agate

Sports Record for April 1

  Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

College

OKLAHOMA STATE 12, KANSAS STATE 9

Oklahoma State;200;046;000;--;12;7;1

Kansas State;010;104;300;--;9;11;3

Campbell, Bogusz (7), Phansalker (7), Martin (9) and Adkison; Corsentino, Adams (5), Ruhl (6), Weber (7) and Mitchell, Pelletier. W: Campbell (401). L: Corsentino (1-2). S: Martin (8). HR: OSU, Thompson (4), Trenkle (4); KSU, Heinrich (3), Phillips (6), Rugely (1).

OMAHA 1, ORAL ROBERTS 0

Omaha;010;000;000;--;1;6;0

Oral Roberts;000;000;000;--;0;4;0

Riedel, Machado (7) and Rosario; Kowalski, McCullough (7). W: Riedel (2-1). L: Kowalski (2-1). S: Machado (1). HR: OM, Reetz (1).

Omaha 10-13, 3-1 Summit; ORU 16-10, 3-1

ROGERS STATE 9, EMPORIA STATE 7

Emporia State;200;120;020;--;7;12;1

Rogers State;200;002;50X;--;9;11;2

Seaton, Meek (6), Carson (7), Ashby (7), Aikman (7) and Racherbaumer; Ewig, Lasater (6), Davis (8), Sanchez (8) and Soto. W: Lasater (1). L: Carson (1-4). S: Sanchez (4). 

Rogers State 16-15, 10-8 MIAA; Emporia State 11-20, 5-13

High school

Adair 10, Perry 6

Dewey 10, Claremore Sequoyah 2

Kansas 7, Vinita 0

Hominy 11, Prue 1

Prue 19, Bradford Christian 4

Bluejacket 8-11, Copan 1-3

Claremore 12, B. T. Washington 6

Lincoln Christian 6, Vian 5

Jenks 4, Salina 2

Sand Springs 10, Midwest City 2

Ketchum 11, Afton 3

Caney Valley 9, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Collinsville 13, Pryor 10

Haskell 17, Liberty 5

Union 5, Westmoore 4

Woodland 13-2, Pawhuska 1-1

Joe Fowler Gumbo Classic Invitational

At Dewar

Dewar 12, Asher 0

Eufaula 15, Morris 7

Regent Prep 3, Wetumka 2

Shootout at Fort Gibson

Sallisaw 12, Berryhill 7

Skiatook 10, Inola 0

Skiatook 7, Jay 5

Red Oak 13, Sperry 5

Sallisaw 17, Tecumseh 2

Red Oak 5, Fort Gibson 4

Gladys Winters Festival

At Enid

Mustang 2, Bixby 1

Edmond Memorial 9, Edmond North 3

Edmond Santa Fe 5, Yukon 3

Edmond Deer Creek 7, Enid 4

Missouri Tournament

Oilton 9, Coyle 2

Gore Tournament

Porum 10, Okmulgee 0

Preston 13, Wewoka 1

Preston 7, Keys 1

Keys 10, Webbers Falls 2

BASKETBALL 

High School: Boys

GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE

MVP: Ty Frierson, Memorial

Co-coaches of the year: Bobby Allison, Memorial, and Daniel McChesney, Hale

All-Conference: Caylen Goff-Brown and Tyi'onn Cox, Central; Bradyn Hubbard, Seth Pratt and Killian Spellman, Memorial; Eimon Galloway, McLain; Tray Davis, Webster; Jeremiah Johnson, Jay Overton-Tobie and Luke Parish, Edison; Jacari Barnes and Kabron Lewis, Hale; Landon Lacy and Davonte Pruitt, Rogers; Delonte Wallace, East Central.

Honorable mention: Sean Edmundson and Caylon Williams, Central; Quinton Bailey and Caleb McKinney, Hale; Jeremy James and Derek Marlow, Webster; Montae Collins, Jarreth Ingram and Dominic Turner, Memorial; Terrance Thomas and Antwone Johnson, Rogers; Kentrell Anderson, East Central; KJ Nichols, McLain.

High School: Girls

GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE

MVP: Raegan McQuarters, Rogers

Coach of the year: Carlin Adkism, Rogers

All-conference: Makayla Washington, East Central; Nakya Blakley, Chiovari Palmore and Destiny Smith, Memorial; Adrianna Brinkley, Montay Davis and Jahleah Smith, Central; Eimeya Galloway, McLain; Julianna Matlock, Saniyah Morrison and Nellie Simmons, Rogers; Madison Alexander, Edison.

Honorable mention: Sam Tracy, Webster; Amontanise Randolph and Deanna Robinson, Hale; Sydney Baker, McLain; Carrie McClellan and Felicia Green, East Central; Aaliyah Smith and Kaaliyah Ruble, Memorial; Lynzie Overstreet and Jerreyah Jones, Rogers.

