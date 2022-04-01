Sports Record for April 1

BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA STATE 12, KANSAS STATE 9
Oklahoma State;200;046;000;--;12;7;1
Kansas State;010;104;300;--;9;11;3
Campbell, Bogusz (7), Phansalker (7), Martin (9) and Adkison; Corsentino, Adams (5), Ruhl (6), Weber (7) and Mitchell, Pelletier. W: Campbell (401). L: Corsentino (1-2). S: Martin (8). HR: OSU, Thompson (4), Trenkle (4); KSU, Heinrich (3), Phillips (6), Rugely (1).
OMAHA 1, ORAL ROBERTS 0
Omaha;010;000;000;--;1;6;0
Oral Roberts;000;000;000;--;0;4;0
Riedel, Machado (7) and Rosario; Kowalski, McCullough (7). W: Riedel (2-1). L: Kowalski (2-1). S: Machado (1). HR: OM, Reetz (1).
Omaha 10-13, 3-1 Summit; ORU 16-10, 3-1
ROGERS STATE 9, EMPORIA STATE 7
Emporia State;200;120;020;--;7;12;1
Rogers State;200;002;50X;--;9;11;2
Seaton, Meek (6), Carson (7), Ashby (7), Aikman (7) and Racherbaumer; Ewig, Lasater (6), Davis (8), Sanchez (8) and Soto. W: Lasater (1). L: Carson (1-4). S: Sanchez (4).
Rogers State 16-15, 10-8 MIAA; Emporia State 11-20, 5-13
High school
Adair 10, Perry 6
Dewey 10, Claremore Sequoyah 2
Kansas 7, Vinita 0
Hominy 11, Prue 1
Prue 19, Bradford Christian 4
Hominy 11, Prue 1
Bluejacket 8-11, Copan 1-3
Claremore 12, B. T. Washington 6
Lincoln Christian 6, Vian 5
Jenks 4, Salina 2
Sand Springs 10, Midwest City 2
Ketchum 11, Afton 3
Caney Valley 9, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Collinsville 13, Pryor 10
Haskell 17, Liberty 5
Union 5, Westmoore 4
Woodland 13-2, Pawhuska 1-1
Joe Fowler Gumbo Classic Invitational
At Dewar
Dewar 12, Asher 0
Eufaula 15, Morris 7
Regent Prep 3, Wetumka 2
Shootout at Fort Gibson
Sallisaw 12, Berryhill 7
Skiatook 10, Inola 0
Skiatook 7, Jay 5
Red Oak 13, Sperry 5
Sallisaw 17, Tecumseh 2
Red Oak 5, Fort Gibson 4
Gladys Winters Festival
At Enid
Mustang 2, Bixby 1
Edmond Memorial 9, Edmond North 3
Edmond Santa Fe 5, Yukon 3
Edmond Deer Creek 7, Enid 4
Missouri Tournament
Oilton 9, Coyle 2
Gore Tournament
Porum 10, Okmulgee 0
Preston 13, Wewoka 1
Preston 7, Keys 1
Keys 10, Webbers Falls 2
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE
MVP: Ty Frierson, Memorial
Co-coaches of the year: Bobby Allison, Memorial, and Daniel McChesney, Hale
All-Conference: Caylen Goff-Brown and Tyi'onn Cox, Central; Bradyn Hubbard, Seth Pratt and Killian Spellman, Memorial; Eimon Galloway, McLain; Tray Davis, Webster; Jeremiah Johnson, Jay Overton-Tobie and Luke Parish, Edison; Jacari Barnes and Kabron Lewis, Hale; Landon Lacy and Davonte Pruitt, Rogers; Delonte Wallace, East Central.
Honorable mention: Sean Edmundson and Caylon Williams, Central; Quinton Bailey and Caleb McKinney, Hale; Jeremy James and Derek Marlow, Webster; Montae Collins, Jarreth Ingram and Dominic Turner, Memorial; Terrance Thomas and Antwone Johnson, Rogers; Kentrell Anderson, East Central; KJ Nichols, McLain.
High School: Girls
GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE
MVP: Raegan McQuarters, Rogers
Coach of the year: Carlin Adkism, Rogers
All-conference: Makayla Washington, East Central; Nakya Blakley, Chiovari Palmore and Destiny Smith, Memorial; Adrianna Brinkley, Montay Davis and Jahleah Smith, Central; Eimeya Galloway, McLain; Julianna Matlock, Saniyah Morrison and Nellie Simmons, Rogers; Madison Alexander, Edison.
Honorable mention: Sam Tracy, Webster; Amontanise Randolph and Deanna Robinson, Hale; Sydney Baker, McLain; Carrie McClellan and Felicia Green, East Central; Aaliyah Smith and Kaaliyah Ruble, Memorial; Lynzie Overstreet and Jerreyah Jones, Rogers.
