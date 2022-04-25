Sports Record for April 25

GOLF
College: Women
Summit League Championship – Second Round
Teams: 1. Denver, 292-285-577; 2. Oral Roberts, 299-295-594; 3. South Dakota State, 301-298-599
ORU: 4. Sarah Bell, 72-76-148; T7. Cristina Riu, 77-72-149; T7. Isabella Caamal, 76-73-149; 9. Megan Lee, 74-76-150; 14. Kiana Oshiro, 78-74-152
Big 12 Women’s Championship – Final Round – Sunday
Teams: 1. Texas, 291-287-298-876; T2. Baylor, 288-301-290-879; T2. Oklahoma State, 295-292-292-879; 4. Iowa State, 291-302-294-887; 6. Oklahoma, 302-301-298-901
OSU: 1. Lianna Bailey, 70-68-77-215; 3. Han-Hsuan Yu, 74-75-68-217; T19. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, 78-72-75-225; T19. Rina Tatematsu, 73-80-72-225; 36. Hailey Jones, 78-77-77-232
OU: 8. Hannah Screen, 73-73-75-221; T19. Mikhaela Fortuna, 74-77-74-225; 29. Meagan Winans, 75-76-78-229; 35. Libby Winans, 80-76-75-231
People are also reading…
Local
Boy Scout Golf Classic
Tulsa
1. Chris Goad, David Hurt, David Pennington, Chester Alrich, 51; 2. Alan Crupper, Terry Clark, Tim Collier, Dustin Armstrong, 51; 3. Josh Roby, Bob Pielsticker, Matt Reese, Austin Buerge, 52; Closest to the Pin: 6. Austin Buerge; 14. Kevin Sitton; Longest Drive: 4. Terry Clark
Cystic Fibrosis Classic
Cedar Ridge
1. Todd Hofmann, Bobby Hadden, James Wiginton, Ty Sanders, 50 (MOC); 2. Mickey Meimerstorf, Dave Adams, Bob Laird, Jerry Taylor, 50; 3. Terry Carter, Noah Carter, Phil Allen, Bill Thomas, 51
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
T1. Frank Prentice, 70; T1. Mike Hayes, 70; 3. Dick Tullis, 72; T4. Hank Prideaux, 76; T4. Ken Hayes, 76; 6. James Young, 78; 7. Darrell Wood, 79; 8. Mel Hayes, 80; 9. Bill Kusleika, 82
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Ray Martin, Dave Heatherly, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 63; 2. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Harold Umholtz, Doyle Williams, 63; 3. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Bill Cruikshank, Ken Kuge, 63; 4. Lee Benest, George Mills, Millard Clowers, Jerry Reed, 64; 5. Dennis Cavenah, Mike Griffin, Frank Wright, Bob Henshaw, Bob Phillipe, 64; 6. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Steve Hines, Dave Shouse, 65; 7. Lloyd Skinner, Bob Hunt, Mel Gilbertson, Keith Bacon, 67; 8. Stella Zuniga, Jerry Bennett, Paul Schreffler, Jim Herron, 67
Shoots Age or Better
LINCOLN PARK EAST: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71; Ray White, 86, shot 81
SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 82, shot 75
BASEBALL
High School
Jenks 10, Ponca City 0
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Fort Gibson 2, Cascia Hall 0
High School: Boys
Cascia Hall 1, Fort Gibson 0
SOFTBALL
College
Emporia State 10, Northeastern State 8
Northeastern State 2, Emporia State 1
Game 1: Washburn 2, Rogers State 0
Rogers State;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
Washburn;000;000;2;--;2;4;1
Morales and Rogers; Ginter and Darnell. W: Ginter (26-3). L: Morales (23-3). HR: W, Friend (1).
Game 2: Washburn 3, Rogers State 2
Rogers State;002;000;0;--;2;5;0
Washburn;000;030;x;--;3;5;1
Hillman and Yellin; Hamm, Ginter (6) and Wagner, Darnell. W: Hamm (10-6). L: Hillman (13-6). S: Ginter (3). HR: RSU, Gass (1); W, Schreiner.
Rogers State 39-9, Washburn 40-11.
High School
Jenks 12-10, Stilwell 7-9