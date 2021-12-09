 Skip to main content
Sports Record Dec. 9
Sports Record Dec. 9

GOLF

Local

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1.Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Ron Taber, Van Robinson, Will Cleveland 59; 2. Paul Steensen, George Mills, Millward Clowers, Quentin Maxwell 60; 3. Ray Martin, Tony Robias, Paul Pearcy, Analia Wilkerson, 60; 4. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, 62; 5. Mike Hill, Dean Wiehl, Frank Wright, Herman Henderson, 62; 6. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Ed Were, Len Dane, 63; 7. Randy Craig, Flinton Carpenter, Larry Gullette, Keith Bacon, 64; 8. Lloyd Skinner, Lee Benest, Dave Snyder, Bob Henshaw, 64; 9. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Pjillipe, 64; 10. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Bill Summers, David Shouse, 65; 11. Bill Erwin, Mel Gilbertson, Jim Herron, Bob Hunt, 66; 12. Joe Widener, Bud Musser, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 67; 13. Coy Stewart, Randy rice, Tim Tunin, Jerry Lewis, 68

Shot Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 80

MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 85, shot 83; Ron Anderson, 88, shot 84

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 86, shot 85

SOUTH LAKES: Lenny DiLiberto, 91, shot 86; John Gaad, 85, shot 80; Robert Pringer, 76, shot 73; Bob Nick, 83, shot 79

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 82

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Alva NWOSU Shootout

Wynnewood 56, Pioneer 41

Wynnewood;13;18;15;10;--;56

Pioneer;9;12;7;13;--;41

Wynnewood: S. Thompson 17, Givens 12, O’Steen 7, Anderson 7, Hill 6, L. Thompson 2

Pioneer: Reichle 16, Havpen 13, Koontz 7, Stephens 3, Nelson 2

Gore 66, Blackwell 28

Blackwell;11;3;9;5;--; 28

Gore;16;14;15;21;--;66

Blackwell: Hindman 10, Botts 5, Chambers 4, Rios 3, Kimbrel 2, Edgar 2, Jones 2.

Gore: Perez 23, Durkee 11, Kelln 8, Gaddy 7, Argo 6, Hamilton 4, Miller 4, Foster 2, Heath 1.

Cherokee 52, Alva JV 42

South Central 62, Putnam Heights 13

Garber Tournament

Cashion 50, Newkirk 20

Cashion;5;12;13;20;--;50

Newkirk;2;7;11;0;--;20

Cashion: Lamb 7, Jenkins 11, Owens 1, Shafer 19, Reeves 2, Shelly 10

Newkirk: Vap 2, Mills 9, Free 1, Sewell 2, Voegete 2, Ma. Chace 2, Mi. Chace 2

Okarche 72, Ripley 39

Okarche;27;13;20;12;--;72

Ripley;10;10;8;11;--;39

Okarche: Rother 10, Vanderesche 13, Dover 18, Venderesche 3, Rother 11, Wetrock 3, Mingus 2, Endres 7, Arms 4

Ripley: Collier 2, Gamble 2, Gobble 6, Howell 6, McCollum 17, Simons 4, Others 2

Hooker 67, Olive 20

Hooker;21;19;18;9;--;67

Olive;4;7;4;5;--;20

Hooker: Ugarte 4, Maloney 3, Stalder 19, Rodriguez 6, Swayze 12, Fisher 9, Baird 6, Cervantes 8

Olive: Rusko 8, Mills 2, Smith 7, Carter 3

Garber 61, Tonkawa 37

Tonkawa;4;13;8;12;--;37

Garber;21;12;16;12;--;61

Owens 3, Meadows 2, Jacobs 20, Johnson 6, Jacobs 6

Garber: Washington 23, A. Johnson 19, Gay 9, Howry 5, Butrum 3, T. Johnson 2

Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Invitational

Ed. Deer Creek 39, Metro Christian 36

Kingfisher 71, Cascia Hall 21

Muldrow 61, Cushing 34

Tulsa Central Golden Days Festival

Durant 48, McLain 25

McLain;5;4;6;10;--;25

Durant;11;14;14;9;--;48

McLain (3-1): McKinner 10, Landrum 6, Galloway 5, Alverson 2, Cherry 2.

Durant (3-1): Dobson 14, Cain 8, Mclemore 6, Hill 4, Hilburn 3, LaFevers 3, Pilgreen 3, Yandell 3, Pettett 2, Ribera 2.

