Brad McCrory, Amy Rammel, Chris Armstrong, 34; 2. Gordy Guest, Charlotte Guest, Kelley Loud, Jeff Loud, 35; Net: 1. Anne Marshall, Phillip Marshall, Linda Allert, Mark Allert, 29.51; 2. Renae Cass, Rob Cass, Karen Ramsey, Paul Ramsey, 30.33; 3. Vallie Dugas, Keith Dugas, Jamie Wilson, Clif Wilson, 30.56; 4. Christian Smith, Mark Smith, Dayna Krumme, Jay Krumme, 30.96; 5. Courtney Rueb, Kevin Rueb, Dana Rock, Allen Rock, 32.16; 6. Chrisanne Nelson, Ted Nelson, Amanda Yandell, Luke Yandell, 32.32.
FOREST RIDGE
Women’s Golf Association Play Day
Flight A: Gross: 1. Susan Byrd; 2. Susie Parker; 3. Janet Griffith; Net: 1. Gina Butefish; 2. Kaye Hansen; 3. Lori Smith; Flight B: Gross: 1. Monta Downs; 2. Leslee Elzo; 3. Marilyn DallaRossa; Net: 1. Serrina Monnin; 2. Kitty Nicholson; 3. Carrie Sands.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Hank Prideaux, 63; T2. George Siler, 70; T2. Tyrone Gilyard, 70; T4. Darrell Wood, 71; T4. Mark Clemons, 71; 6. Jim Laster, 72; 7. Dick Tullis, 73; T8. Don Liland, 76; T8. James Young, 76; T10. B.J. Barnhart, 77; T10. Ken Hayes, 77; 12. Frank Printice, 79; 13. Mike Brannon, 82; 14. Bill Kusleika, 83; T15. Mel Hayes, 84; T15. Duane Dunham, 84.
Hole-in-one
BROKEN ARROW: Danny Barnett, No. 8, 140 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 83, shot 82.
OWASSO: Bob Painter, 79, shot 78.
PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 81, shot 78.
PATRICIA ISLAND: Bill Edwards, 76, shot 76.
BASEBALL
College
Northeastern State 24, Newman 10
Rogers State 7, Northwest Missouri 1
NW Missouri;000;001;000;--;1;8;1
Rogers State;001;400;02x;--;7;9;0
Spitzmiller and Diel; Ewig, Dickey (7) and Soto. W: Ewig (7-4). L: Spitzmiller (6-7). S: Dickey (1). HR: None.
Northwest Missouri 18-26, 12-19; Rogers State 25-22, 16-15
Oral Roberts 26, Northern Colorado 6 (7)
Oral Roberts;127;952;0;--;26;25;0
No. Colorado;011;031;0;--;6;11;4
Kowalski, Roy (6), Fowler (7) and Gibson; Torpey, Metz (3), Miller (4), Tuttle (5) and Kenny. W: Kowalski (5-1). L: Torpey (2-4). HR: ORU, Cox (1); NC, Glenn (1).
Oral Roberts 25-14, Northern Colorado 10-29
High school
Bartlesville 4, Tahlequah 2
Bartlesville 6, Claremore 3
Fort Gibson 1, Salina 0
Pryor 12, Metro Christian 0
Jenks 4, Victory Christian 1
Lincoln Christian 4, Sperry 2
Tuttle 17, Union 8
OSSAA REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
Class B
Hammon 10, Asher 6
Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Hammon 0
Stuart 11, Mulhall-Orlando 9
Roff 10, Stuart 0
Sentinel 4, Caney 3
Sentinel 5, Leflore 4
Glencoe 18, Cameron 2
Class A
Arapaho-Butler 20, Shattuck 19
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14, Arapaho-Butler 3
Calumet 13, Elmore City-Pernell 3
Elmore City-Pernell 8, Davenport 5
Dewar 12, Davenport 0
Dewar 4, Calumet 0
Mangum 13, Wynnewood 12
Rattan 10, Rock Creek 0
Rattan 7, Caddo 0
Navajo 13, Snyder 3
Hammon 10, Asher 6
Laverne 16, Canute 5
Laverne 5, Mooreland 1
Hydro-Eakly 13, Wilson 0
Tushka 24, Vici 14
OSSAA DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
Class 2A
Vian 19, Hulbert 0
Vian 13, Hulbert 0
Stroud 14, Watonga 3
Stroud 18, Watonga 1
Warner 10, Chelsea 0
Warner 9, Chelsea 0
Walters 21, Boone-Apache 4
Walters 20, Boone-Apache 12
Class 3A
Davis 18, Alva 8
Bethel 5, Kellyville 2
Idabel 19, Spiro 14
Spiro 12, Idabel 4
Class 4A
Ada 2, Bridge Creek 0
Broken Bow 19, Jay 1
Hilldale 9, Cleveland 1
Holland Hall 11, Stilwell 3
Holland Hall 9, Stilwell 4
Perkins-Tryon 9, Mannford 1
SOFTBALL
College
Northeastern State 4-9, Nebraska-Kearney 2-5
Florida State 2, Oklahoma State 1
Oklahoma State;000;100;0;--;1;3;0
Florida State;100;001;0;--;2;2;0
Day and Cottrill; Wilson, Sandercock (3) and Edenfield. W: Sandercock (24-1). L: Day (9-3). HR: FSU, Sherrill (4), Culp (1).
Oklahoma State 38-9, Florida State 45-5
Oklahoma 7, Kansas 0
Oklahoma;200;110;3;--;7;9;0
Kansas;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
Bahl and Elam, Hansen; Hamilton and Gayre. W: Bahl (20-1). L: Hamilton (6-15). HR: OU, Jennings (19).
Oklahoma 43-1, 12-1; Kansas 15-29, 2-11
Game 1: Rogers State 1, Fort Hays State 0
Fort Hays State;000;000;0;--;0;0;0
Rogers State;010;000;x;--;1;4;0
Egger and Pierce; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (24-3). L: Egger (9-12). HR: RSU, Watson (1).
Game 2: Rogers State 2, Fort Hays State 0
Fort Hays State;000;000;0;--;0;2;1
Rogers State;000;002;x;--;2;3;0
Carlson and Pierce; Hillman and Yellin. W: Hillman (14-6). L: Carlson (4-7). HR: None.
Fort Hays State 23-18-1, 9-15; Rogers State 41-19, 18-6