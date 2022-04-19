Sports Record for April 19

BASEBALL
College
NORTHEASTERN ST. 18, NORTHWESTERN 11
Northeastern St.;041;033;106;--;18;17;3
Northwestern;030;040;004;--;11;13;1
Jiles, Bell (6), Jones (8), Romero (9) and Rodden; Potts, Colon (6), Bishop (9), Yamakoshi (9) and Priest. W: K. Jiles (4-1). L: M. Potts (2-2). HR: NSU, Freeman, Brothers, Reller, White, Rodden 1, Graff 1. NW, Priest.
High school
Salina 14, Adair 2
Rejoice Christian 1, Chelsea 0
Grove 12, Claremore 2
Eufaula 11, Roland 3
Victory Christian 13, Spiro 3
Collinsville 10, Coweta 8
Lincoln Christian 16, Hilldale 4
Pryor 4, Holland Hall 3
Jones 5, Kiefer 2
Broken Bow 10, Stigler 0
Bartlesville 3, Enid 2
B. T. Washington 10, Muskogee 0
Cushing 6, Bristow 5
Cascia Hall 8, Morris 0
Cleveland 10, Catoosa 0
Haskell 18-12, Wewoka 1-4
Jenks 7, Broken Arrow 5
Metro Christian 7, Kellyville 2
Sapulpa 5, McAlester 3
Sperry 18, Meeker 0
Mannford 1, Skiatook 0
Preston 10, Stroud 2
Westville 8, Vinita 5
Bishop Kelley 6, Shawnee 4
Bixby 8, Stillwater 7
Caney Valley 10, Dewey 2
Warner 9, Chouteau-Mazie 0
Edison 16-18, Memorial 1-1
Inola 11, North Rock Creek 2
Jay 12, Miami 0
Kays 14, Checotah 1
Owasso 12, Ponca City 0
Prague 17, Okmulgee 7
OSSAA DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
Class A
Porum 7, Okay 0
Gore 11, Porum 0
Red Oak 10, Gans 0
Canute 12-8, Burns Flat-Dill City 0-0
Red Oak 10-11, Cave Springs 0-1
Class B
Glencoe 18-8, Copan 0-0
Hammon 8, Buffalo 0
Hammon 12, Sharon-Mutual 0
GOLF
College: Men
MIAA Championship
At Independence, Missouri
Teams: 1. Rogers State University 292-288-295—875. 2. Central Missouri 303-295-293—891. 3. Missouri Southern State 295-294-304—893. 5. Northeastern State 305-293-302—900.
RSU individuals: 2. Aidan Gavey 71-72-74—217. 3. Daniel Robles Delval 73-72-73—218. 4. Luke Palmowski 74-72-73—219. T18. Ty Nicar 80-72-75—227. T20. Gonzalo Chaves 74-78-76—228.
NSU individuals: T8. Brayden Strickland 75-70-77—222. T10. Gabe Replogle 77-74-72—223. T15. Carlos Gomez 80-74-72—226. T28. Christian Yanovitch 73-75-83—231. T35. Brett Wilcoxen 81-75-81—237.
College: Women
AAC CHAMPIONSHIP
Pinehurst No. 6 Course
Pinehurst, North Carolina
Teams: 1. Tulane 308-289-295—892. 2. Houston 292-295-310—897. 3. UCF 297-296-306—899. 4. SMU 297-298-309—904. 5. South Florida 299-305-301—905. 6. Memphis 302-300-311—913. 7. Tulsa 307-295-312—914. 8. East Carolina 304-311-307—922. 9. Wichita State 318-305-312—935. 10. Cincinnati 317-304-322—943.
Individuals: 1. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU 72-72-75—219. 2. Tunrada Piddon, UCF 72-69-79—220. 3. Sandra Vasquez, Tulane 77-67-77—221. T4. Daozeng Liu, Tulane 75-73-74—222. T4. Nicole Abelar, Houston 73-71-78—222.
Tulsa individuals: T7. Sydney Seigel 76-75-73—224. T14. Lovisa Gunnar 73-76-77—226. T19. Lilly Thomas 76-70-83—229. T37. Sophie Johnson 82-76-79—237. T47. Haley Greb n/a-74-85—159. Lorena Tseng 91-n/a—91.
High school: Girls
CLASS 2A QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT
Nowata Country Club (Par 68)
Teams: 1. Olive, (Madison Laffoon 92, Josie Heston 95, Jaquelynn Edwards 104, Laney Carter 111, Hannah Ainsworth 113) 402; 2. Keys, (Jaycee Gideon 75, Elle Walls 104, Carlee Gideon 110, Chloe Barnes 116, Kylie Forrest 118) 405; 3. Luther,(Darcy Roy 106, Allison Jasper 108, Audrey Harper 111, Carter Boydston 124, Tierney Westermeir 129) 449; 4. Frontier, (Larissa Jefferson 95, Brooklyn Sanders 113, Addison Hayes 115, BJ Childs 127, Aidyn Neitzler 128) 450; 5. Pawhuska, (Gigi Seike 116, Elinor Walker 117, Kate Miller 126, Romey Walker 126) 485; 6. Nowata, (Alexis Malone 113, Roslin Johnson 118, Addison Reese 123, Alessondria Mathis 136, Addison Maggard 148) 490.
