 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Record for April 25

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

College: Women

Summit League Championship – Second Round

Teams: 1. Denver, 292-285-577; 2. Oral Roberts, 299-295-594; 3. South Dakota State, 301-298-599

ORU: 4. Sarah Bell, 72-76-148; T7. Cristina Riu, 77-72-149; T7. Isabella Caamal, 76-73-149; 9. Megan Lee, 74-76-150; 14. Kiana Oshiro, 78-74-152

Big 12 Women’s Championship – Final Round – Sunday

Teams: 1. Texas, 291-287-298-876; T2. Baylor, 288-301-290-879; T2. Oklahoma State, 295-292-292-879; 4. Iowa State, 291-302-294-887; 6. Oklahoma, 302-301-298-901

OSU: 1. Lianna Bailey, 70-68-77-215; 3. Han-Hsuan Yu, 74-75-68-217; T19. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, 78-72-75-225; T19. Rina Tatematsu, 73-80-72-225; 36. Hailey Jones, 78-77-77-232

OU: 8. Hannah Screen, 73-73-75-221; T19. Mikhaela Fortuna, 74-77-74-225; 29. Meagan Winans, 75-76-78-229; 35. Libby Winans, 80-76-75-231

People are also reading…

Local

Boy Scout Golf Classic

Tulsa

1. Chris Goad, David Hurt, David Pennington, Chester Alrich, 51; 2. Alan Crupper, Terry Clark, Tim Collier, Dustin Armstrong, 51; 3. Josh Roby, Bob Pielsticker, Matt Reese, Austin Buerge, 52; Closest to the Pin: 6. Austin Buerge; 14. Kevin Sitton; Longest Drive: 4. Terry Clark

Cystic Fibrosis Classic

Cedar Ridge

1. Todd Hofmann, Bobby Hadden, James Wiginton, Ty Sanders, 50 (MOC); 2. Mickey Meimerstorf, Dave Adams, Bob Laird, Jerry Taylor, 50; 3. Terry Carter, Noah Carter, Phil Allen, Bill Thomas, 51

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

T1. Frank Prentice, 70; T1. Mike Hayes, 70; 3. Dick Tullis, 72; T4. Hank Prideaux, 76; T4. Ken Hayes, 76; 6. James Young, 78; 7. Darrell Wood, 79; 8. Mel Hayes, 80; 9. Bill Kusleika, 82

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Ray Martin, Dave Heatherly, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 63; 2. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Harold Umholtz, Doyle Williams, 63; 3. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Bill Cruikshank, Ken Kuge, 63; 4. Lee Benest, George Mills, Millard Clowers, Jerry Reed, 64; 5. Dennis Cavenah, Mike Griffin, Frank Wright, Bob Henshaw, Bob Phillipe, 64; 6. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Steve Hines, Dave Shouse, 65; 7. Lloyd Skinner, Bob Hunt, Mel Gilbertson, Keith Bacon, 67; 8. Stella Zuniga, Jerry Bennett, Paul Schreffler, Jim Herron, 67

Shoots Age or Better

LINCOLN PARK EAST: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71; Ray White, 86, shot 81

SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 82, shot 75

BASEBALL

High School

Jenks 10, Ponca City 0

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Fort Gibson 2, Cascia Hall 0

High School: Boys

Cascia Hall 1, Fort Gibson 0

SOFTBALL

College

Emporia State 10, Northeastern State 8

Northeastern State 2, Emporia State 1

Game 1: Washburn 2, Rogers State 0

Rogers State;000;000;0;--;0;1;0

Washburn;000;000;2;--;2;4;1

Morales and Rogers; Ginter and Darnell. W: Ginter (26-3). L: Morales (23-3). HR: W, Friend (1).

Game 2: Washburn 3, Rogers State 2

Rogers State;002;000;0;--;2;5;0

Washburn;000;030;x;--;3;5;1

Hillman and Yellin; Hamm, Ginter (6) and Wagner, Darnell. W: Hamm (10-6). L: Hillman (13-6). S: Ginter (3). HR: RSU, Gass (1); W, Schreiner.

Rogers State 39-9, Washburn 40-11.

High School

Jenks 12-10, Stilwell 7-9

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive spring athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert