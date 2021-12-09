Sports Record Dec. 9

GOLF
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1.Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Ron Taber, Van Robinson, Will Cleveland 59; 2. Paul Steensen, George Mills, Millward Clowers, Quentin Maxwell 60; 3. Ray Martin, Tony Robias, Paul Pearcy, Analia Wilkerson, 60; 4. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, 62; 5. Mike Hill, Dean Wiehl, Frank Wright, Herman Henderson, 62; 6. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Ed Were, Len Dane, 63; 7. Randy Craig, Flinton Carpenter, Larry Gullette, Keith Bacon, 64; 8. Lloyd Skinner, Lee Benest, Dave Snyder, Bob Henshaw, 64; 9. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Pjillipe, 64; 10. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Bill Summers, David Shouse, 65; 11. Bill Erwin, Mel Gilbertson, Jim Herron, Bob Hunt, 66; 12. Joe Widener, Bud Musser, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 67; 13. Coy Stewart, Randy rice, Tim Tunin, Jerry Lewis, 68
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 80
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 85, shot 83; Ron Anderson, 88, shot 84
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 86, shot 85
SOUTH LAKES: Lenny DiLiberto, 91, shot 86; John Gaad, 85, shot 80; Robert Pringer, 76, shot 73; Bob Nick, 83, shot 79
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 82
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Alva NWOSU Shootout
Wynnewood 56, Pioneer 41
Wynnewood;13;18;15;10;--;56
Pioneer;9;12;7;13;--;41
Wynnewood: S. Thompson 17, Givens 12, O’Steen 7, Anderson 7, Hill 6, L. Thompson 2
Pioneer: Reichle 16, Havpen 13, Koontz 7, Stephens 3, Nelson 2
Gore 66, Blackwell 28
Blackwell;11;3;9;5;--; 28
Gore;16;14;15;21;--;66
Blackwell: Hindman 10, Botts 5, Chambers 4, Rios 3, Kimbrel 2, Edgar 2, Jones 2.
Gore: Perez 23, Durkee 11, Kelln 8, Gaddy 7, Argo 6, Hamilton 4, Miller 4, Foster 2, Heath 1.
Cherokee 52, Alva JV 42
South Central 62, Putnam Heights 13
Garber Tournament
Cashion 50, Newkirk 20
Cashion;5;12;13;20;--;50
Newkirk;2;7;11;0;--;20
Cashion: Lamb 7, Jenkins 11, Owens 1, Shafer 19, Reeves 2, Shelly 10
Newkirk: Vap 2, Mills 9, Free 1, Sewell 2, Voegete 2, Ma. Chace 2, Mi. Chace 2
Okarche 72, Ripley 39
Okarche;27;13;20;12;--;72
Ripley;10;10;8;11;--;39
Okarche: Rother 10, Vanderesche 13, Dover 18, Venderesche 3, Rother 11, Wetrock 3, Mingus 2, Endres 7, Arms 4
Ripley: Collier 2, Gamble 2, Gobble 6, Howell 6, McCollum 17, Simons 4, Others 2
Hooker 67, Olive 20
Hooker;21;19;18;9;--;67
Olive;4;7;4;5;--;20
Hooker: Ugarte 4, Maloney 3, Stalder 19, Rodriguez 6, Swayze 12, Fisher 9, Baird 6, Cervantes 8
Olive: Rusko 8, Mills 2, Smith 7, Carter 3
Garber 61, Tonkawa 37
Tonkawa;4;13;8;12;--;37
Garber;21;12;16;12;--;61
Owens 3, Meadows 2, Jacobs 20, Johnson 6, Jacobs 6
Garber: Washington 23, A. Johnson 19, Gay 9, Howry 5, Butrum 3, T. Johnson 2
Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Invitational
Ed. Deer Creek 39, Metro Christian 36
Kingfisher 71, Cascia Hall 21
Muldrow 61, Cushing 34
Tulsa Central Golden Days Festival
Durant 48, McLain 25
McLain;5;4;6;10;--;25
Durant;11;14;14;9;--;48
McLain (3-1): McKinner 10, Landrum 6, Galloway 5, Alverson 2, Cherry 2.
Durant (3-1): Dobson 14, Cain 8, Mclemore 6, Hill 4, Hilburn 3, LaFevers 3, Pilgreen 3, Yandell 3, Pettett 2, Ribera 2.