Qualifying individuals: 1. Raychel Nelke, Pocola, 68; 2. Elle Standlee, Prague, 82; 3. Maggie Smith, Prague, 86; 4. Lilly Chambers, Hulbert, 87; 5. Taylor Gunter, Stroud, 104; 6. Charlsi Leib, Pawnee, 106.
Local
ADAMS
ASMGA 2-Man Chapman Scramble
A FLIGHT: 1. Dave Harding, Derek Griffin 65. 2. Jim Jenkins, Paul Taylor 67. 3. Mike Tyndall, David Flick 70. B FLIGHT: 1. Jason Peterman, Gregg Harder 72. 2. David Ray, Jim Brown 73. 2. Gary Reheis, Mark Riner 73. C FLIGHT: 1. Bon Bennett, Ben Lewis 71. 2. Rich Langston, Joe Bradley 74. 3. Joe Allison, Kevin Bates 75. D FLIGHT: 1. Eric Hsieh, Alan Brown 71. 2. Jim Meyer, Blake Davis 76. 2. Farrell Oldham, Dave Holder 76. E FLIGHT: 1.Ken Fitch, Marvin Huffman 76. 2. Stan Bennett, Mike Glades 77. 3. Bret Prideaux, Ben Neely 78. F FLIGHT: 1. Steve Domann, Tony Yeabower 75. 2. Don Antle, Jeff Gillispie 84. 3. Kevin Sparks, Lee Stephens 86. Closest to the pin: No. 3: Glades. No. 6: Hsieh. No. 12: Prideaux. No. 16: Don Noak.
PAGE BELCHER
WGA: "David and Goliath"
Championship: 1. Pat Stevens 27.8. 2. Susan Byrd 28.6. 3. Marsha Cooper 28.6. 4. Susie Parker 28.6. 5. Janice Boerner 31.6.
A Flight: 1. Carolyn Smith 23.2. 2. Mary Peterson 25. 3. Sydney Rhodes 29.2. 4. Beth Brady Edwards 27. 5. Joyce Smith 27.4. 6. Connie Glenn 30. 7. Rita Andersen 31.4.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Steve Carlile, Steve Jones, Ken Ingram, Ken Kuge, 61. 2. Harry Bailey, Dave Shouse, Frank Wright, Bob Hunt, 63. 3. Jim Ellis, Dean Wiehl, Paul Pearcy, Jim Herron, Ed Lortz, 64. 4. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Bailey Jackson, Harold Umholtz, 64. 5. Mike Griffin, Michael Wehmeyer, Ron Warren, Bob Phillipe, 65. 6. Ray Martin, Finton Carpenter, Rob Jones, Analia Wilkerson, 65. 7. John Baker, Paul Schreffler, Dave Block, Keith Bacon, 65. 8. Dennis Cavenah, Joe Strain, Bill Summers, Van Robinson, 66. 9. Lee Benest, George Mills, Millard Clowers, Jerry Reed, 68. 10. Stella Zuniga, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Herman Henderson, 68. 11. Trey Cook, Dennis Morris, Mark Nelson, Bob Henshaw, 69. 12. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Ed Werre, Bill Cruikshank, 70.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
WGA Play Day
1. Nanci Hale/Robbin Lees. 2. Patti Taruscio/Debbie Zanovich. 3. Marna Raburn/Kristin Ellsworth.
Hole-in-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Rickey Smith, No. 15, 155 yards, 6-iron.
PATRICIA ISLAND: Steve Hassell, No. 2, 94 yards, gap wedge.
Shoots Age or Better
BAILEY RANCH: Jim Brock, 83, shot 81.
HERITAGE HILLS: Junior Blevins, 82, shot 81.
LaFORTUNE: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 68; Ray White, 86, shot 76; Lew Wade, 83, shot 77.
OAKS: Dave Kroll, 84, shot 83.
SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 86, shot 82.
SOCCER
High school: Boys
Oologah-Talala 1, McLain 0
Del City 1, Sapulpa 0
Newcastle 3, Cleveland 1
Bishop Kelley 3, Memorial 1
Cascia Hall 2, Pryor 1 (OT)
East Central 7, Hale 2
Hilldale 3, Fort Gibson 0
Wagoner 8, Miami 2
High school: Girls
Pryor 2, Cascia Hall 1 (OT)
Grove 3, Rogers 1
Collinsville 1, Coweta 0
Fort Gibson 2, Hilldale 0
Mannford 2, Westville 1
Wagoner 6, Miami 1
Sand Springs 1, Union 0
Claremore 6, Glenpool 0
Keys 7, Webster 2
Sapulpa 5, Del City 0
McAlester 4, Edison 0
Holland Hall 2, Metro Christian 1
Jenks 7, Stillwater 0
Owasso 4, Bartlesville 0
Claremore Sequoyah 5, Porter Consolidated 2
B. T. Washington 1, Ponca City 0
SAND SPRINGS 1, UNION 0
Union;0;0;--;0
Sand Springs;0;1;--;1
Goals: Lainey Stanfill. Keepers: Union, Riley Bartmess; Sand Springs, Christina Thompson.