GOLF

College: Women

RJGA PALM VALLEY CLASSIC

Goodyear, Arizona

Teams: 1. Cal State Monterey Bay 287-287—574. T2. Cal State East Bay 297-297—594; Cal State LA 297-297—594. T4. Northeastern State 298-298—596; Colorado Christian 298-298—596.

NSU individuals: T7. Kaylee Petersen 72-72—144. T18. Aitana Hernandez 74-74—148. T35. Nina Lee 76-76—152; Yasmin Hang 76-76—152; Marybeth Bellnap 76-76—152.

Local

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Lew Wade, 83, shot 82.

CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 82, shot 81. 

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 85, shot 84.

SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 82, shot 72.

SOCCER

High school: Boys

Skiatook 1, McLain 0

Heavener 10, Webster 0

Memorial 1, Del City 0

Miami 6, Life Way Christian, AR 2

East Central 5, Grove 0

Glenpool 2, Hale 1 (OT)

Hilldale 2, Cascia Hall 1

Rejoice Christian 2, McAlester 1

Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup

Owasso 5, Houston HS, TN 2

High school: Girls

Miami 4, Life Way Christian, AR 2

Cache 7, Cleveland 0

Edison 7, Shawnee 0

Glenpool 10, Hale 0

Oologah-Talala 5, Catoosa 2

Sapulpa 1, Durant 0

Cascia Hall 3, Hilldale 0

Grove 3, East Central 1

Claremore Sequoyah 6, Keys 1

Webster 3, Heavener 0

B. T. Washington 9, Tahlequah 2

Union 6, Stillwater 0

Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup

Westminster Schools 5, Norman North 3

Fort Gibson 6, Foley, AL 0

Pryor 6, Orange Beach HS, AL 0

SOFTBALL

College

OKLAHOMA 11, UAB 1

UAB;001;00;--;1;4;2

Oklahoma;021;26;--;11;9;2

Valbak, Cespedes (4), Pierce (5) and Frazier; Bahl, May (5) and Elam. W: Bahl (14-0). L: Valbak (3-5). HR: OU, Alo, Lyons, Coleman.

Oklahoma 31-0; UAB 20-12 

OKLAHOMA STATE 6, BAYLOR 1

Oklahoma State;201;201;0;--;6;7;0

Baylor;010;000;0;--;1;6;2

Elish and Cottrill, Tuck; Orme, Juddisch (7) and Collazos, LaValley. W: Elish (8-4). L: Orme (6-9).

Oklahoma State 26-6, Baylor 17-14

WICHITA STATE 10, TULSA 8

Tulsa;030;400;1;--;8;8;0

Wichita State;022;132;X;10;10;2

Pochop, Brown (5) and Keith;Cooper, Bingham (3) and Garcia. W: Bingham(8-2). L: Pochop (7-9). HR: WSU, Barnard, Mills 2, Garcia.

Tulsa 12-20-1,1-2-1 AAC; Wichita State 18-10, 1-0

High school

Holdenville 9, McAlester 0

Wetumka 15, Depew 8

Prague 9, Kellyville 1

Prague 20, Beggs 2

Mounds 11-14, Warner 2-0

Shidler 26-19, Pawhuska 0-5

BA Union Classic

Bartlesville 11, Stilwell 9

Broken Arrow 10, Bartlesville 1

Jenks 12, Bartlesville 3

Moore 17, Jenks 2

Moore 8, Tahlequah 7

Moore 11, Muskogee 5

Tecumseh 4, Tahlequah 3

Tecumseh 10, Stilwell 3

Fairland 9, Muskogee 1

Fairland 10, Union 7

Dewar Tournament

Eufaula 11, Indianola 1

Moss 2, Eufaula 1

Eufaula 8, Meeker 0

Morris 13, Kiefer 3

Preston 8, Morris 1

Morris 13, Strother 8

Moss 20, Indianola 0

Moss 8, Preston 0

Morris 16, Memorial 0

TENNIS

College: Women

OSU 4, TEXAS TECH 2

Singles: 1. Lisa Marie Rioux (OSU) def. Margarita Skriabina 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. 2. Mhai Sawangkaew (OSU) def. Olivia Peet 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. 3. Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Avelina Sayfetdinova 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2. 4. Metka Komac (TTU) def. Oona Orpana 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. 5. Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Kailey Evans 6-1, 6-3. 6. Cristina Tiglea (TTU) vs. Sofia Rojas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 5-4, unfinished.

Doubles: 1. Avelina Sayfetdinova/Kailey Evans (TTU) def. Lisa Marie Rioux/Ayumi Miyamoto 6-4 2. Mhai Sawangkaew/Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) def. Margarita Skriabina/Cristina Tiglea 6-3. 3. Olivia Peet/Metka Komac (TTU) def. Martina Zerulo/Oona Orpana 6-3.