Sand Springs 90, NW Classen 26
Sand Springs;24;21;31;14;--;90
NW Classen;6;7;11;2;--;26
Sand Springs (2-0): Armstead 24, Jackson 20, L. Morris 10, Taylor 9, T. Morris 6, Wilson 6, Tanner 6, Walker 5, Kirkendoll 2, Pierce 2.
NW Classen (0-2): Gagau 11, Jackson 8, Dickson 5, Garfield 2.
Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out
Lincoln Christian 63, Quapaw 23
Quapaw;6;3;8;6;--;23
Lincoln Christian;16;12;17;18;--;63
Quapaw: Daugherty 7, Chuckluck 6, Williams 4, Attocknie 3, Crawford 2, Lovell 2.
Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 12, Roberts 10, Rea 9, Faulkner 8, Hopkins 7, Murphy 5, Talley 4, Steele 3, Swindall 3, Ricke 2.
Grove 33, Jay 29
Jay;9;7;7;6;--;29
Grove;8;5;6;14;--;33
Jay: Gibe 12, Buzzard 9, Foreman 6, Barnes 2.
Grove: Bacon 10, Gregg 9, Geer 6, Morris 6, Jackson 2.
Claremore 44, Vinita 25
Claremore;5;10;14;15;--44
Vinita;3;10;4;8;--;25
Claremore: H. Bump 29, G. Bump 12, Knight 2, Israel 1.
Stilwell 51, Miami 19
Stilwell;17;17;12;5;--;51
Miami;3;7;6;3;--;19
Stilwell: Watie 13, Johnson 8, Thurber 8, Christie 6, Mink 6, B. Benham 4, Holmes 3, K. Benham 2, Catron 1.
Miami: Davis 4 Jinks 4, Bolton 3, Powell 3, Forrester 2, Payton 2, Hamons 1.
Bishop Kelley Tournament
Collinsville 52, Jenks 47
Collinsville;13;14;8;17;--;52
Jenks;7;15;12;13;--;47
Collinsville: Stamper 15, Thomas 15, Smith 14, Gregory 4, Meadows 2, Wickman 2.
Jenks: Luciano 17, Twiehaus 13, Forgione 6, Robinson 3, Simpson 3, Brown 3, Johnson 1 Williams 1.
Moore 60, Bartlesville 39
Bartlesville;11;8;5;15;--;39
Moore;22;12;18;8;--;60
Bartlesville: Chambers 12, Valentine 6, Pregler 5, McPhail 4, Ruiz 4, Duncan 3, Gronigan 3, Stevenson 2.
Moore: Jones 21, Bryles 14, Bills 10, Huffman 5, Haywood 3, Chibitty 3, Jaques 2, Freeman 2.
Mustang 88, Edison 14
Edison;2;4;5;3;--;14
Mustang;31;13;20;24;--;88
Edison: Ott 5, Davis 4, Alexander 3, Phillipe 2.
Mustang: Pogi 17, Trammell 14, Harding 12, K. Johnson 9, Niehues 8, Haywood 7, Engles 7, Hurst 5, J. Johnson 3, Keele 2, Simonsen 2, Mosley 2.
Bishop Kelley 47, Shawnee 32
Bishop Kelley;7;12;14;14;--;47
Shawnee;4;11;8;9;--;32
Bishop Kelley: Barton 18, Avedon 13, Ames 6, Stockton 6, Strandmark 2, Roy 2.
Shawnee: Martinez 10, Anderson 4, Elix 4, Orvell 4, Williams 4, Napier 3, McCool 2, Thurman 1
Crowder Invitational
Liberty 51, Caddo JV 23
Caddo JV;7;1;4;11;--;23
Liberty;18;10;14;9;--;51
Caddo JV: Self 7, Johnson 6, Adair 3, Burns 3, Busby 2, Nichols 2.
Liberty (4-0): Boone 17, Cargill 14, Plummer 8, Johnson 6, Estrada 5, Rutherford 1.
Madill Winter Classic
Madill 53, Marietta 17
Boswell 51, Sulphur 39
Mount St. Mary 85, Plainview 48
Pauls Valley 57, Dickson 24
Jerry O'Quinn Tournament
Inola High School
Verdigris 52, Victory Christian 42
Victory Christian;4;7;11;20;--;42
Verdigris;14;19;7;12;--;52
Victory Christian: Gilyard 20, Wakley 10, Remy 8, Edwards 2, Elliott 2.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 27, Fugate 13, Daniel 5, Cravens 5, Stout 2.