SOFTBALL
College
ROGERS STATE 8-4, HARDING 0-2
Game 1
Harding;000;00;--;0;2;0
Rogers State;003;05;--;8;12;0
Tanski, Bridges (5) and Blankenship; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (22-2). L: Tanski (11-7). HR: RSU, Rogers, Gibson, Bowman.
Game 2
Harding;200;000;0;--;2;4;0
Rogers State;000;400;X;--;4;5;0
Pistokache, Bridges (4) and Blankenship; Hillman and Yellin. W: Hillman (13-4). L: Pistokache (11-7). HR: RSU, Spain, Yellin.
Rogers State 38-6, Harding 32-16
High school: Slow-pitch
Woodland 21, Blackwell 5
Bristow 23, Cushing 16
Owasso 5, Bartlesville 2
Berryhill 9, Morris 6
Tahlequah 2, Berryhill 0
Eufaula 13, Checotah 10
Bixby 8-10, Sand Springs 0-2
Henryetta 10, Bristow 0
Henryetta 6, Cushing 2
Hominy 10, Kellyville 6
Tahlequah 14, Morris 3
Davenport 16, Mulhall-Orlando 12
Bixby 10, Union 2
Jenks 17, Bartlesville 2
Jenks 13, Owasso 2
Stilwell 14, Muldrow 7
OSSAA DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
Class A
Caney 10, Milburn 0
Caney 13-9, Thackerville 3-1
Class 2A
Dewar 13, Porum 5
Stuart 9, Dewar 1
Stuart 14, Wetumka 6
Porum 13-14, Midway 0-1
Wetumka 9, Porum 4
Red Oak 10, Arkoma 0
Red Oak 12-22, Gans 0-1
Dewar 7, Wetumka 5
Class 3A
Latta 24-15, Wynnewood 4-0
Class 4A
Coalgate 12, Luther 0
Coalgate 11-12, Okemah 1-0
Okemah 12, Luther 3
Class 5A
Plainview 16, Dickson 2
Elk City 14, Woodward 4
Elk City 16, Weatherford 4
Plainview 20-13, Madill 7-0
Newcastle 12, Blanchard 2
Newcastle 15-11, Chickasha 0-1
North Rock Creek 17-15, Seminole 2-1
Weatherford 15, Woodward 7
TENNIS
High school: Boys
2022 Regent Prep Boys Tennis in the Park Tournament
Teams: 1. Regent Prep 29; 2. Lincoln Christian 28; 3, Rejoice Christian 22; 4. Wagoner 21; 5. Grove 17; 6. Tahlequah 15; 7. Chisholm 7; 8. Miami 4.
No. 1 singles: Third place, Bo Bayless, Regent Prep, def. Brice Midelen, Tahlequah, 6-2, 3-6 (8). Championship, Caleb Calhoun, Lincoln Christian, def. Kyle Limerick, Rejoice Christian, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 singles: Third place, Ben Wheeler, Lincoln Christian, def. James Perez, Wagoner, 6-1, 7-6. Championship, Jeret Stone, Rejoice Christian, def. Cole McNeill, Regent Prep, 6-3, 4-6, (15).
No. 1 doubles: Third place, Sterling and Carter, Wagoner, def. Sisk and Young, Tahlequah, 6-0, 6-4. Championship, D. Boshoff and E. Boshoff, Regent Prep, def. Stone and Rosiere, Grove, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles: Third place, Daley and Rowan, Wagoner, def. Draper and Hill, Grove, 6-3, 6-4. Championship, Foster and Johnson, Lincoln Christian, def. Stephens and Beitel, Regent Prep, 6-4, 2-6 (7).
High school: Girls
2022 Regent Prep Girls Tennis in the Park Tournament
Teams: 1. Regent Prep 28; 2. Tahlequah 24; 3. Lincoln Christian 21; 4. Wagoner 20; 5. Chisholm 18; 6. Rejoice Christian 17; 7. Grove 13; 8. Miami 7.
No. 1 singles: Third place, Ashley Nachia, Chisholm, def. Lydia Helton, Regent Prep, 4-6, 6-1, (6). Championship, Kaiya Dobson, Rejoice Christian, def. Mary Moore, Tahlequah, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2 singles: Third place, Amelia Miller, Tahlequah, def. Ellery Johnson, Regent Prep,6-2, 6-3. Championship, Emma Krusaa, Chisholm, def. Bella Rollandini, Lincoln Christian, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles: Third place, Foster and Roberts, Lincoln Christian, def. Belder and Boyett, Grove, 6-4, 6-1. Championship, Wright and Durham, Regent Prep, def. Butler and Russell, Wagoner, 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles: Third place, Condict and Marrs, Wagoner, def. Draeger and S. Fears, Lincoln Christian, 6-0, 6-1. Championship, Conklin and Lim, Regent Prep,def. Steely and Vann, Tahlequah, 6-1, 6-0.