Sand Springs 90, NW Classen 26

Sand Springs;24;21;31;14;--;90

NW Classen;6;7;11;2;--;26

Sand Springs (2-0): Armstead 24, Jackson 20, L. Morris 10, Taylor 9, T. Morris 6, Wilson 6, Tanner 6, Walker 5, Kirkendoll 2, Pierce 2.

NW Classen (0-2): Gagau 11, Jackson 8, Dickson 5, Garfield 2.

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Lincoln Christian 63, Quapaw 23

Quapaw;6;3;8;6;--;23

Lincoln Christian;16;12;17;18;--;63

Quapaw: Daugherty 7, Chuckluck 6, Williams 4, Attocknie 3, Crawford 2, Lovell 2.

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 12, Roberts 10, Rea 9, Faulkner 8, Hopkins 7, Murphy 5, Talley 4, Steele 3, Swindall 3, Ricke 2.

Grove 33, Jay 29

Jay;9;7;7;6;--;29

Grove;8;5;6;14;--;33

Jay: Gibe 12, Buzzard 9, Foreman 6, Barnes 2.

Grove: Bacon 10, Gregg 9, Geer 6, Morris 6, Jackson 2.

Claremore 44, Vinita 25

Claremore;5;10;14;15;--44

Vinita;3;10;4;8;--;25

Claremore: H. Bump 29, G. Bump 12, Knight 2, Israel 1.

Stilwell 51, Miami 19

Stilwell;17;17;12;5;--;51

Miami;3;7;6;3;--;19

Stilwell: Watie 13, Johnson 8, Thurber 8, Christie 6, Mink 6, B. Benham 4, Holmes 3, K. Benham 2, Catron 1.

Miami: Davis 4 Jinks 4, Bolton 3, Powell 3, Forrester 2, Payton 2, Hamons 1.

Bishop Kelley Tournament

Collinsville 52, Jenks 47

Collinsville;13;14;8;17;--;52

Jenks;7;15;12;13;--;47

Collinsville: Stamper 15, Thomas 15, Smith 14, Gregory 4, Meadows 2, Wickman 2.

Jenks: Luciano 17, Twiehaus 13, Forgione 6, Robinson 3, Simpson 3, Brown 3, Johnson 1 Williams 1.

Moore 60, Bartlesville 39

Bartlesville;11;8;5;15;--;39

Moore;22;12;18;8;--;60

Bartlesville: Chambers 12, Valentine 6, Pregler 5, McPhail 4, Ruiz 4, Duncan 3, Gronigan 3, Stevenson 2.

Moore: Jones 21, Bryles 14, Bills 10, Huffman 5, Haywood 3, Chibitty 3, Jaques 2, Freeman 2.

Mustang 88, Edison 14

Edison;2;4;5;3;--;14

Mustang;31;13;20;24;--;88

Edison: Ott 5, Davis 4, Alexander 3, Phillipe 2.

Mustang: Pogi 17, Trammell 14, Harding 12, K. Johnson 9, Niehues 8, Haywood 7, Engles 7, Hurst 5, J. Johnson 3, Keele 2, Simonsen 2, Mosley 2.

Bishop Kelley 47, Shawnee 32

Bishop Kelley;7;12;14;14;--;47

Shawnee;4;11;8;9;--;32

Bishop Kelley: Barton 18, Avedon 13, Ames 6, Stockton 6, Strandmark 2, Roy 2.

Shawnee: Martinez 10, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Orvell 4, Williams 4, Napier 3, McCool 2, Thurman 1

Crowder Invitational

Liberty 51, Caddo JV 23

Caddo JV;7;1;4;11;--;23

Liberty;18;10;14;9;--;51

Caddo JV: Self 7, Johnson 6, Adair 3, Burns 3, Busby 2, Nichols 2.

Liberty (4-0): Boone 17, Cargill 14, Plummer 8, Johnson 6, Estrada 5, Rutherford 1.

Madill Winter Classic

Madill 53, Marietta 17

Boswell 51, Sulphur 39

Mount St. Mary 85, Plainview 48

Pauls Valley 57, Dickson 24

Jerry O'Quinn Tournament

Inola High School

Verdigris 52, Victory Christian 42

Victory Christian;4;7;11;20;--;42

Verdigris;14;19;7;12;--;52

Victory Christian: Gilyard 20, Wakley 10, Remy 8, Edwards 2, Elliott 2.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 27, Fugate 13, Daniel 5, Cravens 5, Stout 2.