Holland Hall 56, Siloam Springs (AR) 43
Siloam Springs AR;13;8;14;8;--;43
Holland Hall;12;13;21;10;--;56
Siloam Springs AR: Jacklik 13, Smith 10, Ross 8, Kuhn 5, Tiefel 4, Wieklinski 3.
Holland Hall: Hill 23, Johnson 14, Fugate 7, Regalado 7, Greer 3, Davis 2.
Armstrong Bank Tournament
Porum High School
Panama 35 Porter 29
Porum 49, Oaks 20
Oaks;2;7;11;0;--;20
Porum;9;15;15;10;--;49
Oaks: Watkins 7, Puckett 6, Quim 5, Tucker 2.
Porum: Arnold 16, Pease 12, Gines 7, Smith 6, Murray 4, Terrell 4
J. T Dixon Tournament
Haskell High School
Keys 77, Hominy 33
Catoosa 45, Berryhill 38
Checotah 64, Haskell 58
Wagoner 59, Wright Cristian 15
Frontier Shoot-Out
Frontier 43, Morrison 39
Marlow 50, Riverside 44
High School: Boys
Alva NWOSU Shootout
Wynnewood 58, Pioneer 38
Wynnewood;22;11;13;12--;58
Pioneer;11;6;11;10;--;38
Pioneer: Owens 7, Hammock 7, Parker 7, O. Fox 7, Dotson 3, Vasquez 3, Rich 3, C. Fox 1
Wynnewood: D. Fields 22, Givens 13, A. Fields 8, Gutieurez 6, Krishten 4, Christofferson 3
Cherokee 52, Alva JV 42
Alva JV;8;7;13;14;--;42
Cherokee;14;16;9;13;--;52
Alva JV: Kelln 15, Williams 10, Gore 8, Perks 7, Jack Bautista 2.
Cherokee: Leslie 21, Schanbadner 14, Weve 7, M. Heim 6, Hensley 4.
Alva 72, Putnam Heights 36
Alva;11;18;20;23;--;72
Putnam Heights;7;2;10;17;--;36
Alva: Reed 15, Penco 14, Feely 11, Malone 8, Hofen 7, Glass 4, Randall 3, Lohmann 3, Mathers 2, Faison 2
Putnam Heights: Lopez 14, Notti 10, Wilson 8, Gray 4
Cleveland Blue Sky Bank Invitational
Metro Christian 62, Ponca City 55
Ponca City;11;11;22;11;--;55
Metro Chr.;7;22;13;20;--;62
Ponca City: Collins 14, Meador 12, Reverd 11, Dye 11, Patel 5, Moore 1, Shoup 1.
Metro Christian: Sowards 13, Muller 10, Powell 10, Darrington 9, Holder 8, Cox 8, Emerson 3, Marcoux 1
Cleveland 65, Cushing 51
Cushing;3;14;16;18;--;51
Cleveland;22;15;15;13;--;65
Cushing: Hilligoss 18, Crooks 12, Fittje 6, Yaunt 5, Wood 4, Chavez 3, Spradlin 3.
Cleveland: Buerker 18, Kauk 16, McEntire 13, Thoma 9, Baker 4, Curtis 3, Sizemore 2.
Kingfisher 71, Cascia Hall 21
Muldrow 61, Cushing 34
Vinita Big Dawg Shoot-Out
Lincoln Christian 90, Jay 30
Jay;12;8;10;0;--;30
Lincoln Christian;23;29;24;14;--;90
Jay: Kingfisher 18, Jones 8, Robertson 3, Payton 1.
Lincoln Christian (3-0): Mar 17, Wilson 17, Reimer 13, Isbell 13, Hampton 8, Kruse 7, Stokes 6, Martin 3, Jobe 2, Martocci 2, Dooley 2.
Claremore 45, Vinita 31
Claremore;7;11;16;11;--;45
Vinita;12;7;4;8;--;31
Claremore: Seidel 10, Lagers 9, Watson 9, Hardage 6, Steidley 5, McHugh 4, Etheridge 2.
Vinita: Downing 11, Winfrey 10, Martins 4, Anderson 2, Ogdon 2, Smith 2.