GOLF
College: Women
RJGA PALM VALLEY CLASSIC
Goodyear, Arizona
Teams: 1. Cal State Monterey Bay 287-287—574. T2. Cal State East Bay 297-297—594; Cal State LA 297-297—594. T4. Northeastern State 298-298—596; Colorado Christian 298-298—596.
NSU individuals: T7. Kaylee Petersen 72-72—144. T18. Aitana Hernandez 74-74—148. T35. Nina Lee 76-76—152; Yasmin Hang 76-76—152; Marybeth Bellnap 76-76—152.
Local
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Lew Wade, 83, shot 82.
CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 82, shot 81.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 85, shot 84.
SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 82, shot 72.
SOCCER
High school: Boys
Skiatook 1, McLain 0
Heavener 10, Webster 0
Memorial 1, Del City 0
Miami 6, Life Way Christian, AR 2
East Central 5, Grove 0
Glenpool 2, Hale 1 (OT)
Hilldale 2, Cascia Hall 1
Rejoice Christian 2, McAlester 1
Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup
Owasso 5, Houston HS, TN 2
High school: Girls
Miami 4, Life Way Christian, AR 2
Cache 7, Cleveland 0
Edison 7, Shawnee 0
Glenpool 10, Hale 0
Oologah-Talala 5, Catoosa 2
Sapulpa 1, Durant 0
Cascia Hall 3, Hilldale 0
Grove 3, East Central 1
Claremore Sequoyah 6, Keys 1
Webster 3, Heavener 0
B. T. Washington 9, Tahlequah 2
Union 6, Stillwater 0
Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup
Westminster Schools 5, Norman North 3
Fort Gibson 6, Foley, AL 0
Pryor 6, Orange Beach HS, AL 0
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 11, UAB 1
UAB;001;00;--;1;4;2
Oklahoma;021;26;--;11;9;2
Valbak, Cespedes (4), Pierce (5) and Frazier; Bahl, May (5) and Elam. W: Bahl (14-0). L: Valbak (3-5). HR: OU, Alo, Lyons, Coleman.
Oklahoma 31-0; UAB 20-12
OKLAHOMA STATE 6, BAYLOR 1
Oklahoma State;201;201;0;--;6;7;0
Baylor;010;000;0;--;1;6;2
Elish and Cottrill, Tuck; Orme, Juddisch (7) and Collazos, LaValley. W: Elish (8-4). L: Orme (6-9).
Oklahoma State 26-6, Baylor 17-14
WICHITA STATE 10, TULSA 8
Tulsa;030;400;1;--;8;8;0
Wichita State;022;132;X;10;10;2
Pochop, Brown (5) and Keith;Cooper, Bingham (3) and Garcia. W: Bingham(8-2). L: Pochop (7-9). HR: WSU, Barnard, Mills 2, Garcia.
Tulsa 12-20-1,1-2-1 AAC; Wichita State 18-10, 1-0
High school
Holdenville 9, McAlester 0
Wetumka 15, Depew 8
Prague 9, Kellyville 1
Prague 20, Beggs 2
Mounds 11-14, Warner 2-0
Shidler 26-19, Pawhuska 0-5
BA Union Classic
Bartlesville 11, Stilwell 9
Broken Arrow 10, Bartlesville 1
Jenks 12, Bartlesville 3
Moore 17, Jenks 2
Moore 8, Tahlequah 7
Moore 11, Muskogee 5
Tecumseh 4, Tahlequah 3
Tecumseh 10, Stilwell 3
Fairland 9, Muskogee 1
Fairland 10, Union 7
Dewar Tournament
Eufaula 11, Indianola 1
Moss 2, Eufaula 1
Eufaula 8, Meeker 0
Morris 13, Kiefer 3
Preston 8, Morris 1
Morris 13, Strother 8
Moss 20, Indianola 0
Moss 8, Preston 0
Morris 16, Memorial 0
TENNIS
College: Women
OSU 4, TEXAS TECH 2
Singles: 1. Lisa Marie Rioux (OSU) def. Margarita Skriabina 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. 2. Mhai Sawangkaew (OSU) def. Olivia Peet 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. 3. Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Avelina Sayfetdinova 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2. 4. Metka Komac (TTU) def. Oona Orpana 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. 5. Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Kailey Evans 6-1, 6-3. 6. Cristina Tiglea (TTU) vs. Sofia Rojas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 5-4, unfinished.
Doubles: 1. Avelina Sayfetdinova/Kailey Evans (TTU) def. Lisa Marie Rioux/Ayumi Miyamoto 6-4 2. Mhai Sawangkaew/Dariya Detkovskaya (OSU) def. Margarita Skriabina/Cristina Tiglea 6-3. 3. Olivia Peet/Metka Komac (TTU) def. Martina Zerulo/Oona Orpana 6-3.