Holland Hall 56, Siloam Springs (AR) 43

Siloam Springs AR;13;8;14;8;--;43

Holland Hall;12;13;21;10;--;56

Siloam Springs AR: Jacklik 13, Smith 10, Ross 8, Kuhn 5, Tiefel 4, Wieklinski 3.

Holland Hall: Hill 23, Johnson 14, Fugate 7, Regalado 7, Greer 3, Davis 2.

Armstrong Bank Tournament

Porum High School

Panama 35 Porter 29

Porum 49, Oaks 20

Oaks;2;7;11;0;--;20

Porum;9;15;15;10;--;49

Oaks: Watkins 7, Puckett 6, Quim 5, Tucker 2.

Porum: Arnold 16, Pease 12, Gines 7, Smith 6, Murray 4, Terrell 4

J. T Dixon Tournament

Haskell High School

Keys 77, Hominy 33

Catoosa 45, Berryhill 38

Checotah 64, Haskell 58

Wagoner 59, Wright Cristian 15

Frontier Shoot-Out

Frontier 43, Morrison 39

Marlow 50, Riverside 44

High School: Boys

Alva NWOSU Shootout

Wynnewood 58, Pioneer 38

Wynnewood;22;11;13;12--;58

Pioneer;11;6;11;10;--;38

Pioneer: Owens 7, Hammock 7, Parker 7, O. Fox 7, Dotson 3, Vasquez 3, Rich 3, C. Fox 1

Wynnewood: D. Fields 22, Givens 13, A. Fields 8, Gutieurez 6, Krishten 4, Christofferson 3

Cherokee 52, Alva JV 42

Alva JV;8;7;13;14;--;42

Cherokee;14;16;9;13;--;52

Alva JV: Kelln 15, Williams 10, Gore 8, Perks 7, Jack Bautista 2.

Cherokee: Leslie 21, Schanbadner 14, Weve 7, M. Heim 6, Hensley 4.

Alva 72, Putnam Heights 36

Alva;11;18;20;23;--;72

Putnam Heights;7;2;10;17;--;36

Alva: Reed 15, Penco 14, Feely 11, Malone 8, Hofen 7, Glass 4, Randall 3, Lohmann 3, Mathers 2, Faison 2

Putnam Heights: Lopez 14, Notti 10, Wilson 8, Gray 4

Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Invitational

Metro Christian 62, Ponca City 55

Ponca City;11;11;22;11;--;55

Metro Chr.;7;22;13;20;--;62

Ponca City: Collins 14, Meador 12, Reverd 11, Dye 11, Patel 5, Moore 1, Shoup 1.

Metro Christian: Sowards 13, Muller 10, Powell 10, Darrington 9, Holder 8, Cox 8, Emerson 3, Marcoux 1

Cleveland 65, Cushing 51

Cushing;3;14;16;18;--;51

Cleveland;22;15;15;13;--;65

Cushing: Hilligoss 18, Crooks 12, Fittje 6, Yaunt 5, Wood 4, Chavez 3, Spradlin 3.

Cleveland: Buerker 18, Kauk 16, McEntire 13, Thoma 9, Baker 4, Curtis 3, Sizemore 2.

Kingfisher 71, Cascia Hall 21

Muldrow 61, Cushing 34

Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out

Lincoln Christian 90, Jay 30

Jay;12;8;10;0;--;30

Lincoln Christian;23;29;24;14;--;90

Jay: Kingfisher 18, Jones 8, Robertson 3, Payton 1.

Lincoln Christian (3-0): Mar 17, Wilson 17, Reimer 13, Isbell 13, Hampton 8, Kruse 7, Stokes 6, Martin 3, Jobe 2, Martocci 2, Dooley 2.

Grove 77, Quapaw 29

Quapaw;2;15;8;4;--;29

Grove;23;22;24;8;--;77

Quapaw: Shapp 8, Johnston 6, Attocknie 4, Parker 4, Forbis 2, Shapp 2, Radford 2, unknown 1.

Grove: Hacker 22, Newberry 14, Pace 14, Beal 13, Loomis 6, Casey 3, Gonzalez 3, Gain 2.

Claremore 45, Vinita 31

Claremore;7;11;16;11;--;45

Vinita;12;7;4;8;--;31

Claremore: Seidel 10, Lagers 9, Watson 9, Hardage 6, Steidley 5, McHugh 4, Etheridge 2.