Stilwell 59, Miami 31
Miami;8;5;13;5;--;31
Stilwell;13;14;20;12;--;59
Miami: Tanner 14, Jinks 7, Catt 4, Davis 3, Walls 3.
Stilwell: Petree 15, Teehee 9, Lee 7, Fourkiller 5, James 5, Kimble 5, Wolf 5, Ramirez 4, Hitcher 2, Long 2.
Jerry O'Quinn Invitational
Inola High School
Victory Christian 68, Holland Hall 59
Victory Christian;9;18;19;22;--;68
Holland Hall;9;12;13;25;--;59
Victory Christian: Patton 21, Udoumoh 18, Granderson 11, Malhi 10, Doctor 6, Vanner 2
Holland Hall: Cool 18, Benton 17, Carver 9, Taber 8, Sterling 3, Hildebrand 2, Mullendore 2
J.T. Dixon Tournament
Haskell High School
Wagoner 54, Haskell 38
Haskell;4;8;12;14;--;38
Wagoner;19;16;9;10;--;54
Haskell: Westmoreland 17, M. Clark 6, Gonzalez 5, D. Clark 3, Young 3, Love 2, Mann 2.
Wagoner (2-1): Marsey 22, Davison 10, Southern 5, Watson 4, Teyon 3, Edwards 2, D. Swanson 2, M. Swanson 2, Shieldnight 2, Miller 2.
Berryhill 72, Hominy 44
Checotah 54, Catoosa 47
Keys 48, Wright Christian 27
Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament
Nowata High School
Madill Winter Classic
Marietta 56, Madill 45
Sulphur 70, Boswell 23
Plainview 53, Mount St. Mary 38
Dickson, Pauls Valley 45
Crowder Invitational
Buffalo Valley 60, Liberty 48
Liberty;17;8;10;13;--;48
Buffalo Valley;9;22;10;19;--;60
Liberty: Thompson 17, Wheeler 10, Brown 8, Byrd 7, Aguayo 2, Cornwell 2, Ward 2
Buffalo Valley: Hunter 28, Collins 17, Champlin 8, Morris 4, McPherson 3
Armstrong Bank Tournament
Porum High School
Porter 66, Hulbert 44
Panama 68, Porum 17
Porum;2;7;8;0;--;17
Panama;20;22;12;14;--;68
Porum: Wright 7, Tillery 4, Dishman 2, Knight 2, Womack 2.
Panama: Tackett 20, Phillips 17, Williams 7, Nixon 7, Morris 6, Warren 5, Davis 2, Gregory 2, Gotes 2.
Tahlequah Tournament
Jenks 90, Tahlequah-Sequoyah 19
Jenks;14;25;25;26;--;90
Sequoyah;0;3;9;7;--;19
Jenks: Averitt 17, Martin 16, Simmons 12, Hart 11, Tata 8, Thompson 8, Coffey 6, Mundy 5, Golightly 3, Wilkins 2, Smith 2
Sequoyah: Holmes 9, Rattling Gourd 5, Young 3, Glory 2
Colcord Tournament
Salina 55, Colcord 49
Frontier Shoot-Out
Perry 56, Morrison 47
Hennessey 48, Frontier 26
WRESTLING
High School
Vinita def. Grove 48-30
106: Donley, Vinita, p. Hannah, Grove, 1:30; 113: Logue, Grove, d. Winesburg, Vinita, 2-1; 120: Gates, Grove, d. Tadych, Vinita, 3-1; 126: Druell, Grove, p, Webb, Vinita, 2:40; 132: Morgan, Vinita, p. Lowery, Grove, 2:27; 138: Rexwinkle, Vinita, p. David, Grove, 2:55; 145: Kauffman, Vinita, p. Young, Grove, 2:47; 152: Gessel, Grove, p. Lake, Vinita, 2:52; 160: McDonald, Vinita, p. Hamilton, Grove, 134; 170: Jensen, Vinita, p. Mendoza, Grove, 1:05; 182: Eichhorn, Vinita, p. Hargrove, Grove, 1:50; 195: Arnall, Grove, def. Vinita by forfeit; 220: Hicks, Vinita, p. Sthlessman, Grove, 1:20; Heavy: Johnston, Grove, d. Croffard, Vinita, 0:55
Plainview def. Madill 65-24