Vinita: Downing 11, Winfrey 10, Martins 4, Anderson 2, Ogdon 2, Smith 2.

Stilwell 59, Miami 31

Miami;8;5;13;5;--;31

Stilwell;13;14;20;12;--;59

Miami: Tanner 14, Jinks 7, Catt 4, Davis 3, Walls 3.

Stilwell: Petree 15, Teehee 9, Lee 7, Fourkiller 5, James 5, Kimble 5, Wolf 5, Ramirez 4, Hitcher 2, Long 2.

Jerry O'Quinn Invitational

Inola High School

Victory Christian 68, Holland Hall 59

Victory Christian;9;18;19;22;--;68

Holland Hall;9;12;13;25;--;59

Victory Christian: Patton 21, Udoumoh 18, Granderson 11, Malhi 10, Doctor 6, Vanner 2

Holland Hall: Cool 18, Benton 17, Carver 9, Taber 8, Sterling 3, Hildebrand 2, Mullendore 2

J.T. Dixon Tournament

Haskell High School

Wagoner 54, Haskell 38

Haskell;4;8;12;14;--;38

Wagoner;19;16;9;10;--;54

Haskell: Westmoreland 17, M. Clark 6, Gonzalez 5, D. Clark 3, Young 3, Love 2, Mann 2.

Wagoner (2-1): Marsey 22, Davison 10, Southern 5, Watson 4, Teyon 3, Edwards 2, D. Swanson 2, M. Swanson 2, Shieldnight 2, Miller 2.

Berryhill 72, Hominy 44

Checotah 54, Catoosa 47

Keys 48, Wright Christian 27

Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament

Nowata High School

Madill Winter Classic

Marietta 56, Madill 45

Sulphur 70, Boswell 23

Plainview 53, Mount St. Mary 38

Dickson, Pauls Valley 45

Crowder Invitational

Buffalo Valley 60, Liberty 48

Liberty;17;8;10;13;--;48

Buffalo Valley;9;22;10;19;--;60

Liberty: Thompson 17, Wheeler 10, Brown 8, Byrd 7, Aguayo 2, Cornwell 2, Ward 2

Buffalo Valley: Hunter 28, Collins 17, Champlin 8, Morris 4, McPherson 3

Armstrong Bank Tournament

Porum High School

Porter 66, Hulbert 44

Panama 68, Porum 17

Porum;2;7;8;0;--;17

Panama;20;22;12;14;--;68

Porum: Wright 7, Tillery 4, Dishman 2, Knight 2, Womack 2.

Panama: Tackett 20, Phillips 17, Williams 7, Nixon 7, Morris 6, Warren 5, Davis 2, Gregory 2, Gotes 2.

Tahlequah Tournament

Jenks 90, Tahlequah-Sequoyah 19

Jenks;14;25;25;26;--;90

Sequoyah;0;3;9;7;--;19

Jenks: Averitt 17, Martin 16, Simmons 12, Hart 11, Tata 8, Thompson 8, Coffey 6, Mundy 5, Golightly 3, Wilkins 2, Smith 2

Sequoyah: Holmes 9, Rattling Gourd 5, Young 3, Glory 2

Colcord Tournament

Salina 55, Colcord 49

Frontier Shoot-Out

Perry 56,  Morrison 47

Hennessey 48, Frontier 26 

WRESTLING

High School

Vinita def. Grove 48-30

106: Donley, Vinita, p. Hannah, Grove, 1:30; 113: Logue, Grove, d. Winesburg, Vinita, 2-1; 120: Gates, Grove, d. Tadych, Vinita, 3-1; 126: Druell, Grove, p, Webb, Vinita, 2:40; 132: Morgan, Vinita, p. Lowery, Grove, 2:27; 138: Rexwinkle, Vinita, p. David, Grove, 2:55; 145: Kauffman, Vinita, p. Young, Grove, 2:47; 152: Gessel, Grove, p. Lake, Vinita, 2:52; 160: McDonald, Vinita, p. Hamilton, Grove, 134; 170: Jensen, Vinita, p. Mendoza, Grove, 1:05; 182: Eichhorn, Vinita, p. Hargrove, Grove, 1:50; 195: Arnall, Grove, def. Vinita by forfeit; 220: Hicks, Vinita, p. Sthlessman, Grove, 1:20; Heavy: Johnston, Grove, d. Croffard, Vinita, 0:55

Plainview def. Madill 65-24

